by Søren Roest Korsgaard

The original article is on Paul Craig Robert’s website, he doesn’t provide a link to anywhere else. What can I add in addition? Not much, beyond saying that by posting this article I’m evidently leaving myself open to being sued by Canada’s federal government for proffering “misinformation” — AKA “the truth”:

Introduction

Despite endless assurances that the COVID-19 vaccines were “safe and effective,” “incredibly safe,” and even “amazingly safe and effective,” we now know that they were some of the most unsafe and ineffective medical products in history [1-3]. Nevertheless, governments, the vaccine industry, and the mainstream media continue to perpetrate the deception to this day.

The only “benefit” to this horror is that previously uncritical people are now starting to wonder: Given that the establishment has perpetrated a deception of this magnitude, what is the truth about conventional vaccines? In this article, I will describe in brief some of the common techniques used by the vaccine/drug industry to deceive the world about unsafe but highly profitable products. Given the industry’s extensive list of techniques, this will be the first of several articles I will write on the subject.

1. Rigging Clinical Trials

Rarely will vaccine companies completely concoct the findings of a clinical trial. Instead, in order to have plausible deniability, they will rig it to the fullest extent possible. How do they rig clinical trials? The techniques are many, but a few of them were exposed in November 2021, when The BMJ reported that Brook Jackson, a clinical trial auditor, had come forward with evidence of fraud in Pfizer’s Phase III clinical trial [4].

Jackson worked for the Ventavia Research Group, which Pfizer had hired to oversee trial participants at several locations in Texas. While Ventavia’s website portrays itself as having superior standards, Jackson was horrified by massive misconduct. She repeatedly informed her superiors, who took no action, and within hours of informing the FDA on September 25, 2020, she was fired. Fortunately, she had secured dozens of documents, photographs, audio recordings, and other forms of evidence. The evidence showed that Ventavia had falsified data, unblinded patients, failed to store vaccines at the appropriate temperature, and delayed following up on adverse events [4].

Jackson later sued Pfizer and Ventavia for fraud under the False Claims Act. The lawsuit has predictably been dismissed, but it remains ongoing at the appellate level. The trial documents, which are available on Jackson’s website, offer detailed insights [5]. According to an Appellant’s Opening Brief filed on February 14, 2025, she alleged that Pfizer committed massive fraud from the design of the three clinical trials to the end-product [6]. Among many points, Pfizer intentionally allowed the vaccines to degrade in order to “hide adverse events in the treatment group,” deceptively counted non-vaccinated as vaccinated, failed to report adverse events, applied inclusions and exclusions to sculpt the data, among other tactics. That Pfizer’s clinical trial turned out to be saturated with fraud was predictable. Years earlier, Dr. Peter Gøtzsche, a leading drug industry watchdog, issued a loud and clear warning: “We cannot trust industry trials at all” [7].

Despite squeezing, manipulating, and twisting the clinical trial to the fullest extent possible, there were still more deaths among those who were vaccinated than in the control group. In an FDA document, Pfizer admitted that the ratio was 21 to 17 [8].

Even if we assume that Pfizer did not hide the dead, it can be calculated that COVID vaccination had killed 1.26 million people by November 20, 2023 (assuming that all COVID vaccines had the same safety profile). The real number is estimated to be many times as high.

2. Suppress Internal Studies

The vaccine industry frequently conducts studies, but only those that are favorable to sales are published. In fact, only half of clinical trials are ever published.

Example: In 2012, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a major vaccine and drug company, agreed to pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil liabilities under a settlement that included charges pertaining to its former best-selling diabetes drug, Avandia. Two years earlier, leaked emails revealed that GSK had suppressed internal studies showing that Avandia posed a greater risk than a competing drug, Actos [9].

In one of the emails, dated July 20, 2001, GSK executive Dr. Martin Freed responded to his colleague Dr. Rhona A. Berry’s question about whether two new studies should be submitted to a journal. He retorted, “Not a chance. These put Avandia in quite a negative light. … It is a difficult story to tell and we would hope that these do not see the light of day. We have already published the better studies” [10].

Regarding the COVID vaccines, many studies will never see the light of day. A good example is Pfizer’s randomized, placebo-controlled study of pregnant women. In late 2021, the company inexplicably halted the study, and it has predictably not published the raw data. You can guess why.

3. Ghostwriting

After a product has been granted approval by the FDA, EMA, or other corrupt regulatory agencies, the vaccine company will commonly attempt to deceive the public and boost sales through a technique called “ghostwriting.” Here is how it works: A vaccine company conducts a deceptive study and then pays prominent “independent” scientists to be listed as the authors, falsely giving the impression that they have evaluated and endorsed the drug. These propaganda pieces are then given extensive media coverage to quell doubters and create an illusion of safety and consensus. Dr. Gøtzsche and Richard Smith, who edited The BMJ for 25 years, characterize ghostwriting as “scientific fraud,” but it is frequently done [11].

4. Bribery

Doctors, scientists, and social media influencers are routinely bribed to promote or prescribe vaccines and other drugs.

Example: When investigating GSK, Carmen Ortiz, the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, discovered that it bribed doctors with “every imaginable form of high-priced entertainment, from Hawaiian vacations [and] paying doctors millions of dollars to go on speaking tours, to tickets to Madonna concerts” [12]. The doctors probably forgot all about the Hippocratic Oath—to do no harm—as they enjoyed “five-star hotels on all-expenses-paid trips” [12].

5. Falsely Proclaim that Vaccine Technology is Among the Greatest Science Inventions of All Time

Once a lethal vaccine has been brought to the market, evidence of harm will gradually begin to emerge. To convey the false message that dissenters are antiscience and uninformed, the vaccine industry and its stooges will commonly proclaim the vaccine to be among the great achievements of science.

Example: After the COVID-19 vaccines had killed and injured millions of people, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for “their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19” [13].

As recently as September 2025, Weissman grunted that the vaccines were “safe” and that it was “absolutely impossible” for the mRNA to persist in the body for months [14]. Behind closed doors, however, he told Fauci in 2021 of alarming findings from his own lab, showing that the mRNA accumulated in the “uterus and ovaries” in non-pregnant mice and crossed the placenta and reached the fetus in pregnant mice [15]. It must be concluded that the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute, which awards Nobel Prizes for “the greatest benefit to humankind,” is, at best, endlessly incompetent.

6. Academic Hitmen

An effective technique to combat the truth is the use of academic hitmen. Regarding Avandia, if GSK discovered a damaging study was in the works, an academic hitman would make harassing phone calls, threaten lawsuits, and put pressure on medical journals [16].

Academic hitmen were widely used during the WHO-declared COVID-19 pandemic to get studies retracted and destroy the careers of critical scientists.

Example: In December 2021, Dr. Mark Skidmore conducted a large survey in the United States, which was later analyzed, peer-reviewed, and published in BMC Infectious Diseases [17]. The effort yielded several noteworthy and interesting observations. Most importantly, 22% of 2,840 respondents knew at least one person who they believed had been seriously harmed by COVID vaccination. The detailed survey data enabled Dr. Skidmore to estimate that 278,000 Americans may have been killed by December 2021. Academic hitmen soon entered the stage and put pressure on the medical journal. They were successful: the study was retracted, and Skidmore was subjected to a fraudulent seven-month “ethics” investigation that increasingly threatened his career. Although he was vindicated, the grueling investigation sent a loud and clear message to other dissenters: Do not expose that the vaccines are killing people.

7. Disinformation and Smear Campaigns

The vaccine industry and its foot soldiers have mastered the art and science of disinformation and smear campaigns. Their goal is to discredit, sow doubt, and pervert the truth such that injection campaigns will continue indefinitely.

Example: Just before I published my book, The New September 11th: Solving the COVID-19 Pandemic, I sent a copy to my then friend, Dr. Gideon Polya. Beginning in 2021, he was one of several scientists who had reviewed drafts of the book. In my last phone call with Polya, he admitted that I had been “right” all along about the pandemic and the vaccines. Then I published the book. Immediately, he inexplicably authored a smear piece, trying his best to discredit my book while desperately promoting the COVID vaccines to the extent that he alleged he was just about to get his “latest COVID-19 vaccination” [18]. Polya’s smear piece serves as an excellent window into the tactics used by the vaccine industry and its ruthless supporters.

First and foremost: Not once does he engage with the actual contents of the book, i.e., the hundreds of studies, extensive data analysis, whistleblowers, and the vaccine companies’ own data proving harm. Instead, he pretends as if safety claims primarily made by the TGA—Australia’s equivalent of the FDA—prove that the vaccines are enormously safe. In other words, he merely pretends to have addressed the book without actually doing it. Deception by omission is the default strategy when the data is too damaging.

For example, how did Polya respond to the FDA’s own admission of child killings? The FDA, along with the CDC, was instrumental in pushing COVID vaccines on children. As I quote in my book and as Polya is well aware: Dr. Vinay Prasad, the Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, admitted: “COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children. Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death” [19]. Polya completely ignored the admission and then inverted reality by writing: “The FDA and CDC are key protectors of American lives” and they “provide an immense service for the whole world.” Let that sink in. Notably, Polya uses the term “lying by omission” a staggering 79 times in a 2020 book I helped him publish. Shakespeare would have remarked, “Polya Doth Protest Too Much.”

So, returning to Polya’s pet source: The TGA. What was its role during the pandemic? The TGA was the government agency responsible for approving the COVID vaccines in Australia. Of course, Polya did not mention this inconvenient conflict of interest nor did he address the evidence that I presented in an entire section showing that the TGA is corrupt to the core. Instead, Polya dismisses the evidence by simply remarking that I had “unfairly and wrongly lambasted” the TGA. Okay then, how? He didn’t say in the review, of course.

Studying the TGA is a useful exercise because we can get key insights into how regulatory agencies collude with vaccine companies. For example, as part of the approval process, Pfizer “conducted” a repeat dose toxicity study, which was horribly flawed. The TGA even admitted that the study had a “shortcoming,” but then simply dismissed the highly questionable safety data, adding that it “should not preclude approval of the vaccine” [20].

Consider also cancer. According to emerging research, the COVID vaccines cause or promote cancer in a subset of vaccinated people, and this was a serious concern right from the beginning [21-25]. How did the TGA get around it? The organization admitted that “carcinogenicity studies were not conducted” by Pfizer [20]. However, this was not a problem for the TGA, which dismissed the concern, writing that the vaccines were “not expected to pose genotoxicity or carcinogenicity potential” [20]. This is antiscience. Nevertheless, in his review, Polya glorifies the TGA by writing that it is “committed to truth and altruism.”

So, if the safety data is bad, the vaccine will still get approved, and when there is no safety data, the TGA will simply rely on expectations. Polya has read my book, so he knows that the organization is corrupt, but he pretends otherwise.

Now, let me briefly address the TGA data presented by Polya. The data was collected “spontaneously” by the TGA and later published by an Australian government agency, NCIRS. All major vaccine adverse event databases rely on spontaneous reporting. What does that mean? This means that the reports of deaths and adverse events are not systematically collected, but submitted by the public through an online portal. However, spontaneous systems are massively underreported and vulnerable to manipulation by government agencies. Indeed, governments frequently exploit these systems to falsely portray unsafe vaccines as safe. Nevertheless, these systems speak their own language about the safety of COVID vaccines. Below we see all reports of vaccine harm submitted to the US government from 1990 to 2024. What stands out?

After reports of deaths and injuries are reported to the TGA, what then happens? The very organization that has approved the vaccine now has to judge whether a particular adverse event was caused by the vaccine or whether it was unrelated. Of course, the TGA brushed off all but a single death as unrelated to vaccination in the data presented by Polya. Pfizer, by massive contrast, in an internal analysis that was never meant to see the light of day was shocked by the “the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports,” “the large increase of adverse event reports,” and the “increased volume of reports” [26]. The volume of reports of deaths and injuries was so substantial that Pfizer had to employ additional staff to handle the situation. What did Polya have to say about Pfizer’s own report? He ignored it.

Moreover, did Polya refute my research on underreporting or address the TGA’s conflicts of interest? No, he ignored the evidence, even though he himself has written extensively about how governments underreport deaths in wars and various conflicts. Obviously, relying on the TGA is like expecting George W. Bush to provide an accurate body count of the Iraq war.

Let me give another example of Polya’s tactics. In the book, I provide a comprehensive review of multiple conventional vaccines, and I present extensive data showing that fully unvaccinated children are significantly healthier than vaccinated ones. For example, a team of Danish scientists has conducted studies in Gambia, Senegal, Ghana, Sudan, the Congo, Malawi, among others, which all show that the DTP vaccine increases deaths [27-29]. In one of the studies, they concluded that “all currently available evidence” shows that the DTP vaccine may “kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus, or pertussis” [30]. This is very bad. In the chapter, I also expose the most important lies advanced by the vaccine industry. This includes a bogus WHO-funded study enabled by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that claimed vaccination programs had saved 154 million lives from 1974 to 2024. How did Polya refute all of this evidence? He ignored all of it and paraded the bogus WHO-funded study as disproving all my claims, but without ever mentioning that I had already refuted the study!

Polya’s distortion of the facts and his omissions run deep and unbroken through the review. Occasionally, he fabricates facts out of whole cloth. For example, he bizarrely claims that the background of my book cover is one of his paintings. It is not. My graphic designer made it in Adobe Illustrator, and Polya is not credited in the book. This transparent fabrication is highly unusual; I suspect it may be the opening salvo in a future strategy to harass me with copyright-infringement claims. He will not succeed. Anyone can see that the background of my cover has nothing whatsoever to do with his painting, as shown below.

In the review, Polya also concocts a story about having become acquainted with me because I had supposedly “encountered a book” written by his father. This is another bizarre falsehood. In fact, I established contact with Polya on August 22, 2018, asking whether he would be interested in writing an article for a magazine that I was publishing back then. He replied on September 22, 2018, with a lengthy article, which I subsequently published. I still have the emails and the article. Years later, Polya told me about his father’s book. The purpose of this unorthodox falsehood is still unclear to me, but Polya may have fabricated this narrative to distance himself from me. In fact, in his article he never mentions that I thanked him in my book for reviewing several drafts. Polya may try to rewrite history, but the truth has a way of getting out.

Of course, I was appalled by his smear campaign and betrayal, and I immediately sent him several colorful emails, but he refused to retract the review. Nevertheless, something good came out of his review in that I was able to use it to demonstrate how the vaccine industry and its supporters operate.

Søren Roest Korsgaard is an author and researcher whose publications have appeared in the Scandinavian Journal of Immunology, Health Science Reports, the Journal of 9/11 Studies, the American Journal of Biomedical Science & Research, and others. The New September 11th can be purchased through Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/8793987919 and other online retailers.

References

[1]. COVID-19 vaccines for kids: What you need to know https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/covid-19-vaccines-for-kids/art-20513332

[2]. Covid-19: Should all children get a vaccine? https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57203521

[3]. The COVID Vaccine is Safe for Kids https://healthcare.utah.edu/the-scope/health-library/all/2021/05/covid-vaccine-safe-kids

[4]. Thacker, Paul D. “Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial.” BMJ (Clinical research ed.) vol. 375 n2635. 2 Nov. 2021, doi:10.1136/bmj.n2635 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34728500/

[5]. Case documents https://www.iambrookjackson.com/casedocuments

[6]. Appellant’s Opening Brief https://www.iambrookjackson.com/_files/ugd/9df0bc_d924cf232fea44668fd90fcc91e0d26a.pdf

[7]. Gøtzsche, Peter C. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare. CRC Press, 2013.

[8]. Summary Basis for Regulatory Action https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download

[9]. Diabetes Drug Maker Hid Test Data, Files Indicate https://web.archive.org/web/20221008023215/https://www.nytimes.com/2010/07/13/health/policy/13avandia.html?_r=1

[10]. GSK emails https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/projects/documents/avandia-and-its-risks?ref=policy

[11]. Smith, Richard et al. “Should journals stop publishing research funded by the drug industry?.” BMJ (Clinical research ed.) vol. 348 g171. 14 Jan. 2014, doi:10.1136/bmj.g171 https://www.bmj.com/content/348/bmj.g171.full

[12]. GlaxoSmithKline fined $3bn after bribing doctors to increase drugs sales https://www.theguardian.com/business/2012/jul/03/glaxosmithkline-fined-bribing-doctors-pharmaceuticals

[13]. Press release https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2023/press-release/

[14]. Winner of mRNA Nobel Prize says ACIP member’s claim that Covid vaccines persist is ‘absolutely impossible’ https://www.statnews.com/2025/09/20/drew-weissman-nobel-prize-mrna-covid-vaccines-rebuts-retsef-levi-claims/

[15]. Emails between Fauci et al. https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/7.24.2026_Fauci-Awards_FINAL_REDACTED.pdf

[16]. Meet Glaxo’s Fixer — The Man Who Scuttles Drug Critics With One Phone Call https://www.cbsnews.com/news/meet-glaxos-fixer-the-man-who-scuttles-drug-critics-with-one-phone-call/

[17]. Skidmore, Mark. “The role of social circle COVID-19 illness and vaccination experiences in COVID-19 vaccination decisions: an online survey of the United States population.” BMC infectious diseases vol. 23,1 51. 24 Jan. 2023, doi:10.1186/s12879-023-07998-3 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36694131/

[18]. Review: “The New September 11th”. Questions Persist Over Trust, Corruption, Big Pharma & COVID-19 Pandemic https://countercurrents.org/2026/05/review-the-new-september-11th-questions-persist-over-trust-corruption-big-pharma-covid-19-pandemic/

[19]. Subject: Deaths in children due to COVID-19 vaccines and CBER’s path forward https://www.washingtonpost.com/documents/3042d15c-676b-48ac-8148-1a2204ef420e.pdf

[20]. Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration – Nonclinical Evaluation Report https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf

[21]. Kim, Hong Jin et al. “1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea.” Biomarker research vol. 13,1 114. 26 Sep. 2025, doi:10.1186/s40364-025-00831-w https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41013858/

[22]. Catanzaro, John A., et al. “Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination.” International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, vol. 10, no. 10, Oct. 2025, pp. 380-86. https://doi.org/10.23958/ijirms/vol10-i10/2130

[23]. Dr. Phillip Buckhaults’s PowerPoint https://www.scstatehouse.gov/CommitteeInfo/SenateMedicalAffairsCommittee/PandemicPreparedness/Phillip-Buckhaults-SC-Senate-09122023-final.pdf

[24]. Goldman, Serge et al. “Rapid Progression of Angioimmunoblastic T Cell Lymphoma Following BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Booster Shot: A Case Report.” Frontiers in medicine vol. 8 798095. 25 Nov. 2021, doi:10.3389/fmed.2021.798095 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34901098/

[25]. Abue, Makoto et al. “Repeated COVID-19 Vaccination as a Poor Prognostic Factor in Pancreatic Cancer: A Retrospective, Single-Center Cohort Study.” Cancers vol. 17,12 2006. 16 Jun. 2025, doi:10.3390/cancers17122006 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40563656/

[26] . Cumulative Analysis Of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports Of Pf-07302048 (Bnt162b2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021 https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

[27]. Aaby, Peter et al. “Early diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccination associated with higher female mortality and no difference in male mortality in a cohort of low birthweight children: an observational study within a randomised trial.” Archives of disease in childhood vol. 97,8 (2012): 685-91. doi:10.1136/archdischild-2011-300646 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22331681/

[28]. Aaby, Peter et al. “The introduction of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine and child mortality in rural Guinea-Bissau: an observational study.” International journal of epidemiology vol. 33,2 (2004): 374-80. doi:10.1093/ije/dyh005 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15082643/

[29]. Aaby, Peter et al. “Evidence of Increase in Mortality After the Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis Vaccine to Children Aged 6-35 Months in Guinea-Bissau: A Time for Reflection?.” Frontiers in public health vol. 6 79. 19 Mar. 2018, doi:10.3389/fpubh.2018.00079 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29616207/

[30].Mogensen, Søren Wengel et al. “The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment.” EBioMedicine vol. 17 (2017): 192-198. doi:10.1016/j.ebiom.2017.01.041 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5360569/