Palantir’s Prison Grid, mRNA Floss & the Healing Power of Sunlight

Share this postCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackPalantir’s Prison Grid, mRNA Floss & the Healing Power of SunlightCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript12Share this postCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackPalantir’s Prison Grid, mRNA Floss & the Healing Power of SunlightCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore183Palantir’s Prison Grid, mRNA Floss & the Healing Power of SunlightEyesIsWatchin #190Capt. Roy HarknessAug 04, 202512Share this postCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackPalantir’s Prison Grid, mRNA Floss & the Healing Power of SunlightCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore183ShareTranscript“No comment.”Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackPalantir’s Prison Grid, mRNA Floss & the Healing Power of SunlightCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent PostsGlobal Land Grab, Bug Butter, Alpha-Gal, Chikungunya & Biometric Warfare18 hrs ago • Capt. Roy HarknessGospel TruthAug 15 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Architects of Western DeclineAug 6 • Capt. Roy Harkness“Whom You are Not Allowed to Criticize”Aug 2 • Capt. Roy HarknessEpstein’s List, Syria Destabilized & One Nation Under BlackmailJul 28 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Magic FluteJul 17 • Capt. Roy HarknessJews Are Boasting that They Are Destroying EuropeJul 11 • Capt. Roy Harkness
Share this post