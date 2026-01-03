Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Owed to the IDF

Owed to the IDF

Jan 03, 2026

“Premiered Dec 27, 2025.

To mark the Feast of the Slaughter of the Innocents, 28th December. Dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Gaza genocide. May God have mercy on the genocide Jews. Holy Innocents of Bethlehem, pray for us.”

www.youtube.com/@DuckStreetStudiosUK

