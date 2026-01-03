Owed to the IDF

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1496Owed to the IDFDuckstreet StudiosCapt. Roy HarknessJan 03, 20261496ShareTranscript“Premiered Dec 27, 2025.To mark the Feast of the Slaughter of the Innocents, 28th December. Dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Gaza genocide. May God have mercy on the genocide Jews. Holy Innocents of Bethlehem, pray for us.”www.youtube.com/@DuckStreetStudiosUKDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent PostsStar Trek Disco: The Prime Directive is to DanceDec 28, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Xmas SongDec 26, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessResonet in LaudibusDec 25, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Absolute State of Christmas in 2025Dec 25, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessBondi Beach, Venezuela WMDs, UBI Control System & the Super Flu ScriptDec 22, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessRudolph the Jewish ReindeerDec 21, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Night Trump Saved ChristmasDec 20, 2025 • Capt. Roy Harkness