One World AI Governance, Zionist Shills, Cloned Meat & 666 Human Batteries

Hopefully there really are individuals, agencies and forces working against this lunacy. Hopefully all this will come to nothing. But after what happened November 6 in Edgewood, BC, my optimism has taken a severe beating.

“The global financial crash is here, foreclosures are exploding, AI is wiping out jobs, and governments are quietly merging human identity with machine control. Larry Fink calls it ‘tokenization,’ and Tony Blair alongside Oracle’s Larry Ellison are pushing for a system that merges every citizen’s data into one global platform so AI can ‘understand’ the country, every financial record, medical file, and digital footprint fed into one machine to decide who qualifies for what, freedom rebranded as verification.

While the economy burns, Health Canada deregulates cloned meat with zero labels, and Microsoft’s Patent 060606 sets the blueprint for turning human movement into currency, the Great Reset isn’t a theory, it’s the system, one that won’t just track your life, it’ll mine it. Welcome to the Human Battery Era, where, as Klaus Schwab himself said, ‘the Fourth Industrial Revolution doesn’t just change what you do, it changes you.’”

