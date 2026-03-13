“So the great darkness fell upon Valinor. Of the deeds of that day much is told in the Aldudénië, that Elemmírë of the Vanyar made and is known to all the Eldar. Yet no song or tale could contain all the grief and terror that then befell. The Light failed; but the Darkness that followed was more than loss of light. In that hour was made a Darkness that seemed not lack but a thing with being of its own: for it was indeed made by malice out of Light, and it had the power to pierce the eye, and to enter heart and mind, and strangle the very will.”

— JRR Tolkien The Silmarillion; Chapter 8 “Of the Darkening of Valinor”

Obviously my likening of Israel to the Valinor of Tolkien’s legendarium is deliberately ironic; Valinor was the abode of the Valar, the Gods of Middle Earth:

Versus the stolen land of Israel…

Palestinians circa 1947, fleeing their homes…

And a people with the monumental effrontery to call themselves “The Chosen”; who treat the rest of humanity with naked contempt and would have us believe they’re farther above us than we are above cattle; that we are only fit to be their slaves…

What have we got to justify their tenuous claim? Originally, “Holy Scripture” / “The Torah” / “The Five Books of Moses”… of which an elementary analysis demonstrates are about as bogus as The Book of Mormon. 🙄And the completely illegitimate “Balfour Declaration”… made when Palestine was part of the dying Ottoman Empire; according to Brave’s AI:

Historical Background of the Balfour Declaration The Balfour Declaration, issued on November 2, 1917, was a letter from British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Lord Walter Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community, expressing support for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.” This 67-word statement became a pivotal moment in the history of the Middle East. At the time, Palestine was still part of the Ottoman Empire, and Britain had no formal sovereignty over the region. The declaration was made during World War I, as part of efforts to secure Allied support, including support from Jewish communities worldwide. Its issuance followed intense lobbying by Zionist leaders like Chaim Weizmann.”

Hmm.. That last sentence… 🤔

According to the documentary Europa: The Last Battle (1:30 - 1:40), Chaim Weizmann and Nahum Sokolow approached the British with a deal: They would use their Globalist influence to draw America into the war on the Allied side, in return, the British would steal Palestine from the Ottoman Turks — Germany’s Allies — and allow the Jews to settle there.

Wikipedia, typical of the Controlled Mainstream Media, dismisses Europa: The Last Battle thus: “Europa: The Last Battle is a 2017 English-language Swedish ten-part[3] neo-Nazi propaganda film created by Tobias Bratt, a Swedish far-right activist associated with the Nordic Resistance Movement, a European neo-Nazi movement”; yet I have little doubt of the veracity of what Tobias says in this instance, for Candace Owens illustrates the Jewish refugee’s typical behaviour in the years that followed:

Meanwhile “Canada’s Public Broadcaster” or whatever fatuous sobriquet they’ve come up with for themselves lately, has this to say in their “Top Stories” about Asian Guy’s report:

And in their “World News”:

By the way? Still haven’t been able to finish watching: 😥

Good old CBC… Like the rest of the controlled, lying whore mainstream media: Utterly mediocre when they’re not utterly contemptible, to the bitter bloody end…

Index AG and THE NEWS ORACLE have this to say about the situation in their presentation:

The mainstream narrative just collapsed. While Western media outlets were broadcasting reports that Iranian strike capabilities had been degraded by 90%, Tehran initiated the single heaviest and most technically complex ballistic bombardment of the entire war.



In this deep-dive geopolitical analysis, we dismantle the official timeline of Operation True Promise 4 and expose the tactical reality of the “Wave 37” event. This was not a symbolic gesture; it was a synchronized saturation strike using Khorramshahr heavy-lift ballistic platforms and Fattah hypersonic re-entry vehicles designed specifically to penetrate Israel’s multi-layered air defense network. In this video, we cover:



🚀 The Hypersonic Shift: How Iran deployed Mach 15 Fattah missiles and hypergolic-fueled systems to shrink the IDF’s interception window to almost zero.



💣 Cluster Munition Revelation: We analyze the shocking admission from the IDF that 50% of incoming missiles now carry cluster warheads—a technology that breaks the binary math of the Iron Dome and David’s Sling interception systems.



📡 The “Blindness” Strategy: Exclusive analysis of how Iranian forces systematically targeted American AN/TPY-2 radar systems and satellite infrastructure across the Gulf (including the US 5th Fleet HQ) to degrade detection capabilities before the heavy warheads arrived.



📉 The Intelligence Failure: Why the White House assessment that the threat was “contained” defied the reality on the ground, and what the destruction of the Hila Satellite Communications Center means for the next phase of the war.



⚔️ The Counterstrike: Details on the Israeli Air Force’s massive response targeting IRGC compounds in Tehran, nuclear laboratories, and Basij paramilitary sites.



The conflict has entered a kinetic phase that defies the containment strategies of the past decade. We are witnessing a direct clash between advanced offensive ballistics and Western defensive architecture. This video provides the raw data, the interception physics, and the strategic mapping that the news is keeping from you.

You’re not going to get any validation of any of this from NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, CBC or CTV. You won’t read anything about it in The New York Times, The Washington Post or The Globe and Mail…

Thus by way of corroboration from Kyr Military:

They work out of Jakarta, Indonesia. This is the effort you have to make to find anything like objective, accurate reportage.. 🙄