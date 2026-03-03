Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:003 Ode to the Jeffrey Epstein Files (🔥 Just Forget About It!) AI Trailer HomeCapt. Roy HarknessMar 03, 20263ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent PostsThe Voice of Hind Rejab5 hrs ago • Capt. Roy Harkness Hitler finds out he’s in the Epstein filesFeb 27 • Capt. Roy HarknessStarfleet Man (Jimmy T.)Feb 26 • Capt. Roy HarknessCIA/Mossad Fingerprints All Over Staged Cartel Terror Attack In MexicoFeb 25 • Capt. Roy HarknessMatt Walsh destroys Canada & Canadians Ignorant Of Their Fate - EPIC!Feb 25 • Capt. Roy HarknessCROWN HIM (Anti-Semite of the Year)Feb 21 • Capt. Roy HarknessChristians Stop Blindly Supporting 🇮🇱Feb 11 • Capt. Roy Harkness