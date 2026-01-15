Ode To Greta Thunberg - How Dare You?!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript632Ode To Greta Thunberg - How Dare You?! (AI Parody Song)Capt. Roy HarknessJan 15, 2026632ShareTranscriptClick on this link for the original.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent PostsScott Adams is No MoreJan 13 • Capt. Roy HarknessOwed to the IDFJan 3 • Capt. Roy HarknessStar Trek Disco: The Prime Directive is to DanceDec 28, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Xmas SongDec 26, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessResonet in LaudibusDec 25, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Absolute State of Christmas in 2025Dec 25, 2025 • Capt. Roy HarknessBondi Beach, Venezuela WMDs, UBI Control System & the Super Flu ScriptDec 22, 2025 • Capt. Roy Harkness