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caroline.kaus@gmail.com's avatar
caroline.kaus@gmail.com
6h

Consider the recent face and identity verification that was to come into effect in Mexico on June 30th 2026. The MX government likely gave in to the US to provide identification of every cell phone user - and the reason was the "the usual" stuff - plus everyone could be tracked in real time.

a famous saying - if you give up liberty and freedom for safety - you end up with neither

anyway - the government "postponed" - citizens just refused to comply - since enough of them didn't comply the government was not able to enforce - and has "postponed"

wait for the next saga - coming soon

I was going to say "dystopian saga: but didn't want my travel documents lifted

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1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
Alice Hesselrode's avatar
Alice Hesselrode
5h

“National Month of Identity Choice”, that is what we need. One month without the users and they will freak out. We are their financial support.

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