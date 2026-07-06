Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Aquila's avatar
Aquila
11h

Their plan is not going to work though. Global micromanagement totalitarianism by a small group of primates is just not how the Universe works. So their plan is going to fail long-term. Unfortunately, long-term in a societal sense is too long in an individual lifespan sense. It's going to get worse before it gets better. Buckle up.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
11h

I haven't read it all yet but enough to get the gist, Yank nearly all your money out of the bank, call your bills and tell them you need paper ones mailed, toss your cell phone, buy as much gold and silver as possible, you're going to need it. If you can, live outside the system, if you cant do that, I guess you're hooped, maybe, maybe not. Theres going to be allot of us who say,"hell no" to this crap, we can help each other.

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