Why have I not posted since June 21, 2022? It’s been hectic. It was a minor miracle I managed that one I suppose.

The last three years have been Hell on Wheels with no real surcease in sight as the Hellish, mendacious script of the Covid-19 Scamdemic gathered ever more energy with each new fabrication, each new invention, and my purported inherent rights as a Pureblood (ie “unvaccinated”) human being allegedly guaranteed under Canada’s Gossamer Constitution – what good is a “constitution” that can be amended at any time by Act of Parliament or Cabinet Order-in-Council; where the provinces of this alleged union can opt out from same at any time on a whim with the so-called “Notwithstanding Clause”? – were steadily encroached upon and then abrogated with illegal restrictions of travel to within British California’s “Health Zones” and my rights of unimpeded travel by air, ship, and train nationally and internationally cancelled by the Federal Government. My rights to social intercourse by attending restaurants, concerts, plays, movies, sporting events – shopping other than grocery and drugstores were very likely next – were cancelled, unless I was able to prove my “vaccination status” through displaying British California’s despicable and atrocious “Vaccine Passport” on my cellphone.

An experimental, so-called “vaccination” that I knew by February 2021 to be deadly dangerous.

The Anglican Archbishop of the Diocese of British California issued a Pastoral Letter in support of this abomination(1) – evidently the good woman was blissfully oblivious of historical realities such as The Holy Inquisition, Forced Conversions, The Bolshevik’s “Internal Passports”, the 1935 Nuremberg Decrees of Nazi Germany, South Africa’s Apartheid Laws, Uganda’s expulsion of its Asian citizens — or for that matter two millennia of Christian doctrine. 🤔 I ceased attending church services as a consequence: I couldn’t have a cup of coffee with everyone else after the service, unless I displayed an app on my cellphone from the Government granting me permission? 😳

What the Hell, was any of this?

November 14, 2021 I was informed by my supervisor unless I took The Poison Death Shot, he could no longer schedule me at our client’s site, never mind nearly 18 months later the Lethal Injections remain unapproved and unlicensed, never mind as such they’re thus classed as “Experimental Drugs”; and come under the terms of The Geneva Conventions, The Nuremberg Code, The Helsinki Accords; that administration of same cannot be given without “Informed Consent”, otherwise a Crime Against Humanity has been committed which at one time carried The Death Penalty and purportedly even in these latter times upon conviction automatic life imprisonment. But said “Informed Consent” cannot and likely never can be given, because there is no long-term safety data, all development safety protocols were suspended, and in the case of Pfizer’s formulation, the double-blind study was raised and the control group were offered the injections. Don’t think for a minute this was due to misguided and incompetent compassion. This was done to obscure the dangers of these damnable, “Mark of the Beast” injections.(2)

November 15, 2021 I phoned Dispatch to discover without The Lethal Injection I was Persona Non Grata: No work for me, not even casual. I began a job search and soon realized unless I was injected, I was unemployable. During the week of November 14 – 20 (if memory serves) I was treated to the dulcet tones of Reichsführer-ᛋᛋ Adrian Dix on CFAX openly calling for the forcible injections of the unvaccinated and arrest and imprisonment of the non-compliant.

Meanwhile May 20, 2021 Chief Camp Physician of British California, “Butcher Bonnie” Henry authorized children as young as 12 to take The Lethal Injection without their parent’s or guardian’s consent or knowledge(3), and – August 2, 2022 – by this time reports of injuries and deaths were legion and growing! 😱 – authorized The Lethal Injections for infants of 6 months and up(4), even though the admittedly lying, murderously deceitful propaganda surrounding “Covid”, actually stated children are not at risk from same. I think of little Ámbar Suárez of Argentina(5), given The Poison Death Shot so she could attend her Junior Kindergarten: Dead of a heart attack the next day. She was three. I also think of 16-year-old Ernesto Ramirez(6) in America, who was also obligated to take it so he could participate in his Little League’s baseball team. Dead less than a week later, his heart upon autopsy discovered to be swollen to twice its normal size…

With very, very little difficulty, I can cite you hundreds of cases like these. Give me a couple of months, I could probably cite you tens of thousands. None of the children of Butcher Bonnie’s beneficence are likely to survive to adulthood, the younger, not to puberty, and if by some mischance they do? They have apparently, been rendered sterile.(7) I gather Dr. Mengele—Henry, excuse me – continues to voice “scant patience” for The Unvaccinated. 🙄💩

Most of these people are likely to die, probably within the next 2 – 3 years.(8)

January 2022 and Lamia, our landlady, supposedly close friend of 30 years of Medea, summoned us for a conference in her driveway: Having taken her mandated doses of The Lethal Injection – I tried to warn her, she wouldn’t listen – we had been barred from entering her part of the house with the subsequent, sudden – but purely coincidental of course – development of deep misgiving of our very presence and her repeated stated fear that we posed a threat of contagion to her, because we were “unvaccinated”…

…Which is very odd, given that by being “vaccinated” she had been rendered “immune”? And she should have known that, being a nurse? If there was any truth to the propaganda surrounding the occult and sordid history of vaccination(9), we were the ones at risk!

And I have to add – obviously there certainly can’t be any connection to the “safe and effective” “vaccines” – still, I have noticed the sudden development of paranoid ideations in previously reasonable people who took “The Jab”.

In any event we were unceremoniously given the boot, so her sister could move in; we had till the end of March to vacate the premises… In the event, we weren’t out of there completely till the middle of April, and 5 loads of stuff similar to the illustrated unceremoniously sent to the dump, an awful lot of which I had no wish to part with.

But alas, also no choice. The Encyclopedia Britannica my parents bought for my sister Regan and I in Grade 3 to help with our school work for $125 – a lot of money in 1969… Into the recycle bin at Victoria’s Fort Mudge Memorial Dump. At least half, probably two-thirds of the 1,200 books of my personal library in storage as a consequence? Eventually, out with them. A safe for our valuables that I paid $350 for. Our 4-drawer legal-sized filing cabinet. A curio cabinet I made for my parents when I was 24. The last of my parents’ livingroom suite, a leather sofa of a shade of green not found in nature. All to the dump. My lathe and milling machine, sold for $900, less than a third their value. No place to store them and their weight at 250 and 150 pounds each made movement very difficult.

My job search was not entirely fruitless; fortuitously enough another Security Company whom I’ll call “Knighthood Security” emailed me out of the blue with “welcome aboard” and I was employed to safeguard “The Hi-Tech Store Formerly Known as Future Shop”, and a Health Food Granola outfit on Douglas. I had the hypocritical job of ensuring the customers were wearing Butcher Bonnie’s idiotic, useless, asinine masks… But alas, and to my lasting shame, “Money Talks, and Money Talks Loud”: $19.50/hour — and I have a wife, a cat and a vaccine-damaged stepdaughter to support.

February 2022 and events came to a head in Canada with the Trucker’s Protest, a spontaneous event that soon gathered tremendous steam and garnered international attention; I watched approving commentaries online from countries as far away and as dissimilar as Italy, India, Israel and Australia, but in the end brought to naught when Prime Minister Justin Castreau (we all know who your real daddy is, Justin) announced the implementation of the (renamed) War Measures Act last used in 1970 by his putative father Pierre; Deputy Prime Minister and Nazi-descended Kuntᛋᛋtia Freeloader gloatingly announced they would seize the bank accounts of anyone who supported the Truckers in their protest.

Of international condemnation of this naked tyranny by other Heads of State? Announcements from all chairmen or presidents of Canadian banks they would not cooperate in this atrocity? Zip. Nada. Zilch. The chirping of crickets in the cool evening air as the truckers quietly packed up, slunk away and cooperated with the evil bastards.

(May 6, 2023: A couple days later, can’t resist adding this!😘)

Second week of February 2022 a mild cold from Medea found a home with me, and even though I had surreptitiously cut a slit under my nose to ease my breathing at work somewhat – a customer said to me “You’ve got a hole in your mask” to which I replied “That’s so I can fucking breathe” – he snorted cynically and walked away – the noxious chemicals impregnated in the mask did their work and I was laid up for 3 weeks with a massive headache and extreme fatigue.

And no: I didn’t have “Covid” FFS!! Patrick King in Alberta having been arrested for refusing to comply with the restrictions subpeoaned their Chief Camp Physician Deena Hinshaw to produce proof at his trial for the existence of the much ballyhood “Sars-Cov-2” virus. In the event, she did not appear, for like everyone else on the planet, she has no proof for said virus, of any kind. Mr. King was released, and that should have been the end of the Covid Fraudemic worldwide, right then and there.

But “Chirp! Chirp! Chirpety-Chirp!” went the media crickets and two weeks later “Dr.” Hinshaw and the Alberta Government were right back to their lies…

But I digress…

The declaration of martial law did not last long.. two days later it was lifted, and shortly thereafter, most of the idiotic, asinine, utterly useless “Covid” restrictions – though they can be reinstated at any time, in which case I’m going to jail, for I will cooperate in this orchestrated, bullshit insanity no further – nor any other nonsense the criminal bastards of the WHO or WEF care to author. Finally, early April 2023, the imbecilic bloody mask mandates were lifted in British California, and it’s about time, because I badly need a new pair of glasses, but I will not wear a useless, dehumanizing mask to do an eye examination. Health Care workers still have to wear their variant of the Nazi Yellow Star, and they still have to take the Lethal Injection.. where I’m to find a Pureblood dentist I can’t imagine, but I need one, three years without and my teeth and my gums are a mess, but whatever their putative medical qualifications no “No-Longer-Quite-Human” Genetic Chimeras are coming near me.

The last three years have been a Kafkaesque, Orwellian Nightmare. The fellatial performance of all our politicians as they kowtow to the WEF and the WHO kakistocrats has been an absolute bloody disgrace. I can’t think of a dozen who’ve stood up to them across The West – and three of those died under curious circumstances(10). This has been our zeitgeist since March of 2020 when Kill Gates’ tabletop “pandemic exercise” was imposed upon humanity: Think of it people: A variety of cold peculiar to bats but with a 5% – 10% mortality rate for humans suddenly jumped from a bowl of bat soup in Wuhan China to infect us all … This is the utterly ridiculous story we were sold, and 98% of us swallowed it whole. And fully 95% of humanity remain so utterly clueless they continue to believe it, take the Poison Death Shots and boosters that are guaranteed 10 different ways to kill them, and it’s useless and dangerous, even to attempt to enlighten them.

January 26, 2023 the darkness receding somewhat, I chanced to read a chapter from The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene and learned something of the life of Anton Chekhov… his abusive drunken father having abandoned the family, his brothers left home to seek their fortune in Moscow; his mother was cheated out of their ramshackle house by a boarder and followed her sons to Moscow and he was left alone at 16, living in a corner of one room of his family’s former house 😮

And from there, went on to become Russia’s greatest Man of Letters and a Medical Doctor… before he shuffled off his mortal coil from tuberculosis and joined the bleeding choir invisible at the age of 44. As a result of his remarkable story I was inspired to order a tiny lathe and milling machine from Sherline Tools to replace the ones I had to relinquish, and I’m clearing a space in what’s supposed to be our living room to set up a (very) small workshop.. back to work on the musical instruments, probably donate them all, then train myself to be a machinist… and considering our parlous times, a locksmith… Trouble is at 64, never mind the Covid Scamdemic, fatigue can be rather an issue… Still, “If life hands you a lemon, make a lemonade”…

I intended this post to be a discussion of the last two paragraphs.. of my creating a postage-stamp sized workshop (barely begun) so I could return to the work of instrument repair, from thence to reviving a pair of ring-key oboes for a woman in Ukraine named Yanina, just before Vladimir sent the troops and tanks trundling in; the eventual rebuilding of a pair of baritone saxophones and a C soprano from 1895, the repair of the butterfly key on my rosewood Loree oboe which I ineptly pranged; of training myself to be a machinist, tool-and-die maker, locksmith and gunsmith; of my work towards “prep” and rebuilding from the ruination of the theft of my home and being again tossed to the street, rebuilding my oboe playing and posting same to YouTube.. All this while the die-off from the Lethal Injections continue to accelerate, the destruction visited upon us all by the WEF, the WHO and their Satanic Overlords continues apace…

No merely re-arranging, but actually mending the broken deck chairs on the Titanic…

But I fear Gentle Readers, I’ve engaged your attention simply with my mere preamble, overlong. I will do my best to continue in a week or 2…

Footnotes:

1. The Right Rev. Anna Greenwood-Lee, Pastoral Letter of September 2, 2021: https://dq5pwpg1q8ru0.cloudfront.net/2021/09/09/13/22/33/a926002c-d00e-4c87-b362-664470b0440a/210902.Ltr.Parishes_ProofofVaccination.pdf

2. Feargus O'Connor Greenwood: 180°: Unlearn the Lies You've Been Taught to Believe; Page 544:

“Mandatory vaccination violates the Nuremberg Code, Declaration of Helsinki, UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (Article 6), UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 7), US Constitution and, given what we have seen in the previous chapter, the Hippocratic Oath.

It's time to re-ask the question we first met at the beginning of Chapter 1. Do you think at this point in the proceedings obedience to a corrupted authority is a good idea?”

3. B.C. Youth Who Want The Covid-19 Vaccine Do Not Need Parental Consent Or A Signed Form - https://globalnews.ca/news/7881765/bc-covid-19-vaccine-youth-consent-infants-act/

4. B.C. encourages parents to register children under 5 for COVID-19 vaccine - https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0165-001115

Also:

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids 6 Months To 5 Years Could Be Available By End Of Summer In B.C. - https://globalnews.ca/news/8823171/bc-new-covid-briefing-live-tuesday/

5. 3-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Heart Attack One Day After Taking Covid Vaccine - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/3-year-old-girl-dies-of-heart-attack-one-day-after-covid-vaccine/

6. Grieving Father Ernest Ramirez Shares Heartbreaking Story of His Teen Son’s Death 5 Days After Pfizer Vaccine - https://circleofmamas.com/health-news/grieving-father-ernest-ramirez-shares-heartbreaking-story-of-his-teen-sons-death-5-days-after-pfizer-vaccine/

7. Scientific Study & Pfizer Docs. prove COVID-19 Vaccination causes Infertility in both Men & Women - https://expose-news.com/2022/10/19/study-pfizer-infertility-covid-vaccination/

Mind you: Had to use the Russian search engine https://www.yandex.com to find it... 🙄

8. Anonymous: Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth: Children’s Health Defence, 2022

Coutler, Harris L: Vaccination, Social Violence and Criminality: North Atlantic Books, Berkeley, CA 1990.

Kennedy Jr., Robert F: The Real Anthony Fauci: Children’s Health Defence, 2021

McBean, Eleanor: The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccination: Health Research, Mokelumne Hill, CA 1959. Expect to pay a premium price for any copy you find. Available in a mutilated PDF at http://www.whale.to/a/mcbean.html

9. 5 Reasons To Believe The Global Population Is Already One Billion People Less Than It Was In January 2020 - https://thecovidblog.com/2023/04/20/5-reasons-to-believe-the-global-population-is-already-one-billion-people-less-than-it-was-in-january-2020/

10. John Magufuli of Tanzania, Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, and Shinzo Abe of Japan.