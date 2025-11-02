“O ALMIGHTY God, who hast knit together thine elect in one communion and fellowship, in the mystical body of thy Son Christ our Lord; Grant us grace so to follow thy blessed Saints in all virtuous and godly living, that we may come to those unspeakable joys which thou hast prepared for those who unfeignedly love thee; through the same thy Son Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

— Archbishop Thomas Cranmer: The Book of Common Prayer

First Published in The Year of Grace, January 15, 1549

As per usual the month of October came and went with vertiginous speed, the golden light of October supplanted by the leaden grey of November, my favorite month of the year followed by my least favorite. What do I have to show for October?

Welll... 🤔A month of peace and quiet, relatively speaking. And genteel impoverishment… Thanksgiving Dinner with Medea at White Spot on October 13, a little earlier in the day than I would have liked, about 14:00 in the afternoon, but Thanksgiving Dinner none-the-less.

“And there was much rejoicing…”

October 30, I took possession of something I’ve been thinking about purchasing for a long, long time, a Yamaha YDP-145… Back in the day (2016) when I still owned The Nerdnest and thanks to the magnificent gift from Idril Celebrindal and Tuor Eladar of an additional room with cathedral ceiling to same gave me the possibility of acquiring a Yamaha C3 grand piano (or something similar)…

Space is rather at a premium in La Casa Roskalnikov… 🙄

Almost, but not quite, exactly what I wanted…

I’d far prefer a Steinway or a Bösendorfer of course, but the 6 foot Steinway at TL Music is $300,000 versus the Yamaha at around $50,000, and in any event I’d be looking for something used and thus less dear... $50K is still a chunk of change for most of us even in these inflationary times… I’ve no idea what a Bösendorfer would set me back or even if they’re available in Woke Canuckistan… Thus I’d be happy to settle for a good second-rate used grand piano as opposed to a new ne plus ultra…

But August 2017 my paid-for home – in effect my parents’ last gift to me – was ruthlessly snatched out of my hands when the Songhees Tribe decided to convert the trailer court it was situated in into apartment buildings and while they didn’t snarl “Get the Hell of our Land Whiteys!” it was definitely the attitude. They did however snarl: “We don’t have to compensate you and we won’t!” My home. An investment in 2025 dollars of about $160,000. …Poof... Our Sushi-Socialist / Cultural Marxist NDP Government of course stood by with their thumbs jammed up their assholes and did nothing to help while 127 people were tossed to the streets to fend for themselves with a vacancy rate in Victoria of 5% at best… Serve us right for what was done to the Indians 150 years ago by people with no connection to us.

It wasn’t much, but it was enough, and I called it home…

Except they were White too I guess… 😒

Since that fateful day in 2017 Medea and I been luckier than most, we’ve been able to find accommodation, first for a few years in Medea’s friend’s Lamia’s basement suite… April 2022 because her sister needed the space but mostly because of the Covid-Lethal-Injection induced paranoia I’ve observed in so many of the Koolaid Drinkers we were unceremoniously given the boot lest she somehow catch “Covid” from us, and we found shelter at La Casa Roskalnikov, specifically Apartment 305, possibly by the Grace of God… But certainly within the nick of time... 😂

Even it was about the size of a broom closet once we got our stuff crammed into it… 😬

My Attempted Workshop in Apt. 305…

The only other accommodation I was able to find up to that point was a residential motel, too obviously the kind of place that rents suites by the hour... But November last year we grabbed Apartment 203, 2 bedrooms, even if with no balcony considerably larger… But certainly no room for a 650-pound grand piano, never mind the walls in the place are made of cardboard.

More grateful recipients of Premier David Eby’s Beneficence… 🙄

And here we will stay until the Knackers take us out, unless I win the Lottery, or (God have mercy) we get “rennovicted” and the last thing we’d need to worry about is any kind of conventional piano. The YDP-145 weighs in at just 70 pounds…

“Please dear Jesus let me get some use out of it!” I prayed..

“That’s up to you isn’t it?” he crisply replied in that still small voice of his…

There was a familial tragedy with the passing of Medea’s daughter Eriopis’ pet rat, “Ghost”, he breathed his last in her hands, the poor creature was 26 months old… a good age, for a rat…😢

I frequently wonder at what goes on in the mind of God, that these creatures could be so heartbreakingly intelligent and aware, yet only have a 2-3 year lifespan. Tortoises on the other hand can live well over a century, yet their brain… such as it is… is merely kind of a thickening at one end of their spinal cord…

And that I guess, was October… 🤔

And with November, reminding from various sources that events in the World outside will not bring most of us peace and quiet.. the Ostriches of Universal Farms await the decision of The Supreme Court of Canada November 6, but judging from the intelligence of their colleagues of the British Columbia Supreme Court, I’m not optimistic of the outcome.

Woke Canuckistan’s descent into the abyss continues, first with the on-going confiscation of previously legal firearms declared illegal by Cabinet Order-in-Council and a “voluntary buy-back” (how could it be a “buy-back” if they didn’t buy the guns from the government in the first place?) before October 2026 — and how can it be “voluntary” if you don’t comply by then you’ll face 10 years imprisonment⁉️ This is a use of the word “voluntary” beyond Orwell’s art. Meanwhile Bill C2 besides giving the government the power to snoop into your cellphone or computer at any time and without a warrant, giving Canada Post the right to open your mail without a warrant and banning cash payments of over $10,000 has apparently been mothballed in favor of Bill C12 which I haven’t looked at yet but I’m sure will be equally catastrophic, but Bills C8 and C9 remain on the table; Bill C8 gives the government the power to immediately cut people’s telephone and internet access, without warning, indeed with complete secrecy; suddenly you’ll have no phone nor internet, nor any idea why: Your provider is prohibited from informing you! Time to look into a satellite phone and satellite Internet access from an American provider, what that will cost me I shudder to think. Bill C-9 introduced in the current Parliament, is “an Act to amend the Criminal Code to combat hate by creating new offences related to intimidation, obstruction, hate-motivated crimes, and the public display of hate symbols, while also codifying the definition of hatred.” (In fact mind you it doesn’t adequately define what they mean by “hate”.) It allows any “crime” to be elevated to the status of a “hate crime” with additional sentencing of 5 years to life imprisonment depending on the nature of the original accusation.

“Bill C9 is being sold as protection from hate. But in reality it is a dramatic expansion of State Power into speech, thought and protest. Whether you see it as necessary or dangerous depends on how much trust you have in government to wield that power fairly.” I was non-personed; deprived of employment and social interaction during the Covid Fraudemic. I saw what the Liberals did to the Truckers. I saw that elderly native woman trampled under a police horses’ hooves. Mark Carnage was the puppeteer during Justin Castreau’s disgraceful and disastrous tenure. Anyone who trusts these criminals will richly deserve what happens to them.

And finally I gather there’s talk of reviving Justin Castreau’s “Online Harms Act” providing for anonymous accusation from anyone at any time and a fine of $20,000 to be paid to the accuser and a further $50,000 to the government — for each and every accusation, even repeat accusation, and the possibility of Life Imprisonment for what amounts to “Thought Crime” in the style of Philp K. Dick’s Minority Report, which I’ll have to read even if the movie was already plenty disturbing enough.

And I wonder why I want to distract myself from what’s going on with repairing junked horns no-one wants and by resurrecting my piano and oboe playing and learning MuseScore… I do not want to live in a country where the government’s agenda is that of the World Economic Forum’s “Agenda 2030”; who legislate by Cabinet Order-in-Council and where the only people allowed to have guns are the police and the military.

But it seems, it’s what I’ve got.

But on Remembrance Day (November 11) Medea and I are heading over to A&W for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”; something to look forward to even if Truman Capote’s lugubrious novella is far more epigrammatic to the times then the melancholy movie with the happy ending…

Sonja’s trumpet is fixed, soon as Hagood gets back from vacation I’ll get the pads to get on with rebuilding Aigail’s bassoon and the slow patient work of resurrecting the Buescher 400 bari sax continues…

Magnificat anima mea Dominum.…

Captain Roy Harkness