“The Bach Chaconne in D minor, the final movement of his Partita No. 2 for solo violin, BWV 1004, is widely regarded as one of the most challenging and profound works in the entire violin repertoire. While its technical demands, such as complex chordal passages, bariolage, and large interval skips, are significant, many musicians emphasize that the true difficulty lies in its musical and interpretive depth. The piece is built on a four-bar theme that undergoes 64 variations over 256 measures, requiring not only exceptional technical mastery but also a profound understanding of phrasing, voicing, and emotional expression.”

I’m toying with the idea of working up the Chaconne… on the oboe!! 😱 If Andrea Chenna can do it, I think I can too... 🤔 probably looking at 6 - 9 months of concentrated effort, but I honestly think I can pull it off. Never mind I’m 66 and age is starting to catch up with me, never mind the oboe along with the bassoon and the horn, is one of the three most difficult instruments in Western Music… Why am I doing this? More “Repairing the deck chairs on the Titanic” I guess … And a suitable invocation of what’s soon coming down across the West; Bach wrote the Chaconne just after the passing of his beloved first wife Maria Barbara.

What will I get out of it after uploading it to YouTube / Substack...? Other than renewed chops and … ? Not a heck of a lot I expect.

Other than distraction from engineered events in the world outside. Steve Eyes’ presentation I re-uploaded yesterday left me in deep distress; I did not sleep well that night. Binky Larue also just issued a lengthy post underscoring the utter criminality of the monsters controlling all our lives.

What is to be done? What are any of us to do?

So, let me see… Labour day came and went… The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (wow, what a mouthful) came and went. Holy Cross Day came and went. The Feast of St. Theodore of Tarsus, Archbishop of Canterbury came and went, as did the Feast of St. Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist — coincidentally the Autumnal Equinox — and today marks the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels, commonly referred to as “Michaelmas”. I know all this because they’re noted on my Anglican Church calendar, all that remains on the face of it of my Christian upbringing; ever since I was delivered “unto the the hands of mine enemies” by Bishop Anna Greenwood-Lee back in October 2021 for 30 pieces of silver and I abandoned St. Luke’s: My parents and for about 15 years, my church…

Over the course of the month a bit of repair work came in, a flute with an out-of-position headjoint cork ($20), another one utterly worn-out so I sold Anananda one I’d repadded for $50; a POS “Chinese Junk” Trombone from Tyler that none-the-less incentivised me to get a piece of glass in case I need to align a handslide again ($250); an alto sax needing a cleaning ($250), a clarinet repad ($200) and a chem-cleaning of a tuba belonging to an elderly enthusiast trying to survive on CPP and OAP... In other words about $1,200/month and no, unlike the illegal migrants first Justin and now Mark are giving $82,000 tax-free every year into perpetuity it ain’t “tax free”! I told Naomi “no-charge”. 😭 Totalled $770.00, swell return on my investment 20 years later for going back to school at 44 to learn something I was assured would have me earning $80K/annum 5 years after graduation… In a futile bid to save a dying marriage… 🙄

Never forget this kiddies: Educators, just like politicians, will tell you ANYTHING.

All that out of the way, back to resurrecting my Buescher 400 bari sax I inadvertently bought off eBay in 2021 while trying track down a bari for Alan.. U$ 350.00; once shipping, exchange, customs and duty were levied, came to about Cdn$ 800. No neck and a broken side C key; the C key was easily welded back together, tracking down a neck was another $300 so I wound up shelling out about $1,100 for a broken-down piece of junk that was once a great horn… A fool and his money… Hope to sell it for $1,200 once I’m done, IOW won’t even come close to breaking even with this misadventure. If I can’t sell it? I’ll donate it.

Lots of polishing left to do…Then the repad and mechanism reassembly, and 3 broken springs to fix in the process..

Thus the month of September came and went with vertiginous speed, as did the time since October 2021 when Medea gently pointed out to me, without the British Columbia government’s abominable “Vaccine Passports” we were no longer welcome at our respective churches… 😱

With reference to events of October 2021 and Bishop Greenwood Lee, during excavation of what is supposed to be our living room I unearthed a Celtic Cross belonging to my long departed Mom, and found online a very charismatic depiction of Our Lord…

They now grace my workshop wall along with my rediscovered Military discharge card, which was of far greater value to me than my degree ever was … the latter consigned to my recycle bin in 2016 …

(https://sexdiaryofanoboist.wordpress.com/2017/03/31/talking-to-deltas-about-liberty-part-2/)

September also of course was replete with the usual overflow of unpleasant news, with the assassination of Charlie Kirk September 10 hard on the heels of the murder of Iryna Zarutska late in August; up here in The Great White North further encroachments on our freedoms and sanity with Mark Carnage announcing the

latest arbitrary gun ban, making previously legal firearms illegal on pain of imprisonment via Cabinet Order-in-Council, and his previous exercise in naked, unjustified lunatic tyranny, the slaughter of 400 ostriches in Edgewood BC narrowly averted (at least for the time being) and the month rounded off with the imposition in Vietnam of a Digital ID and Keir Starmer’s announcement of a Digital ID in the

Your tax dollars at work, thanks to a snitch, a bogus virus and bullshit PCR Test…

United Kingdom, ostensibly to reduce illegal migrants even though under his

administration everything possible is being done to foment this erupting catastrophe… As of Friday September 26, 2026 in the United Kingdom, no Digital ID? You can’t work. You can’t rent a place to live. My advice to the Brits? As with the Covid Lethal Injections:

Our fates, the fate of the West, the fate of the entire world, hangs in the balance, with what happens over the next few days or possibly weeks in the United Kingdom. Keir Starmer meanwhile, has to go; personally I don’t give a damn if it’s by an assassin’s bullet or he’s strung up by a lynch mob. He has to go, along with Upchuck III and the Windsor Crime Dynasty, Ursula Von Der Leyen and the The European Union, The World Economic Forum, The World Health Organization, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the slaughter in Ukraine, The United Nations and all the other toxic effluent from The Rothschild-Rockefeller Crime Syndicate, including all our central banks...

And especially including Bibi Netanyahu and the Murder State of Israel.

Meanwhile work-arounds to this naked tyranny and oppression can and must be found. It won’t be easy, it won’t be pleasant. But the consequences of compliance will be far worse.

“… You’re about to have everything stripped away from you in this country, I really don’t know where we go at this point … Mark Carney and Steven Guilbeault are set to re-table an Internet Censorship Bill for the third time in four years... “this has nothing to do with Digital ID, why are we talking about censorship?” … This is the beginning. If you follow again what happened in the UK, they put in mass censorship laws; they’ve been arresting citizens for posting memes... people who share their distaste ... for the situation their country finds themselves in ... people are being jailed for organizing protests – peacefully by the way... The Charter of Rights and Freedoms has been used as toilet paper for the past decade... ... They somehow convinced Canadians that ten years of bad Liberal policy, useless spending, scandalous behavior, that somehow all of Canada’s problems happened from just three months, of Donald Trump being president. I can’t believe that people were stupid enough to buy it. [Capt. Roy Harkness: I can. 🙄💩] … If you look at what happened in Nepal, it’s going to happen in Canada… ... Mark Carney has no interest in making Canada strong at all, in fact he just donated millions of dollars to Haiti for them to fight their crime, yet he allows criminals to run rampant in Canada; it has nothing to do with crime. If Mark Carney really cared about crime he’d kick about 10 million undocumented migrants out of the country so that Canadians could get jobs, they could buy homes, inflation would go down; he’s no interest in resolving any of those issues. ... What’s funny is that as Starmer was announcing Digital ID, Mark Carney was there! He’s not in Canada fixing our problems! He was there! All smiles and shaking hands— “oh good! You’re bringing in Digital ID, you’re stopping people from anonymity” ... ... Mark Carney loves the UK: He bankrupted them. Liz Truss warned Canadians at Donald Trump’s Inauguration “Don’t allow Mark Carney to be your prime minister, he will destroy your country, he destroyed England, he’s going to do the same thing to you.” Yet the naive people with Trump Derangement Syndrome voted him in, in spades, and now they’re about the reap the benefits of what they sowed, which is exactly losing everything they have. Many people ask “What is Digital ID”? When you look at the “Pandemic”, when you look at “you’re not allowed to go to movie theaters, you’re not allowed to go to restaurants, you can’t travel; you’re not allowed to see family members, you’re only allowed out at certain times of the day... you’re not allowed to shop for Christmas gifts for your children because the cough hung out in certain parts of the stores; you could buy black winter boots but not pink ones for your girls; there were so many ridiculous restrictions and it was all done for the purpose of complying with what the government wanted you to do; “We’re going to cut off your benefits, your privileges if you don’t agree with the government.” The biggest problem here folks, is that the government is showing you that they’re not just here to pass policy any more, they’re here to run your lives. And people are allowing it to happen.”

So in addition to Venezuela V.2.0, looks like we’re about to undergo Covid V.2.0, but on steroids. Will Canadians have the intelligence not to swallow the bullshit whole like they did last time? Jury’s out. But I’m not optimistic.

“7 And war broke out in heaven: Michael and his angels fought with the dragon; and the dragon and his angels fought, 8 but they did not prevail, nor was a place found for them in heaven any longer. 9 So the great dragon was cast out, that serpent of old, called the Devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world; he was cast to the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.”

— The Revelation to John, 12: 7-9

We all should be so lucky. 😥