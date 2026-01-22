“Almighty Father, who inspired Simon Peter, first among the apostles, to confess Jesus as Messiah and Son of the living God: Keep your Church steadfast upon the rock of this faith, so that in unity and peace we may proclaim the one truth and follow the one Lord, our Savior Jesus Christ; who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever. Amen.” — Archbishop Thomas Cranmer

The Book of Common Prayer, First published January, 1549

“I’ve got a Bad Feeling about this…”

— pretty much all the characters of Star Wars at some point… 🙄

So Advent came and went. Christmas Day came and went. The Naming of Jesus and The Feast of the Epiphany came and went; the days pass with ever more vertiginous speed and I see today (January 20) is the Confession of Saint Peter… Took a week off to finally begin the organizing of our apartment after moving in just over a year ago, accomplished almost nothing. Just finished two more days off, I’ve a saxophone to work on; well, 2 actually, even if one belongs to me but once it’s resurrected I hope to sell it.

My attempt at making a roll-around pegboard was not a success, but there’s a limit to what you can cram into a 9’x11’ square foot workshop… Have to think of something else.

Box up most of my lower horns and ship them to Howard, hopefully none of the rest will be at high pitch rendering them useless, even if three of the five I already gave him were. 🙄

In my ongoing pathetic attempts at self-improvement, embarked on reading The Power of Intention, What Everybody is Saying and The Inner Game of Music. Alas my instruction book on “The Gimp” (The open-software alternative to Photoshop) Gimp 3 for Beginners Made Simple turned out to be a waste of money, one of Amazon’s shoddy I’m-not-sure-what kind of cheap printout, almost unintelligible and not one illustration.

Putting distractions from the world outside aside:

I’m not sure if it was Peter St. Onge’s peroration that motivated me to order a new copy of The Modern Survival Manual: Surviving the Economic Collapse but by page 15 Señor Aguirre’s tale is already grimly familiar.

Over and above the financial hemorrhage of nearly 10 years consequent to Justin Castreau’s signing The UN Compact on Migration we have Nazi-descended Chrystia Freeland jetting off to Ukraine to give the illegal regime of Volodymyr Zelenskyy – he of the prehensile, piano-playing penis – 23 billion dollars to continue their pointless, futile slaughterfest. Seems like only yesterday I watched her gloatingly announce they were going to steal the money of every Canadian who assisted the Truckers during their protest.

Sarah Capitalinsights (possibly a pseudonym?🤔) whom I’ve recently discovered has this to say about Chrystia’s adventures..

The Federal government continues erecting the walls of the prison house around us with Bills C2, C8, C9, C12, C216; rumour hath it they’ll be reviving Justin Castreau’s Bill C61, “The On-Line Harms Act” calling for $20,000 fines to be paid to anonymous tipsters and $50,000 to the federal government for “Hate Speech” and the possibility of life imprisonment for “Thought Crime” in the style of Philip K. Dick’s Minority Report.

Yeah, it’s been quite the clusterfuck of ugliness since November 6, 2025 and the luminaries of The Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski’s case and to add insult to injury, demanded they pay court costs. The 300+ ostriches of Universal Ostrich Farms (I gather there’s only 200,000 members of the species in existence) mercilessly slaughtered thanks to an anonymous snitch and accusations of utterly bogus “Bird Flu” – yet another marketing phantasm Big Pharma pulled out of their collective butthole.

Those nine numbskulls in their red-robed magnificence… Purportedly the best and brightest the legal profession in Canada has to offer. Even as a collective they haven’t the moral capacity God gave a cabbage. 🙄💩 Please dear Jesus may I never be a plaintiff in civil litigation, never mind a criminal defendant at any level of Canada’s justice racket.

Nine of them. 🤨 Just like the Nazgûl and almost as attractive. The graphic below seems so utterly apposite.

Franz Kafka, HP Lovecraft, Edgar Allen Poe and Steven King working together couldn’t create the Hellish reality that is our day-to-day existence and most Canadians – indeed most human beings – remain blissfully unaware.

And all that’s before I talk about the gun grab of Mark Carnage and the Lieberals.

Back in 1976 when I was 17 years old and my first foray into the Militia, they actually let me play with one of these:

The Fabrique Nationale Herstal’s “FN FAL”; in its Canadian Military incarnation the “FN-C1-A1”; The West’s answer to the Kalashnikov AK-47 but now superseded by the (I’m told) Mattel-made M16 which I’m also told jams the instant it gets a little bit dirty… It’s what the Libtards call an “Assault-style” rifle…🥱 Yeah, bit on the ugly side… Okay so it reloads and recocks itself every time you pull the trigger; now largely superseded by automatic weapons, but in real terms is it any more dangerous than any other firearm? No it isn’t. The government’s neurotic obsession with personal firearms restrictions is stupid. But that of course, is not the point.

Summer of 2022 and the WEF-instigated, Globalist-owned Woke government of Justin Castreau banned the private ownership of toys like this:

Or this:

Don’t they look S-C-A-R-Y-! 😱

They’re both .22-calibre pistols. Good for plinking but not much else; I’m told .22 pistols have a nasty habit of jamming, no matter how well made. Not much use in an armed robbery either: A .22 bullet doesn’t have much stopping power. Still: Can’t buy them anymore; if you own them you can’t sell them, bequeath them or even give them away, when you die they have to be turned over to The Government to be destroyed. Along with your great-great-great-grandfather’s flintlock dueling pistols, or the Luger your grandfather brought home from World War II.

Absolutely outrageous. I’ve gathered their method of depriving us of our firearms, a Cabinet “Order-in-Council”, is of dubious legality, but of course the Covid Fraudemic demonstrated niceties like “Caution”, “Restraint”, “Due Process”, “The Bill of Rights” or “The Charter of Rights and Freedoms” are no great impediment to The Globalists and of course the thoroughly-and-amply justified Second Amendment does not apply in Canada.

It’s also pointless of course, because we live next door to America where buying any kind of firearm is no big deal and I suspect smuggling same would also be child’s play. So these idiotic, asinine, useless and pointless restrictions on gun ownership are not going to prevent another Mark Lepine nor are they going to slow down criminals very much.

Guns are dangerous toys, there’s no denying it; thus with that in mind, I put it to you, whoever is reading this: Pretend you possess one of these weapons, and say, 1,000 rounds of ammunition for it. What is the likelihood you will at any point in time take that weapon, go to say, a MacDonald’s, an Elementary School, a Mosque or (Heaven forfend!!) a Synagogue, and proceed to murder as many people as you can with it?

I already know the answer without asking or ever meeting you: The possibility runs the gamut all the way from “zero”. To “infinitesimal”. Why would anyone commit such a crime, knowing full well the consequences in many jurisdictions will be something like your neck stretched rather longer than you usually like it, a hot squat in the electric chair, or spending the rest of your life in prison, quite possibly in solitary confinement?

Never mind the very thought is utterly unthinkable.

And this is how you know pretty much every mass shooting or terrorist bombing ever reported is an intelligence agency psy-op.

But of course the gathering gun restrictions are not about preventing “gun crime”, or “gun violence”: They’re about disarming the population in the process of the coming engineered hyperinflation and social collapse; worldwide “Totalitarian Tiptoe”; implementation of permanent lockdowns, 15-Minute Cities, Digital IDs, a Chinese-style Social Credit System and a Central Bank Digital Currency. Can’t have any of these simpering psychopaths and pampered plutocrats hampered in the meantime by an inconvenient assassination now can we?

Never mind a long overdue rebellion.

I don’t want to live in a country where the government legislates with Cabinet Orders-in-Council, which can retroactively criminalize previously perfectly acceptable property and in which the only people allowed to have guns are the police and the military… and in which the butthole in charge of this latest travesty, one Gary Anandasangaree has publicly if inadvertently stated it’s stupid and useless… and can’t even pronounce “Ruger” properly… 🤪🥳🤣😜

The utter wanton irresponsibility, the incorrigible criminality, of the venal despicable gangsters in control of all our countries. I don’t what any of it. But it’s what I’ve got. And there’s nothing I can do about it beyond “observe and report” — and that daily grows more dangerous.

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” ― Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

Read Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago and learn what the Lieberals have in store for us. Back to my repairing of deck chairs on the Titanic.

Do not comply, no matter what they threaten.

Captain Roy Harkness