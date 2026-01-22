Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

James Goodrich
2d

I wanted to share an analogy between the color of a car and guns.

Does a bullet or a rifle care who or what it shoots? Does the shape of a gun, which has a trigger, firing pin, chamber and barrel care who or what it shoots?Does it make a difference what color or what style a gun is if a bullet shot from it blows a hole in you?

There were 2 people that lived in the same neighborhood and worked at the same company. One drove a green car and the other a red car. Both left the neighborhood to go to work about the same time. The green car made it to work on time no problem. The red car hit a kid at the school zone killing the boy. So in a gun banners mind (the democrats) you should definitely outlaw red cars. If red cars had been outlawed the boy would still be alive. You see this is the mindset of the left. It’s not the person that’s willing to shoot someone it’s the color of the gun, or that the stock has a handle. It’s the look of the gun, makes total sense.

How many more Mr. Speaker, how many more have to be killed by red cars before this legislature takes action?

You see it’s not the person behind the gun, or how the fbi time after time miss the obvious posts put on social media, it’s restricting the vehicle that killed by its make, model or color that makes us so much safer. Is this not the brilliance of the left’s policy placing restrictions on our 2nd amendment based on the color and the style of a gun, Brilliant?

A few years back I heard a female Democrat House of Representative member stand on the house floor to introduce her bill that would stop allowing the manufacturing of the AR-15 magazines. She said with this bill once the magazines are emptied the gun will become unusable. Do you see the absolute ignorance of the people that lord over us! These morons that make laws restricting our God given rights have no idea what they speak of, but yet we allow them to create laws when they have no f’n clue what they are restricting. AR-15 magazines, as I’m sure most of you know, can be refilled with bullets, over and over again. In principle this is like giving a community organizer the power to rewrite and take control of our entire healthcare system and expect success, (how’s that been working for us).

When will we learn that “Those that are willing to give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety (by idiots) deserve neither liberty nor safety”. (Ben Franklin 1755).

I seem to remember G.W. Bush signing into law the Patriot Act giving the FBI unconstitutional powers to spy on citizens without warrants. This they promised would be the magic “bullet” that would stop terrorism and keep us safe here at home. The whole time they knew they’d use it against us the citizen, and that’s exactly what they’ve done. J.Goodrich

James Goodrich
This is about Europe but it could be Canada, they both have fallen. For America it’s just a matter of the next wrong president inserted.

I read a story the other day, a police officer in Great Britain asked a woman that was standing outside an abortion clinic holding rosary beads, if she was praying. Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was then arrested under a new buffer zone harassment law. I guess today in England they really can arrest you for a thought crime. Although she was completely silent she was arrested, her silent presence considered harassment.

Similar arrests have swept across France as well. Some people’s internet posts of their displeasure for Macrons child groomer “partner”(?) have upset him/her. Thousands more arrested with long jail sentences for simply posting what they think about the governments utter destruction of their countries by way of purposeful 3rd world immigration. Not sure if you caught Macron yesterday at DAVOS, wearing his Biden like aviator sun glasses, praising his and France’s partnership with communist China.

As all of Europe and its ultra Liberal Marxist elite governments have immigrated their countries into the third world, I have a difficult time understanding what the hell we’re protecting there. I listen to the governments of Europe threaten America to break up NATO and try to figure out are we protecting them from communism? I think it’s a little late for that.

Today 1/21/26 my father would have been 126 years old. He was a WW2 veteran that was shot in the back during the Battle of the Bulge in Germany. After he was shot he was put on the side of the road, red tagged to die. He told me when he took a breath he could feel the blood gurgling through the hole in his back. Somehow he survived. He was sent back to England where a surgeon named Luke removed his damaged lung and saved his life. (I mention the surgeons name because I took that name for my confirmation). This was just 81 years ago, January 1945. It pains me to say these fools have squandered the immense sacrifice my father and the millions of people and their families gave to free Europe, twice. His sacrifice was my families sacrifice, he died when my mother was just 59 and I was only 20.

My sister had told me one night while in Germany his platoon of 50 soldiers went out on a mission. 49 of them were killed or badly injured. These men were part of the 4th armored division and all had been trained together just a year earlier. My father, the only one to go on, was given a field promotion to second sergeant. He went on to the Battle of the Bulge where he was shot. I wanted to share with you this letter written to my father from the wife of one of the men, a friend of my father’s, that was killed in action that night there in Germany during WW2.

https://share.icloud.com/photos/018sc6vJWSZkC-tnoDKgk34cQ

This is just a small taste of the sacrifice Americans gave Europe. Two small girls and a young mother losing their father and husband, along with it all the controversy the mother had to deal with. My poor mother losing her husband at just 59. And my siblings and I losing our father at such a young age. It is true what Voltaire had said, “It’s difficult to free fools from the chains they revere”. J.Goodrich

