Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
3d

Being Holy Week and today, Good Friday, we all should take a good look at our world. The way the corrupt and powerful sell their souls for their 30 pieces of silver, and how they crush the average person. These congress people that are worth millions of dollars, in some cases hundreds of millions of dollars, but vote against the will of the people have sold their souls for money. It’s communism versus liberty. Totalitarianism versus freedom. Good versus evil. And in the end after they crushed Jesus he rose from the dead. He, in the end , defeated evil.

2000 years later incredibly this carpenter considers Him, my savior and because of Him I strive to be a better man. Good wins in the end.

Happy Good Friday!!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
Lola Renda's avatar
Lola Renda
3d

Apparently, Jews were causing concern in 1549.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Roy Harkness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture