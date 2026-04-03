Meditation for Good Friday
In this Year of Grace, April 3, 2026
“Almighty God, we beseech thee graciously to behold this thy family, for which our lord Jesus Christ was contented to be betrayed, and given up into the hands of wicked men, and to suffer death upon the cross; who now liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, ever one God, world without end. Amen.”
“Almighty and everlasting God, by whose Spirit the whole body of the church is governed and sanctified: Receive our supplications and prayers, which we offer before thee for all estates of men in thy holy Church, that every member of the same, in his vocation and ministry, may truly and godly serve thee; through our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Amen.”
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“O Merciful God, who has made all men, and hatest nothing that thou hast made, nor wouldest the death of a sinner, but rather that he should be converted and live: Have mercy upon the Jews, thine ancient people, and upon all who reject and deny thy Son; take from them all ignorance, hardness of heart, and contempt of thy word; and so fetch them home, blessed Lord, to thy fold, that they may be made one flock under one shepherd, Jesus Christ our Lord; who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, world without end. Amen.”
— Archbishop Thomas Cranmer
The Book of Common Prayer, published January 21, 1549
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Being Holy Week and today, Good Friday, we all should take a good look at our world. The way the corrupt and powerful sell their souls for their 30 pieces of silver, and how they crush the average person. These congress people that are worth millions of dollars, in some cases hundreds of millions of dollars, but vote against the will of the people have sold their souls for money. It’s communism versus liberty. Totalitarianism versus freedom. Good versus evil. And in the end after they crushed Jesus he rose from the dead. He, in the end , defeated evil.
2000 years later incredibly this carpenter considers Him, my savior and because of Him I strive to be a better man. Good wins in the end.
Happy Good Friday!!
Apparently, Jews were causing concern in 1549.