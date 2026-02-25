Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Matt Walsh destroys Canada & Canadians Ignorant Of Their Fate - EPIC!

By John Bolton
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Feb 25, 2026

John’s original YouTube Post on this link

31,301 views Feb 24, 2026 #cdnpoli #dailywire #mattwalsh

Some recent posts on one of my favourite sites, small dead animals, got my wheels turning — but it was a video from an American commentator that really pushed me to reflect on what’s happening in Canada right now. Many people outside the country seem to recognize the broader trends and challenges we’re facing, while a lot of Canadians either don’t see it, don’t want to see it, or simply shrug it off as normal.

In his latest commentary, Matt Walsh from The Daily Wire lays out a perspective on Canada that’s blunt, direct, and unfiltered. Whether you agree with him or not, he articulates concerns that many Canadians feel but rarely hear expressed so clearly.

Give it a watch, decide for yourself, and if his work resonates with you, consider supporting him.

💣 Matt Walsh video - We Vanquished Canada In Hockey. Should We ...

💣Small Dead Animals - www.smalldeadanimals.com

💣 #cdnpoli

💣#dailywire

💣#mattwalsh

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Roy Harkness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture