Matt Walsh destroys Canada & Canadians Ignorant Of Their Fate - EPIC!

Some recent posts on one of my favourite sites, small dead animals, got my wheels turning — but it was a video from an American commentator that really pushed me to reflect on what’s happening in Canada right now. Many people outside the country seem to recognize the broader trends and challenges we’re facing, while a lot of Canadians either don’t see it, don’t want to see it, or simply shrug it off as normal.



In his latest commentary, Matt Walsh from The Daily Wire lays out a perspective on Canada that’s blunt, direct, and unfiltered. Whether you agree with him or not, he articulates concerns that many Canadians feel but rarely hear expressed so clearly.



Give it a watch, decide for yourself, and if his work resonates with you, consider supporting him.

