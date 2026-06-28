Mark Carney’s Government Just Collapsed

Unacceptable Fringe’s original post on this link.

degn schubert to my just released previous post was moved to dictate the following:

This is bigger than Canada. Just like what’s happening in the US is bigger than the US. I’ll keep wondering why a foreign government, especially those that Trump pisses off, doesn’t just do him in like a James Bond movie, it’s not that hard for one foreign leader to take out another. And I thought about it and I’m like freezing they’re not doing it even though they hate his guts it’s because they want to see just how far the American people will be able to be pushed, lied to, persecuted, thrown in jail, etc before they attempt to rise up; not that it will be successful they’ll just be slaughtered because they too want to implement the same principles in their countries but they have to figure out how to do it — well guess what this is just a prime example. I’m sure Great Britain is going to be next and then Spain, Italy all of Europe just wait and see this is the New World Order this is what they want and there is no average citizen that’s going to be able to stop it or reverse it. Sorry for the run-on senses but I’m using voice to text.

I replied:

If a Genie or my Fairy God Mother were to give me 3 wishes I think my first wish right now would be for a TR-116 rifle from Star Trek DS-9... and about 100,000 rounds of ammunition for it… And hey: No problem about the “voice to text.”

And also I hate to break it to you Mr. Fringe, but none of this “opposition” matters: Carnage has his purloined majority, he can do whatever he likes. And what he would like is the implementation of the Globalist/WEF’s “Great Reset”; and when they’re finished? “You will own nothing, and you will be happy.” Catherine Austin Fitts has warned they intend to have their worldwide totalitarian dystopian hellhole in effect in the next two years.

What’s going to happen in the meantime? Read the history of Bolshevik Russia, study what happened in Venezuela. “That can’t happen in Canada”? The Hell it can’t! Just consider what these bastards did to the Truckers. Or the Ostriches.

Expect hyperinflation, massive unemployment, widespread hunger if not starvation, social collapse, the imposition of Digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currencies, so-called “Universal Basic Incomes” (better have your mRNA lethal injections up-to-date if you want to eat), Chinese-style social credit, and imprisonment in 15-minute cities.



And don’t even think of voting for Pierre Poilievre or Maxime Bernier or some other lying rascal instead; if by some miracle they’re elected they will at once continue the Globalists/WEF’s destructive agenda.

Short of a TR-116 rifle and 100,000 rounds of ammunition for it, what are the little people who are aware, to do about any of this? In the immortal words of S’chn T’gai Spock: “I am open to suggestion.”

From “The Galileo Seven”

As for the imbeciles who voted Mark Carnage into power, after nearly a decade of his puppeteering of Justin Castreau? Every week during that regime a scandal severe enough it should have brought down the government, but nothing ever happened?

“Elbows up,” you morons… 🙄💩

PS: Sure wish I lived in Alberta … 🤔

Captain Roy Harkness