Mark Carney Just Made Political Speech Illegal in Canada

“Unacceptable Fringe’s Original Post at this link.”

“How do you think it’s going to be once C-9 becomes law on the 18th of July? Scary times. The strategy “seeks to uphold the integrity of and public trust in government information,” said the memo. The objective of the strategy is to establish a plan that will prevent, detect, and respond to false or misleading information.”

“False or misleading information” AKA, “The truth” ⁉️ 🙄💩

Trouble is and as anyone with a brain should know, the government of this country — just like all the others — since at least the beginning of the Covid Fraudemic has done nothing but lie; deliberately fomenting panic and hysteria in the face of a phantom pathogen, that had it ever in fact existed, appeared to have a mortality rate of 0.07% — and destroying most of the traditions and governmental restraints that made life at least somewhat bearable in the process. This isn’t the Canada I grew up in. Hell… it isn’t even the Canada I knew 10 years ago.

Below is the text of Unacceptable Fringe’s presentation. Looks like I’ve got a lot of reading to do by July 18. Depending on what I read, my Substack may be here, it may not. The fact Substack’s servers are in California and I’m now running everything through a VPN are pretty slender protections from an increasingly totalitarian, rapacious and utterly deceitful government.

Captain Roy Harkness

Well, a lot has happened since I’ve been away sick, and yep, I’m still on the mend with my voice. However, I have to put this video together because it’s questionable whether or not I’m even going to be around to talk about the news in the future. As the title of the video says, this could be the end of political YouTube. What am I talking about? Well, if you watched our videos about managed decline, when you look at Australia, when you look at the UK, when you look at everything going on over there, that in relativity happens in Canada. It’s all happening at the same time. We have to talk about this major post coming out from YouTube in the UK. It says here that the UK government is running a public consultation called “Watch This Space – A New Strategic Direction for UK Media.” The proposals include mandatory changes to how content is discovered on YouTube. This could direct audiences away from your channel.

Well, I’m going to get to that, so stick with me here. Stick with me because this has already happened in Canada. So it says, “As a UK creator, this directly impacts your future. Digital content discovery works best when driven by user choice, not legal requirements. This is a vital window for you to share your perspective before the consultation closes on the 31st of August, 2026.”

Then here’s the proposed rules. The proposed new rules include a mandatory prominence regime. This could require digital platforms like YouTube to prioritize and give a privileged position to traditional broadcasters like the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 in user interfaces and recommendation feeds, potentially pushing your content out of sight. So, why this is such a big deal?

Your content is down-ranked. Pushing the group forward means pushing everyone else downward. Mandatory prioritization of broadcasters would affect how your content reaches your audience, regardless of what your audience actually wants to see. Does that sound familiar to anybody on this platform watching these videos, that watches this channel that is constantly unsubscribed from this channel without even knowing it?

It’s already here in Canada. Let’s take a look at the rules. Bill C-11. This is the primary bill often linked to controlling algorithms in Canada in public debate. It modernizes the Broadcasting Act to regulate streaming platforms, example Netflix, YouTube, Tik-Tok, and Spotify. It empowers the CRTC to require platforms to promote Canadian content through discoverability rules.

Platforms may need to adjust recommendation algorithms. Example: Feeds, playlists, search results to give prominence to Canadian material. Now, this has been happening for some time. In fact, you’ll recall Jasmine Lane has been one of the advocates speaking out against this. Her channel has seen half of her revenue drop, half of her viewership. I know big hitters like Moose on the Loose has seen a drop in viewers compared to this time last year. I can honestly say too, I can include this channel. Our our videos take off and then immediately get chopped down.

And while people want to blame YouTube, as you can see over on this message from YouTube, it says here:

“Mandating prominence for established media networks would push the UK’s diverse mix of independent journalists, educators, and digital first businesses down the line. Your ability to organically grow your community, generate views and revenue, and build a sustainable business is compromised if your content is hard to be discovered.”

So, YouTube doesn’t want this happening. It’s not necessarily YouTube. It’s the government. YouTube makes its money off of your views. It makes money off of your channel. Of course, they want people to watch your channel. But at the end of the day, folks, they all bend the knee to the government. They don’t have a choice. People always say, “Well, go to the Green R [Rumble] channel.” You can’t go there. It’s the same thing: Go to X, go to other platforms. You can’t. You can’t. It doesn’t do anything. The same rules apply in Canada for everybody. And they all have to bend the knee if they wish to have a platform in the country. The problem is now it brings us into a different playing field. It brings us into a different problem that many YouTubers are going to experience because a new law comes in, in just 12 days at the time of filming this video. I’m talking about Bill C-9, “The Combating Hate Act.”

Now, what is Bill C-9 for anybody who’s not familiar with it? It amends the criminal code to strengthen “hate crime” and “hate propaganda” provisions, including new offenses for willfully promoting hatred by displaying certain symbols or those of listed terror groups in public, enhanced penalties and provisions for hate-motivated crimes, intimidation or obstruction at places of worship, schools, community centers, and other sites used by identical groups. Removal of some prior defenses related to religious expression in certain hate promotion cases. So, we’ve already talked about before how certain verses of the Bible are illegal now. They’re censoring your speech. The question that comes into all of this, who determines what is a hate crime? This bill has been painted with such a wide brush. They haven’t really specified what you can and cannot say. Much like the “pandemic”, the experts in the government will just weigh in and decide as it goes, I guess, just as they feel like it, what is considered “hate speech” and what isn’t. Now, I’ve gone through and asked AI multiple times on different AI platforms. “Does this mean if I was to talk about things like Alberta separation, it could be considered hate speech?” They said, “Yes, if the government wants to label it as inciting harm, your channel could be taken down or you could be charged and thrown in jail.” So again, I have no problem with ensuring that the bad guys from WW2; symbols aren’t flown in public, that certain people are protected from actual hate crimes.

But the problem here is that just like Bill C-34, which is still ongoing, by the way, we’re going to talk about that. This is they, they they dress it up that it’s for the protection of children. They they say that it’s for protection of everybody, but as you can see with what we showed in the UK, this is all part of the plan for censorship. It’s all part of the plan to control what you see, what you hear, where you get your information. And I understand that while this is political, it’s not completely political. This video is super important. I would encourage everyone to share this video out on your socials. Again, I understand my voice is still a little horse. I apologize. But here’s where it becomes a bigger problem. Here’s where it becomes a major problem. “Northern Perspective” put this out two days ago:

“A secret memo shows Carney’s government considered legal actions as part of its strategy targeting online posts. This comes after the government’s own research warned Canadians don’t want Ottawa declaring what is true or not.”

— Again as we were talking about in C-9. That should alarm everyone.”

So let’s take a look at what it says here. Industry Minister Melanie Jolie’s department in an Access to Information Memo contemplates legal action against users on Facebook, Twitter, Linked-In, and other social media sites it suspects of spreading false and misleading information. Think back to the “pandemic.” We used to say if something seems to be too good to be true, give it six months.

Give it six months. If it’s a rumor, chances are it’ll become law or it’ll happen. The government had no bearing on what was true, what was false. Well, they did, but they didn’t want you knowing what was true or false.

So once again, they’re deciding what is false and misleading information.

So again, if I were to talk about Alberta separation, if I were to talk about land-locking, if I was to talk about existing lines that are going out in the country – and those were talking points that the government says, “Hey, everything’s fine.” They’re saying that I could have charges against me or legal action for spreading false information!

This is Military Barbie deciding who gets the axe.

The government is in charge of deciding who gets to remain online.

When you think about Facebook, and I’ll be honest, I had to fight to get my account back on there. I literally don’t post anything on there. I literally use it to keep in touch with some people from out of town. But we all know about the censorship that’s on Facebook. We know about how they already censored people. How do you think it’s going to be once C-9 becomes law on the 18th of July? Scary times. The strategy “seeks to uphold the integrity of and public trust in government information,” said the memo. The objective of the strategy is to establish a plan that will prevent, detect, and respond to false or misleading information. This is where it gets scary.

So, let’s go over to Bill C-34. It’s currently in the House, but they’ve dressed it up to protect children, to regulate social media platforms; AI powered chat bots, and on-line services. Includes content moderation duties and obligations for AI systems. Indirectly affects algorithms used for recommendations, moderation, and user interactions.

This is how we know everything is on the way out.

Channels like this may not exist in the near future, like it or not. And it’s not necessarily YouTube’s fault. YouTube makes money off of channels like this. They make money off of “Jasmine Lane.” They make money off of “Moose on the Loose.” They make money off of all of us. Of course, they want people to watch our content.

But what we’re seeing happening in real time is the destruction of free speech in Canada. And the reason we had to show what’s happening in the UK is because it’s already here. And when you track between the UK, Australia, and Canada, it paints a very broad picture as to what we can expect going down the line.

Let me know what you guys think down below in the comments. If it’s your first time here, I hope this video has earned your subscription. Again, I apologize: I literally can’t afford with the censorship that already goes on to take any more time off of YouTube.

Please hit that subscribe button if you haven’t already. Leave a thumbs up and a comment down below. I promise my voice will improve as time goes on. Join me live tonight and every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday night for all three of our live shows where we talk about everything that’s happened this week in politics, everything we know coming up in the week ahead, as well as Q&A within the greatest YouTube community on the platform. I look forward to chatting with you outside of making these videos, and most importantly, look forward to chatting with you this week starting at 600 p.m. Pacific, 8:00 p.m. Central here on the channel. With that said, ladies and gentlemen, I hope you enjoyed this video. I hope you have a great rest of your day.