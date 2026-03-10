Via “Blackbox Money” and “Collapse Codex”

With my post:

“Freedom is Not Free” was moved to comment:

Who are we listening to in this video and where is he from and who does he represent, who are his bosses? From whom/from where does he get his information? The speaker’s summary seems plausible however answers to these questions would lend credibility or not. Thank you v much.

And indeed there suddenly seems to be dozens if not myriad incarnations of “John AG” on YouTube, a scroll down my Cellphone or Desktop and there’s “Global Military Update”, “Blackbox Money”, “Dr. Pierre Laurent | Santé”, “Market & History”, “Money over History”, “Geld über Geschichte”, “Economy Fail”, “Capital Over Time”, “Currency Archives” and “Collapse Codex” just to name a few — at least I think it’s John AG — some seem to be reposts, others may be spin-offs, yet others more likely just rip-offs and indeed, one begins to wonder just… “WTF”❓🤨 Still, I post him as I do so many other things, simply because it piques my own curiosity or to offer to others as food for thought.

That said, “John AG” offers an analysis here that is nothing less than blood chilling:

February 28, 2026. 03:40 in the morning.

💣 The USS Gerald R. Ford. A $13 billion dollar aircraft carrier, most expensive warship ever built.

💣 Three Arleigh Burke Class destroyers

💣 One Ticonderoga Class Cruiser

💣 A Virginia Class nuclear attack submarine

And above all, five E-2D Hawkeyes monitoring the situation with radar going beyond the horizon.

$20 billion worth of equipment, John AG doesn’t specify if this was in addition to the $13 billion Gerald R. Ford or not, but one is inclined to think so… 🤔

Versus twelve (12) Iranian drones worth between $20,000 - $50,000 each, which penetrated the carrier group’s defensive perimeter in 14 minutes. Thank something Good and Holy they were only reconnaissance drones… 😱⚰️🪦

And thus the title to my post.

To my surprise, “Jack the Giant Killer” is not in the Brothers Grimm’s corpus; being an English, or rather Cornish, fairy tale, not a German one. Via Brave AI:

Jack the Giant Killer is a Cornish fairy tale and legend set during the reign of King Arthur, centering on a young Cornish farmer’s son named Jack who slays multiple giants through strength, cunning, and magical items. The story first appeared in print in 1711, though it likely draws from older oral traditions and folklore. Jack earns his name after luring the giant Cormoran—a massive, cattle-eating giant who terrorized Cornwall—into a pit trap using a horn to lure him and a pickaxe to kill him. He is rewarded with a sword and belt inscribed with his heroic deed. Jack’s adventures continue as he faces other giants, including Blunderbore, who captures him and imprisons him in an enchanted castle. Jack escapes by tricking Blunderbore and his brother into strangling each other with nooses hung from a window. He then encounters a two-headed Welsh giant, who attempts to kill him while he sleeps. Jack outwits him by pretending to be asleep and later stabs him when he tries to strike him. In gratitude, the giant gives Jack magical items: a sword of great power, a cloak of invisibility, a cap of knowledge, and shoes of swiftness. With these items, Jack defeats more giants, including a two-headed giant named Thunderdel, a giant with a giant’s companion in a cave, and finally the colossal Galigantus, who holds knights, ladies, and a transformed Duke’s daughter captive. Jack beheads Galigantus, breaks the sorcerer’s spell, and restores the Duke’s daughter to her true form. At King Arthur’s court, Jack marries the Duke’s daughter and is granted an estate, living happily ever after. The tale is characterized by violence, gore, and blood-letting…

Sort of like life in the Military in an active theater of war… 🤔

The USS Liberty after Israel’s sneak attack, somewhat the worse for wear…

And all this, for the sake of that “Shitty Little Country” that I think it can be fairly said, has done since its genesis in 1947… to its “Allies” and certainly to its neighbors… Nothing but harm…

As I asked elsewhere, when America has finally come to its senses and abandoned Israel, when Iran has bombed Israel into oblivion and all 9,517,181 Israelis are once again refugees wandering the face of the Earth… What nation, in their right mind, knowing what they’ve done, will take them in? Shades of the MS St. Louis...

And again good people: Look to your “preps”; thanks to these unholy demons I suspect our lives are all going to be very different in a few months, if not a few weeks time…