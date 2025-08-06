Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

User's avatar
Barry Varkel's avatar
Barry Varkel
Aug 6

Hard-hitting truths there, Capt.

Jews are a revolting, vile bunch of mafia scumbags who feel nothing for anyone, not even for their own people.

Iran was smart - she hurt the Israeli Jew in the pocket by destroying infrastructure, military sites, govt buildings, private residences, the Haifa Bazan refinery, Mossad HQ, the diamond centre, the Weizmann research centre. This cost Israel probably USD 50BN plus.

Israel can only fight militias - Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis - not real armies like Iran.

Sooner or later the Zionist Project will see its arse, as will its benefactor, Uncle Schmuel.

The law of the universe says:

"What goes around comes around".

Payback is a motherfucker.

Over and out.

BV

Wallfacer's avatar
Wallfacer
Aug 9

I have a perhaps different perspective. The Jews are doing exactly what people do when they want someone else’s territory. They are killing to get it.

The real issue is why help them? Why align yourself to that? Why have that on your honor? Your reputation? Money of course. And the fact that America is basically an honor free society.

No posts

