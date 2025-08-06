“The Jews, I find, are very, very selfish. They care not how many Estonians, Latvians, Finns, Poles, Yugoslavs or Greeks get murdered or mistreated…as long as the Jews get special treatment. Yet when they have power, physical, financial or political neither Hitler nor Stalin has anything on them for cruelty or mistreatment to the underdog.” — U.S. President Harry S. Truman, diary entry for July 21, 1947

A year ago Israel’s far-right Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich sparked international outrage when he publicly declared that it was “justified” and “moral” to starve two million people in Gaza in order to free the hostages captured by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Speaking at the Katif Conference for National Responsibility in the town of Yad Binyamin, Smotrich lamented: “No one in the world will allow us to starve and thirst two million people, even though it might be justified and moral in order to free the hostages.” The finance minister’s comments were swiftly condemned by France, UK, and the European Union, which issued a statement reminding Israel that starvation of civilians is, in fact, a war crime, and calling on the Jewish state to “unequivocally distance itself” from Smotrich’s words.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Fast forward to today and the Israeli government has not only not distanced itself from Smotrich’s contemptible words, but it has made them operational; and the tough talk from the EU, UK and France has proven to be little more than the typical hot air of Western politicians.

Recent events in Gaza have shown that Smotrich was mistaken when he surmised that “no one in the world will allow us to starve two million people.” A July 29 NPR article cites a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a United Nations-affiliated organization, which states that a “worst-case scenario of famine” is indeed unfolding in the Gaza Strip:

“Latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City,” the report says. “Immediate, unimpeded” humanitarian access into Gaza is the only way to stop rapidly rising “starvation and death.”

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres corroborated the IPC report, saying it “confirms what we have feared: Gaza is on the brink of famine,” while WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement, “I don’t know what you would call it other than mass-starvation. And it’s man-made.” (Reuters reported on August 3 that six more Palestinians had died of starvation that day, raising the total to 175.)

Palestinians have been laboring under Israeli blockades off and on since “war” began in October 2023, resulting in nearly two years of famine-like conditions that have rendered Palestinian children in particular vulnerable to starvation and disease. Earlier this year, Netanyahu’s government imposed an 11-week blockade on Gaza that severely restricted aid entering the Strip, creating a situation which, according to UN reports, has resulted in 71,000 children under the age of 5 likely to experience acute malnourishment within the next several months (14,100 of these cases are categorized as “severe”). The dire situation prompted Israeli left-wing opposition leader Yair Golan to lash out at Netanyahu’s government, accusing the Likudniks of killing babies as a pastime.

Samah Matar poses for a photo with her son Yousef, 6, who suffers from malnutrition and cerebral palsy, at a U.N.-run school in Gaza City, Saturday, July 26, 2025. In Gaza, malnutrition is often worsened by preexisting conditions and compounded by illnesses linked to inadequate health care and poor sanitation, largely the result of the ongoing war.

In the face of plummeting public opinion, Israel lifted the blockade on May 19 and has since been allowing a “basic quantity” of food into the Gaza Strip. This “drip-feeding of aid” to the starving Gazans, however, is said to be woefully insufficient to address the needs of the population and Israel has been condemned by 28 countries including France, Germany, Canada and Britain for doing little more than drawing out the starvation crisis. Undeterred, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ilk have repeatedly denied that any such food shortage exists. On July 29 Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar deflected questions about starving Gazans by telling reporters that actually “the reality is the opposite,” while a few days earlier government spokesman David Mencer placed blame for the situation squarely on Hamas. In America, the corpulent Jewish Congressman Randy Fine, whose endorsement by Donald Trump secured the former gambling executive’s victory in Florida’s 6th district, suggested that the Palestinians “starve away” before adding, “This is all a lie anyway. It amazes me that the media continues to regurgitate Muslim terror propaganda.”

Jewish gastropod Randy Fine

When the Zionists’ holocaust denial failed to convince the world of its legitimacy due to an abundance of photographic evidence and reports from doctors and relief workers on the ground, they simply pivoted to their oft-repeated claim, suggested by Mencer, that the reason Gazans are starving to death is not due to the Israeli government’s months-long total siege of the Gaza Strip, but rather because Hamas is stealing all the food and selling it at exorbitant prices! This bit of Jewish chicanery — i.e., blaming others for that which they themselves are guilty — was exposed in a July 26 New York Times article by Natan Odenheimer:

“For nearly two years, Israel has accused Hamas of stealing aid provided by the United Nations and other international organizations. The government has used that claim as its main rationale for restricting food from entering Gaza. But the Israeli military never found proof that the Palestinian militant group had systematically stolen aid from the United Nations, the biggest supplier of emergency assistance to Gaza for most of the war, according to two senior Israeli military officials and two other Israelis involved in the matter. In fact, the Israeli military officials said, the U.N. aid delivery system, which Israel derided and undermined, was largely effective in providing food to Gaza’s desperate and hungry population.”

The article goes on to affirm that an internal U.S. government analysis viewed by Reuters “came to a similar conclusion…It found no evidence of systematic Hamas theft of U.S.-funded humanitarian supplies…”

When much-needed food and medical supplies do reach the Strip, the malnourished Palestinians who show up to receive the aid are often shot at by Israeli snipers. A July 23 media report states:

“More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since May while trying to get food in the Gaza Strip, mostly near aid sites run by an American contractor, the U.N. human rights office said Tuesday…Desperation is mounting in the Palestinian territory of more than 2 million, which experts say is at risk of famine because of Israel’s blockade and nearly two-year offensive. A breakdown of law and order has led to widespread looting and contributed to chaos and violence around aid deliveries.”

The American contractor tasked with administering the aid distribution sites is the American/Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which worked hand-in-glove with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to establish four distribution locations to which supplies could be delivered. The GHF was launched in May 2025 to replace the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), an organization that had successfully delivered aid for much of the ‘war’ until Israel, on the basis of no evidence whatsoever, accused the organization of colluding with Hamas. Just one month after assuming control of aid distribution, it was reported that GHF was caught delivering Oxycodone-laced bags of flour to the famished Palestinians in what Gaza’s government media office described at the time as a “soft weapon in a dirty war against civilians” and “part of the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians.” Attempts have since been made to refute the allegation, but it seems to fit a pattern of behavior exhibited so frequently by Israel and its allies that such denials ring hollow.

Indeed, GHF distribution sites have repeatedly been described by the UN, media outlets, and humanitarian organizations as “death traps” at which hundreds of people have been killed while trying to receive food. In a recent incident reported by the Associated Press (August 2, 2025):

“Israeli forces opened fire near two aid distribution sites run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as crowds of hungry Palestinians again sought food, killing at least 10 people…a day after U.S. officials visited a GHF site and the U.S. ambassador called the troubled system “an incredible feat.”

A day later Gaza hospitals reported that 27 aid-seeking Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire while Netanyahu’s controversial security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tauntingly visited Temple Mount, home to the al-Aqsa Mosque, and called for Israel to annex the Gaza Strip.

Security at the distribution sites is overseen by the IDF in conjunction with UG Solutions, an organization partnered with GHF and comprised largely of US special forces officers. Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar (Ret.), a security contractor for UG Solutions, has recently been meeting with American politicians and media personnel to discuss some of the atrocities he witnessed during his time in Gaza beginning in May 2025. During an interview with the BBC, Aguilar, a former US Army Green Beret, said:

“I witnessed the Israeli Defense Forces shooting at the crowds of Palestinians. I witnessed the Israeli Defense Forces firing a main gun tank round from the Merkava tank into a crowd of people, destroying a car of civilians that were simply driving away from the site. I witnessed mortar rounds being fired at the crowds of people to keep them controlled…In my entire career, I have never witnessed the level of brutality and use of indiscriminate force against a civilian population. An unarmed, starving population. I’ve never witnessed that in all of the places I’ve been deployed to war until I was in Gaza, at the hands of the IDF and US contractors.”

Anthony Aguilar’s testimony dovetails with that of British surgeon Dr. Nick Maynard, who is currently stationed at Nasser Hospital, the main medical facility in the largely destroyed southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. When not saving lives in Gaza, Dr. Maynard is a consultant gastrointestinal surgeon at England’s Oxford University Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Europe. Speaking to the media about suspicious gunshot clusters he’s witnessed on a number of young patients recently, Dr. Maynard revealed:

“They’re particularly common in young male teenagers, usually sort of [ages] 11, 12, 13, 14, who are being shot at the food distribution points. And we’ve seen that very frequently over the last few weeks that I’ve been there…[This] is beyond coincidence…The clustering of symptoms is what makes it so dramatic. And it is something that we at all levels — ER doctors, general surgeons, urology surgeons, neurosurgeons — have all recognized this clustering of injuries…I think what we’re witnessing is a very deliberate plan to erase the Gaza population from this land.”

When considering the facts it’s clear the Israelis are perpetrating a genocide on a scale the world has not witnessed in many years. To refer to what is happening as a ‘war’ as if there’s any semblance of parity between the sides is a damnable joke. Every day well-documented atrocity stories appear in the media proving just how desperate the situation in Palestine is, and American tax dollars are funding it all. The IDF has not only starved, shot, strafed and bombed these people into near oblivion; it has also practically destroyed all of the water infrastructure in Gaza, attacking desalination plants, murdering workers tasked with repairing the damage, and blocking entry of water-related materials into the now infernal piece of land called the Gaza Strip. During a recent radio interview, former presidential candidate Ralph Nader placed the estimated number of Palestinians killed since October 2023 at 500,000, arriving at this figure by extrapolating from sources such as The Lancet and statements from UN officials. Nader said,

“You can’t have a tiny enclave, the size geographically of Philadelphia, with 2.3 million people, have 170,000 tons of bombs, all kinds of artillery, sniper fire, denial of food, water, medicine, health care, all kinds of infectious diseases, destroying homes, apartment buildings, markets, religious institutions, educational institutions, anything that stands, anything that moves — 75% of Gaza is now completely destroyed…And they’re trying to persuade us that there are still 97 out of 100 Gazans alive? What are they made of? Steel and asbestos?

Even if old man Nader’s number is inflated by half (and I doubt that it is after viewing pictures of the devastated Gazan landscape) that’s still 250,000 Palestinians killed, roughly equivalent to the number of Jews who died under German occupation during World War II, according to credible analysis of the available data. [See also: Breaking the Spell: The Holocaust Myth & Reality by Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom.] And yet, Zionist scumbags like Bibi Netanyahu and Randy Fine tell us not to believe our lying eyes when videos appear online every day showing Gazans being blown to bits and starved to death in accordance with the public statements of Israeli politicians and religious leaders themselves. Meanwhile it’s incumbent upon everyone across the Western world to believe the Jews’ demented phantasmagoria about gas chambers, lampshades, color-coded smoke, flaming pits, shrunken heads, bars of soap, packs of wolves, bears and eagles, and whatever other bullshit is presented to a credulous public at any given time. What did or didn’t happen 80 years ago in Europe should have no bearing on Americans today, many of whom are sick and tired of the violin music and emotional blackmail. Against the backdrop of the ongoing Israeli genocide of the Palestinians, millions of people are beginning to see the Jew for what he is: history’s most brutal villain.

