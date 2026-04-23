Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Barry Varkel's avatar
Barry Varkel
6h

Are you not tired yet of chronically writing/thinking/considering/musing/pondering over this piece of shit invented group of wholesale scum?

It's an obsession of yours.

The more stage time you give them, the more power you give them.

Unless, of course, deep down, in the deepest recesses of your suppressed and unmanifested self, you secretly desire to be a "Jew" who - according to your research - is permitted dominion over planet earth against all non-Jews (goyim).

As your attorney, I advise you to have sex with a sexy African lady with a beeeeeeg juicy arse. Let her eat you up. Then; post facto, get her to clean your house, wash your nutsack; ringpiece and then unceremoniously kick her in the cunt and tell her to be on her way and she's lucky you went easy on her. Let this be lesson #1 in Jew training course 101.

Mazaltov!

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6 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
5h

Extremists? Judaism is extremist supremacy, man. 319 Jew billionaires? Millions of Jew millionaires? Right, Jews . . .

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-greatest-show-on-earth-earth

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