Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
13h

They are doing the Devils work, Zionist Satanic Pedophilic Terrorist Israel

Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
11h

NO humanity there at all. This is way too much to absorb. Terrible!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Roy Harkness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture