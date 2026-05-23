Israel Bought The Massie Election - But It Backfired

Via YouTube

Thomas Massie just lost his primary after the Israel lobby dropped over $32 million to beat him. But this expensive "victory" actually proves they’re desperate and losing control of the narrative.

In this video I break down why this was one of the most important congressional elections in recent memory — and why Massie’s defeat is surprisingly good news for anyone who wants to end endless foreign wars, release the Epstein files, and put America first.



Key Takeaways:

💣 The Israel lobby had to spend an unprecedented $32 million and still only won 55-45 because they’ve lost the narrative.

💣 Removing Massie was about eliminating the last meaningful opposition to the Greater Israel project and sending a message to every other politician.

💣 “Zero is a special number” — one principled voice makes the corruption far more visible.

💣 This wasn’t a show of strength. It was an act of desperation.

00:00 - Introduction

02:14 - Massie Primary Breakdown

04:18 - Zero Is A Special Number

07:26 - The Political Chilling Effect

10:34 - Demoralizing the American Voter

12:54 - Israel Is Getting Desperate

15:56 - The Two Paths Before Us