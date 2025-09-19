I won’t deny it, “Northern Truth Seeker’s” written prose may not be the most polished in the world, nonetheless I make a point every week of reading his posts, because I’ll frequently learn something I won’t learn anywhere else. And so it was with his post Sunday September 14 and his follow-up post Wednesday September 17th. Do I believe Mossad was responsible for Charlie Kirk’s murder? Absolutely. Was the Deep State involved? Definitely. Can I prove it? Absolutely, definitely not. And year in, year out, they get away with it, and they get away with it, and they get away with it. As for NTS’ strident “antisemitism”? Well, after nearly 2 years of unrelenting slaughter in Occupied Palestine, personally I now have very little trouble with it. And the terrible truth is, for any gentile to make any kind of systematic study of Judaism and Jewish history, is inevitably to come, to some very disturbing epiphanies. It’s what is happening to me, I suspect it’s what has happened to Northern Truth Seeker; in the words of Gandalf-the-Grey: “Always after a defeat and a respite, the shadow takes another shape, and grows again.” Thus the Covid Fraudemic, thus the genocide in Occupied Palestine and now this. A lot of people are saying Charlie Kirk was presidential material. Would he have made a difference? Possibly. But now we’ll never know.

Captain Roy Harkness

Yes, it is Sunday… And usually I go onto a major rant to cover a lot of material… But today I decided to try something different as I have received several emails from close associates in both Canada and the United States, asking for my ‘personal opinion’ of what exactly happened in regards to that assassination of Charles James Kirk at the UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY Campus in Utah last Wednesday, September 10th 2025…. I figure that since I have in fact spent the last few days pouring over a LOT of information that I would finally give my ‘2 cents worth’ in here for everyone to understand the TRUTH about this murder and exactly WHO I see did the actual killing… So bare with me as I delve into the facts and cut through the intense BULLSHIT that is presently out there as a means of diverting people away from the real perpetrators of this killing..

First, some ‘background’ here, as I do want to state that I have been watching a lot of ‘videos’ over the last year and reading the material that Charlie Kirk presented in his TURNING POINT USA website, as what Charlie was trying to do in waking up so many young Americans and cutting through the ‘extreme leftist bullshit’ that is so prevalent these days as a means of brainwashing young and stupid ‘college students’ and thus ruin their lives, has shown that Kirk was indeed an individual that spoke from his heart and used his analytic mind to hopefully awaken so many…. In many ways from watching and hearing Charlie Kirk speak, it reminded me of myself and how I have indeed tried for years to use the same type of speaking to others to hopefully awaken them as well… And yes, ‘TURNING POINT USA’ may indeed have had its focus on American youth, but the same can be said for Canadian youth as well here north of the 49th parallel….

And thus, I have indeed had some ‘admiration’ for what Charlie Kirk was trying to do in awaken so many… HOWEVER, I found that with Kirk’s near ‘blind admiration’ of Pedophile Donald Drumpf, and his apparent blindness to the true DANGER that America was facing from the most evil ‘JEWISH ELITE’ that were at the bottom of the “LEFTIST Lunatics’ that were absolutely stupidly ruining America, I had lost some of that admiration, as I became disgusted by his unwillingness to realize exactly WHO was at the bottom of the rabbit hole! Thus over the last few months I had ‘turned away’ from following some of the work at ‘TURNING POINT USA’ and kept my distance from discussing Kirk at all.. At least until Charlie would ‘wake the hell up’ and see the true evil that was right in his own face…

OK… I before I delve into my personal belief as to what actually happened last Wednesday, I want to present here the ‘official reports’ about this ‘shooting’ and what the LIARS in the lying whore media and so much of the ‘internet’ are presenting… First and foremost, here is a quip from WIKIPEDIA about the murder of Charlie Kirk:

“On September 10, 2025, American political activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while addressing an audience on the campus of Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, United States. The outdoor event was the first stop of the season for his American Comeback Tour, a speaking and debate series organized by the conservative Turning Point USA organization, which he co-founded.” “While engaging in a debate with a UVU student about mass shootings in the United States, Kirk was shot in the neck by a gunman positioned on the roof of a campus building more than 100 yd (91 m) away. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. A suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson,[1] was arrested on September 12 following a manhunt, and is currently believed to be the only person involved. Bullets recovered nearby were inscribed with messages including internet memes, leading to varying interpretations of the shooter’s motive.” “The killing was highlighted as an instance of increasing political violence within the United States and prompted widespread reactions from public figures both domestically and internationally. Video footage of the shooting spread rapidly on social media, engendering public commentary. US governmental agencies endeavored to punish people who were found to be celebrating or rationalizing Kirk’s death, which was mirrored by a wave of firings in the private sector as social media users reacted to the shooting.”

OK…. After reading that ‘statement’ coming from Wikipedia, I can understand why so many have turned away from ‘Wikipedia’ for real facts….

I do want to state here that usually, and PREVIOUSLY, when Charlie Kirk would attend these massive ‘rallies’ on College and University campuses, his ‘security detail’ and those security forces employed by the Colleges themselves, would have done a ‘thorough detailing’ of the grounds and the venues, just to make sure that NOBODY in attendance would be carrying any weapons on those grounds, AND that the nearby buildings and all vantage and viewing points would be thoroughly searched and would be in constant observation by those same security forces, just to make sure that NOBODY that would possibly do ‘ill will’ to both Charlie and even the students in attendance would be harmed…. Suffice to say, but for the ‘strangest reasons’ those serious and much needed security protocols were NOT followed at all last Wednesday, which leads to the question as to WHY???? This alone should have everyone smelling a rat, and that alone should have so many asking themselves; “hmmmmm…”…

OK, Now let’s focus in on this once again ‘miraculous lone gun man shooter’ aka that obvious PATSY named ‘Tyler James Robinson’…. From some other articles that have been posted elsewhere about ‘Tyler James Robinson’ we find the usual ‘nutcase’ scenario, especially of this young 22 year old, that apparently has ZERO history of any ‘gun violence’, and whom I seriously doubt has ever actually fired a ‘Mauser rifle’ (yes, the apparent ‘weapon of choice’ for this assassination) in his entire life….

Well, from so many ‘reports’ that I have read, apparently this young man went through a miraculous physical change the day of this shooting, where reports claim he was seen hours before the shooting ‘limping’ through that University campus, carrying only a small backpack on his back… Well, apparently ‘Tyler’ went through a maintenance door and climbed up on the roof of the “Losee Centre”, where he supposedly pulled the ‘parts of the Mauser rifle’ out of his duffel bag, and ‘assembled the rifle’ (a near impossible task, considering how the Mauser is built (yes, I have done some research into this rifle..)), and then moved across the roof (where was ‘security’ that would obviously see this movement?) to his ‘firing point’ approximately nearly 200 yards away from Charlie Kirk’s stage, and then calmly took the Mauser and took careful aim to shoot Kirk in the neck causing Kirk to basically bleed to death nearly instantly…. After that point, this ‘Tyler’ character was able to suddenly disassemble’ that Mauser rifle and stuff the pieces into his duffel bag, and then proceed to the edge of the roof where he basically jumped some 14 feet below, and then quietly take off to the ‘nearby woods’ where he apparently tossed the ‘Mauser away’ (some claim it was magically once again ‘fully assembled’ to its full nearly 4 foot length!!) leaving the premises and quietly returning home…. Yes, this is my take on the ‘official narrative’ and as shown this entire ‘official report’ appears to be a fantasy at best!

And yes.. The other ‘fantastic anomaly’ about this entire shooting is how the ‘bullets were apparently engraved with ‘anti transphobic’ literature (!) and phrases that magically fit the ‘shooters narrative’… Who does this type of insanity? I again seriously doubt that this 22 year old ‘lone gunman shooter’ would have done this type of work on these bullets, and such work obviously points towards a complete set up…..

AND… Apparently we also have this about this 'Tyler Robinson' character, which comes from the following link to the BURNING PLATFORM website

http://www.theburningplatform.com

where apparently this 'lone gunman nutjob' was living with a TRANSEXUAL PARTNER at his home off campus… HERE is the link to that article:

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/09/13/aaaand-its-a-tranny/

YES, Here we have the typical ‘set up’ that we have seen in nearly ALL of these shootings.. And here the real perpetrators of this crime are obviously going with the ‘tranny narrative’ that is so rife out there in the lying whore media these days!

And to further try to make Robinson look 'evil' and the one that did this 'evil deed' we have the following link from the GATEWAY PUNDIT where Robinson's 'tranny roommate' named "Lance Twiggs" went off on 'X' claiming that that 'we fucking did it' in regards to killing Charlie Kirk. HERE is that link:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/we-f-cking-did-it-transgender-connected-tyler/

Yes, once again ‘right on cue’ we have the ‘set up’ for the obvious ‘patsy’ Robinson to take the fall for this set up… And sadly the general public will fall for this crap again like they have done with so many other previous ‘shootings’..

OK… To me, this entire ‘scenario’ of this ‘lone gunman’ scenario simply does not make any sense at all… As I noted above, the ‘apparent Mauser’ that the “FBI” claims was ‘found’ in the nearby woods of the University campus is not an easy weapon to use and would not make sense as the ‘weapon of choice’ for this entire shooting.. The Mauser is not easy to wield as it is nearly 4 feet long and simply does not ‘disassemble’ to fit into ANY student back pack at all… That and even from 200 yards, you would need to be basically a ‘marksman’ with high precision to even shoot a victim clearly right through the neck…..AND YES, we are talking here about a 22 year old young man that I seriously doubt has the ‘training’ necessary to shoot such a rifle with that accuracy at all….

Thus, what we have here with this ‘official report’ is clearly fantasy, and thus begs the question as to EXACTLY WHO did this killing of Charlie Kirk? And the answer lies in what Charlie was doing that pissed off the JEWISH ELITE so much that they would have ordered his killing to be done…

OK.. Now to give my own statements as to exactly WHO assassinated Charlie Kirk.. And the first statement comes from the following article from the STATE OF THE NATION website, at http://www.stateofthenation.com where Kirk himself finally had awoken to the REAL DANGERS that the psychopathic ‘state of ISRAEL’ was to the entire planet and to America itself, and how he FEARED for months before that Utah University killing that those monsters would indeed be out to kill him.. Here is the link to that article:

Kirk Feared Israel Would Kill Him

Well, this is what happens to ANYONE with really high ‘visibility’ anywhere around the world, when they finally ‘see the light’ and turn against their JEWISH controllers… Charlie had indeed turned away from ‘Israel’ and their evil cohorts, as he finally ‘saw the light’ and probably saw that his ‘TURNING POINT USA’ was being HIJACKED by these evil perpetrators…..

Thus with Charlie Kirk now opening his eyes and beginning to speak against the JEWISH criminals in charge, he knew his ‘days were numbered’ and that these same monsters would indeed ‘eventually’ want to have him ‘taken out’ by so many different methods of murder… It is obvious that the JEWISH weapon of choice here was blatant ‘assassination’ at one of Charlie’s campus outings…

So… What actually happened last Wednesday? Well, as I stated above, the ‘security detail’ that usually takes care of security protocols to protect Charlie Kirk was ‘lax’ and absolutely did not. follow the correct protocols at all…. That now is so obvious as there have been many articles questioning ‘where in the hell was Charlie’s security team, that should have been watching the venue and should have ‘noticed’ the gunman clearly on the roof some 200 yards away?’ … And to answer this important question, I am speculating that they were ORDERED to basically ‘stand down’ and actually allow the shooting to happen!

Thus was the ‘security detail’ that Charlie ‘hired’ to cover security at these venues in on this apparent assassination? Well, I will let the following article ‘speak for itself, as according to this article from the STATE OF THE NATION website, TWO of the ‘security detail’ that were nearby Charlie’s stage used ‘hand signals’ to signal for the REAL hitmen to take the fatal shot at Charlie! HERE is that most important link, and I ask readers to watch the video closely:

“We know the assassination of Charlie Kirk was a sophisticated operation. Why were there multiple men doing hand signals seconds before the deadly kill shot?”

Yes, you cannot make it more blatantly obvious than this that it was a set up and absolutely a well planned assassination……

Thus what we have here is a planned attack and murder of Charlie Kirk that was done by an expert marksman and not some ’22 year old lone gunman’ as so many are now being led to believe….

So… What about the actual gunmen? I ABSOLUTELY believe that it was an Israeli ‘hit squad’ aka the MOSSAD that carried out this operation as again Charlie Kirk was moving ‘off the reservation’ and was beginning to attack the psychos in Israel as well as the criminal psychopathic JEWISH freaks in America for their want to see America utterly destroyed…

And how did the MOSSAD do this operation and get away with it with THOUSANDS in attendance at that University in Utah? Well, as we have seen already with the MOSSAD operation of 9-11, and of course the MOSSAD killing of President John F Kennedy back in November 1963, doing these type of operations and getting away with them is part of their most evil ‘play book’, and the American public is once again left in the complete dark as to the real perpetrators of this crime…

But of course and as always, even the MOSSAD is ‘sloppy’ in their operations, as they left a few other clues and anomalies in this Charlie Kirk assassination… For instance, we have the strange anomaly of a ‘private Lear Jet’ that mysteriously was ready to go and took off shortly after this ‘assassination’ and then minutes into its flight strangely turned off its own transponders and was able to fly ‘blind’ across Utah for around 20-25 minutes before magically having its transponder turned back on… Here is an interesting ‘X’ report about this strange ‘incident’:

Yes, very strange indeed.. And the owner of that private jet was a Chabad Lubavitch supporter named ‘Derek Maxfield’ who obviously is a JEWISH freak, and would indeed have assisted the MOSSAD in this operation.. .It is strange that since this revelation this person and that Lear Jet incident have not been even ‘investigated’….

AND yes, I have seen the reports about how the ultimate psychopathic JEWISH FREAK, Benyamin Milikowsky aka “Netanyahu” has done nothing but ‘sing praise’ about Charlie Kirk, and claiming that Charlie was a ‘friend to Israel’, since his assassination (get me a barf bag..) and even had the strange audacity to first talk about Charlie’s assassination even BEFORE the American ‘press’ sent out their own reports (!)…

AND there is also the interesting ‘tidbit’ about how a ‘book’ that apparently covered the murder of Charlie Kirk and was entitled ‘THE KILLING OF CHARLIE KIRK’ was magically published and ready for sale THE DAY BEFORE Charlie Kirk was killed on that University Campus… This means that some out there had ‘foreknowledge’ that Charles James Kirk would indeed be assassinated that fateful day, and were ready to profit from that killing….

Like I said, this is what happens when anyone DEFIES the JEWISH POWER ELITE and their control over our planet… Charlie Kirk was waking up and was taking steps in his speeches to College and University students. that those monsters were indeed behind all of the strife and the rise of the ‘radical left’ that was and still is corrupting America (and Canada as well…). Thus it does make sense that these monsters would ‘take Charlie out’ and preplanned this assassination well in advance…

So, where do we go from here… To me, the efforts of ‘TURNING POINT USA’ must not be ‘hijacked’ now by JEWISH criminals, and I do hope that Charlie’s widow, ERIKA, will not fall for their bullshit and keep that effort away from their evil grip…. Charlie Kirk had finally ‘awakened’ to the evils of the JEWISH freaks and how they were the ones behind all of the strife that he was fighting against… His efforts cost him his life, but we can do what is right and take up the effort ourselves and expose these criminals for what they have done and are still doing..

Basically the bottom line here is:

ISRAEL AND THEIR EVIL MOSSAD MURDERED CHARLIE KIRK… And I have found nothing in my own research over the last while that proves otherwise…

And I will probably be updating this report as more and more evidence does come my way.. That and I do hope to hear from readers with their own comments about this assassination, and if they have additional information of interest; that they send it my way and I will add it to this report and further updates…

I will be back to normal ‘Ranting and raving’ with next week’s Sunday rant.. So until then…

NTS

I figure I would do at least ONE follow up to last weekend’s ‘Special Rant’, as I have received a LOT of emails and comments about my position on that assassination of Charles James ‘Charlie’ Kirk… I do want to thank readers for sending me a lot of links and some important details that they see as important to exposing this entire obvious and well planned out assassination… All I can to to them is to keep that information coming..

OK, Once again I am absolutely NOT going to fall for any of the crap out there that a 22 year old ‘tranny’ named Tyler Robinson did this evil deed… It is too obvious to anyone with real critical thinking skills that this man was either brainwashed or is completely brain dead, as he is so very obviously the ‘patsy’ in this entire scenario and will obviously take the fall for this well planned attack on Charlie Kirk… And yes, in spite of evidence showing that the REAL shooter or shooters were elsewhere and fired the fateful shot into Charlie’s neck, Tyler Robinson will indeed take the blame and will most probably die as a result….

So.. Who did the real killing? I am indeed looking more and more at the ‘security detail’ and possibly this being a job done by the MOSSAD who absolutely wanted Charlie dead as Charlie had turned away from being a stooge for the criminal state of Israel, and was indeed beginning to tell everyone the TRUTH about how truly evil and disgusting their entire ‘tribe’ of pure evil is. all about… Charlie knew and spoke over the last while about how he was absolutely going to be targeted by Israel by his stand against their evil nature, and that alone was a good enough reason for those bastards to ‘take him out’…..

Now we get to the how and when the REAL killer took the shot at Charlie…. I have been aware for years now about how 'assassins' can carry small concealed guns and could easily fire off those weapons with few around them having a clue or having any suspicions…. And therefore, I do want to turn to the following link to a most important report that comes courtesy of the STATE OF THE NATION website

http://www.stateofthenation.co

that gives an excellent summary and a most important enclosed video, about who actually took the fatal shot at Charlie Kirk, and discusses the 'weapon of choice' for such an operation.. Here is that link for everyone to view for themselves, and again pay careful attention to the enclosed video:

NTS Notes: YES, Both SOTN and JEFF RENSE go into a lot of detail about the who and how this entire operation took place, and how the weapon of choice could have indeed been similar to the ‘Chicago Protector Palm Pistol’ that could have easily been concealed in the shooters own palm of his right hand..

And it must be noted that I have watched that important video repeatedly now to catch a few extra details about the shooter and how he definitely was carrying a type of ‘palm pistol’ to fire off one shot at close range that absolutely could have been fatal for Charlie Kirk…. The one aspect that I found that shows a gun was definitely fired by that individual was the small ‘kick back’ that is always there when a gun is fired, and you can see it in the reaction by his own hand once the gun is discharged…

So, WHO is this guy in the ‘brown shirt’? At the moment there is little follow up as to this individual’s identity, as he quickly ‘disappeared’ after the deed was done, and remains basically a ‘spook’…. I have no doubts however that this person is indeed the ‘prime suspect’ and is either FBI or most probably MOSSAD…… Thus we have a definite well planned operation here and it does warrant a LOT of further investigation..

I will and am continuing to keep tabs on this situation, and have continued to scour the internet for more details about this obvious set up and who this ‘brown shirt’ individual really is.. But at the moment the Internet is being flooded on purpose with so much ‘misleading information’ that it takes time to surf through the bullshit to get real facts… This is why I am once again turning to readers and my other contacts for follow up information, and if I do obtain such information, I will share it here with my own readers..

And about this ‘Tyler Robinson’ character? I strongly believe that this young man was either MK-Ultra’ed or heavily drugged and brainwashed into taking the fall for this operation… And thus he is indeed innocent but will pay for his part in this operation with his own life…

More to come…

NTS