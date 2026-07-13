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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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Roy is absolutely correct about the moves on the surface, but it might go a bit deeper.

My impression is that Zionism is out there in order to provide a scapegoat, because most people cannot realize that Jews are not all the same, and they may have been promoted only to be assigned the role:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-can-explain-the-jewish-fatigue

In the meanwhile, the progress to Technocracy is proceeding unhindered:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-current-structure-of-the-imminent

All this show reminds me of the one about Freemasonry, Satanists, and a number of other participants in the show:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/finalizing-who-is-responsible

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