October 8, 2025. Two years since the latest peturbation of the ongoing genocide which is The Nakba began in 1947. I’m astonished anyone in Gaza remains alive, while the world sits by and no government with the exceptions of Yemen and Iran attempt to stop it.
Jesus ain't coming Capt. - the coffee is cold and bitter and we are twisted beyond recognition. Rude bloke he is.
Poorly timed humour here perhaps, but what the hell - if you're all cried out, laughter is the only escape valve:
Q: what's white and flies through the sky?
A: the coming of the messiah.
Jesus went into an inn, chucked a hammer and two nails on the reception counter and said: "put me up for the night".
Super bright British comedian, Stewart Lee, did a perfect dark comedy set in Cardiff quite some time ago - in my view, it was his most poignant set he ever did. If you can handle the hell that is Gaza, then this set will simply be child's play. Here's the link:
https://youtu.be/zWfDrQG3rHo?si=fF0MQjyPpi01yTzl
that picture of course is utterly contradictory to Christ. His people are being killed by the enemy's people - Satanists - and Christ waits for us to learn how to overcome Satan. Its a war - not just a battle and it may get worse before it gets better. The Apolcalypse is certainly a scary book and that all has to happen before the White Rider appears It will take millennia