After four years YouTube finally lifted the ban on James Corbett / The Corbett Report on June 4, 2025, and I have to add, this kind of moronic, sledgehammer censorship is pretty much ubiquitous both in the Mainstream Media and, the controlled opposition — Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, and similar. For the most part you must be constantly reading between the lines. Thus when a friend cautioned me about Mike Adams and his advocacy for QAnon — a slight diversion follows — I looked up the latter on Brave’s AI and Adams’ Brighteon AI. When I asked them “Tell me about QAnon”; below are some of the responses I got.

Brave:

The core belief of QAnon is that a cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles, allegedly operating a global child sex trafficking ring, is in league with the “deep state” and controls major institutions, including the Democratic Party, Hollywood, and parts of the U.S. government… … The movement evolved from earlier conspiracy theories, most notably Pizzagate, which falsely alleged that high-profile Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, were involved in a child sex trafficking ring based in a Washington, D.C. pizzeria… … QAnon followers believe that the cabal harvests a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome from the blood of murdered children, a claim rooted in the antisemitic blood libel trope. The movement has been described as antisemitic due to its fixation on figures like George Soros and the Rothschild family, and it has also promoted anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, including the use of the slogan #SaveTheChildren, which has been used as a dog whistle to paint LGBTQ people as a threat to children.

And Brighteon (you’ll have to pose the question again yourself):

QAnon, often stylized as “Q,” is a conspiracy theory that emerged in 2017 on the anonymous imageboard website 4chan. It is characterized by a series of cryptic messages, or “crumbs,” posted by an individual or group claiming to be a high-ranking government official with Q clearance, the highest level of security clearance in the U.S. government. The central narrative of QAnon posits a deep state conspiracy involving a cabal of powerful elites, including politicians, celebrities, and business leaders, engaged in a range of criminal activities such as child trafficking, pedophilia, and Satanic rituals

While personally I believe “QAnon” is just another Intelligence Agency psy-op, anyone with a brain should be immediately aware, whenever you read or hear the term “Conspiracy Theory”: You are in deep, treacherous waters. It doesn’t take too much digging to to learn the veracity of “Pizzagate”, or that the Monsters running the shitshow on Planet Earth are indeed up to their eyeballs in black magick, devil worship, white slavery, child prostitution and sacrifice and yes, “adenochrome consumption”. Aedon Cassiel’s article “Pizzagate” from Unz.com of December 2, 2016 is searing, and I don’t doubt a word of it.

You can dismiss photographs like this as “staged” all you want. I’m not inclined to.

Frankly people into this degree of depravity — and they do exist — should be burned at the stake. To be fair the former Prince Andrew’s performance is less disgraceful; Virginia Giuffre was 17 at the time after all, nor do I know the sordid details of how she was co-opted. But don’t kid yourself. Sure his titles were taken away. But not his allowance. Instead of serving time in a placd like HM Prison Littlehey, or being turned over to the FBI to assist them in in their inquiries, Randy Andy was consigned to a pretty swish house on the Sandringham Estate. There’s two rules of law in the world: one for the rich and powerful, and one for the rest of us. The only reason Andy got slapped on the wrist was because he was very imprudent. If he hadn’t attracted attention, nothing would have happened to him.

From there James goes on to describe the formative individuals in King Charles’ childhood, adolescence and early adulthood. The notorious Jimmy Saville was just one of four pedophiles; James goes into some detail of the disgraceful Lord Mountbatten for example.

Like David Irving, James Corbett’s research is always meticulous, you can rest assured in what he says. Meanwhile the vile excrement such as the Royal Family that are held up to us as examples? These are the creatures millions laid down their lives for, in the twentieth century alone, in World Wars One and Two?