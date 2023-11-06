An odd segue for the above on the face of it; I was listening to “Blurry Creatures” last night.. World famous (well, at least in those circles) taxidermist Ken Walker having created a remarkable likeness of The Sasquatch was talking about “the situation” in Canada... and the day before at work Jarrett mentioned how Canada’s debt thanks to Justin Castreau has increased 70%... “Only 70%? – I’m frankly amazed it isn’t much much higher!” I exclaimed.

Above, Ken Walker’s taxidermy version of Bigfoot. Looks to be some kind of proto-hominid. My only question is how could such a massive creature manage to totally escape detection, for decades? ...But then I could ask that, about an awful lot of phenomena... 🤔

(https://www.cultofweird.com/cryptozoology/sasquatch-taxidermy/)

From February 14, 2021, https://podtail.com/en/podcast/blurry-creatures/ep-23-build-a-bigfoot-with-ken-walker/, from between 32:30 – 33:24:

Ken: We’ve got so many new taxes up here and things like that ... everything’s gone up so badly, everyone’s going broke, going bankrupt; they’re not letting up on us either – I think that’s what they’re trying to do, they’re trying to break us.

Host: Plus they cancelled the pipeline here, which screws Canada as well, not just America.

Ken: I don’t want to talk politics but I’ll tell you what’s happening: The same people that have been running the new American government have been running the government here for five years and they bankrupted us; they’re the ones behind it. They’re trying to bankrupt the countries so they have an excuse to add it to a new global system. They spent more money in 4 years than all the governments combined since the beginning of Canada; then they shut down the energy industry so there’s no way to pay it back.

Host: Right and then there’s no dependants ... there’s 70% more currency they’re printing... it’s a disaster waiting to happen...

Ken: I’m pretty sensitive to things you know, I’ve got a pretty good idea usually, what’s going on... and we’re in the process right now of being turned into slaves.

That was one item. Other item was a condo for sale in downtown Victoria Medea and I were going to check out yesterday, mostly out of idle curiosity; because unless I win the lottery jackpot or a rich Nigerian uncle I never knew I had leaves me some money I’ll never be able to afford a house again. 😥

https://sellingseaside.ca/featured-properties/listing.946460-302-1315-waddington-alley-victoria-v8w-0b2.100471722/

So I flicked that link over to Medea saying “shall we have a look”? And she said “sure” – I thought Medea like me, was mildly interested.. it’s a pretty, faux Bohemian sort-of suite.. but at 482 square feet, it’s 18 square feet smaller than what we’re paying through the nose for already!

And looking at the Realtor’s photos – amazing what a wide-angle lens and probably Photoshop can do for you – it’s a freaking bachelor pad! The door to the suite, opens right into your bedroom!

Given the two photos I took October 26 (following the next one and some text), why do I think something like this could be the view from the deck in 2 - 3 years?

Medea sent me a Google map showing its location, and I squeezed a bit more info out of her when I got home that evening; glommed onto the factoid, she was going with me, pretty much just to humour me: 🙄 Trouble is, “Doncha know Dear” as they say in the Maritimes – the suite is next door to the “ARC” (“Addiction Rehabilitation Centre”) and The Thrift Store; both run by the Salvation Army… and… it would seem... 3 blocks away from the tent city on Pandora Avenue I included in my recent post about Israhell.

A purported steal at $499,000!?!? For this tiny little broom closet with panhandlers, prostitutes, and drug addicts as neighbours? But that’s just how deranged property values are in this one-trick pony hicktown, that they could sell a piece of shit like this, in an area like this, for that kind of money — and likely get it.

And I gather from my cousin Idril Celebrindal in Halifax, it’s the same situation across the country.

I was going to say 5 times what it’s worth, but really it’s at least 6 times what it’s worth. Actually I wouldn’t buy something like that, ever. The 11:00-13:00 open house yesterday (“Guy Fawkes Day”)? Alas, we missed it.

Thus, as I said, my odd segue leading up to my friend Stefan Verstappen’s How it Will Go Down: Agenda 2030… For anyone not to understand that the Covid Fraudemic, The Lethal Injections, the Ukraine War, the wild fire in Maui, the forest fires in British Columbia and Alberta, fulminating World War III in Israhell, gasoline in Canada now about $7.50 / gallon, grocery prices going through the roof, and property values so monstrous a married couple pulling down $250,000 each could barely afford this sick practical joke? It’s simply inexcusable: How do the Blue-Pilled Pinheads consistently fail to see the nakedly obvious reality constantly paraded right before their eyes; that our civilization is circling the drain, in an engineered collapse decades in the making?

“And no-one seems to notice. No-one seems to care.”

— George Carlin