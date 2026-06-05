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Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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How Britain Was Trained to Accept Its Own Destruction

By Black Pigeon Speaks
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Jun 05, 2026

Original post at this link.

Jun 5, 2026 #uk #twotier #BritainDecline

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#uk #twotier #BritainDecline

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