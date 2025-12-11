Honest Government Ad | Australian Children Social Media Ban

The Australian Government has made an ad about the Social Media Ban for Under-16s, and it’s surprisingly honest and informative.



👉 Help us keep Governments honest:

🔹 Become a Patron: / thejuicemedia

🔹 Buy a t-shirt: https://shop.thejuicemedia.com

🔹 Other ways: https://www.thejuicemedia.com/support



👉 Key Sources:

🔹 Open letter to the Australian Government from over 140 experts: https://au.reset.tech/uploads/ACRT-Op...

🔹Human Rights concerns: https://humanrights.gov.au/about-us/n...

🔹Digital rights concerns: https://digitalrightswatch.org.au/202...

🔹Indigenous concerns: https://www.gayaadhuwi.org.au/media-r...

🔹Mental Health concerns: https://d1robvhmkdqpun.cloudfront.net/2f587f4fc0f4aeeb81008d32208ec968.pdf

🔹Privacy risks: https://efa.org.au/major-privacy-thre...

🔹Human Rights Law Centre: https://www.hrlc.org.au/news/social-m...

🔹Amnesty International: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/new...

🔹The harms of gambling ads: https://www.agr.org.au/endgamblingads

🔹Duty of care bill for climate: https://womensagenda.com.au/latest/an...

🔹 73% of young people using social media for mental health support: https://about.au.reachout.com/our-research/social-media-report

🔹 Age checks for search engines coming on Dec 27: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-07-11/age-verification-search-engines/105516256

🔹 eSafety Commissioner website: https://www.esafety.gov.au/about-us/i...

🔹 Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024: https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Bills_Legislation/Bills_Search_Results/Result?bId=r7284



👉 Further Reading:

🔹 Digital Rights Watch: “What you need to know about the Social Media Ban” https://digitalrightswatch.org.au/2025/12/03/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-social-media-ban/

🔹 Cam Wilson wrote some great articles on Crikey: “‘There will be deaths’: Youth workers are dreading the teen social media ban”: https://www.crikey.com.au/2025/11/17/youth-workers-dreading-teen-social-media-ban/?utm_campaign=weekender&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter

🔹 More by Cam Wilson: “Five ways to fix social media for teens without a ban” https://www.crikey.com.au/2025/11/10/...

🔹 For a nuanced take on the topic, check out this Tech Policy podcast series:

https://techpolicy.au/podcast



👉 CREDITS

🔹 Produced by Patrons of The Juice Media

🔹 Written by Giordano for The Juice Media

🔹 Performed by Zoë Amanda Wilson: https://www.instagram.com/zoeamandawilson/

🔹 Voice by Lucy

🔹 Thanks to Tom Sulston and Lizzie O’Shea at Digital Rights Watch for research assistance: https://digitalrightswatch.org.au

🔹 And thanks to Dbot, Chris, Adso, Paul and David Mejia-Canales for input

🔹 Music by AurusAudio: https://audiojungle.net/item/upliftin...

🔹 Outro beat by Mozart : Mozart Sample Beat