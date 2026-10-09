HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. Excuses GENOCIDE Against Children in Bizarre Social Post

Original at this link.

I note with some astonishment that yesterday marks the third anniversary of the Mossad/IDF False Flag attack, variously called Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by “Hamas” (a tool of Mossad and while this information used to be widely available online, latterly it is getting harder and harder to find) and other Palestinian armed groups; in Israel and internationally it’s referred to as the “October 7 attacks”, “Black Saturday”, or the “Simchat Torah Massacre.” Meanwhile here is some of the (now deleted) tweet RFK jr. posted on October 7, 2026:

“The Muslim Brotherhood’s Qatari-funded global propaganda campaign makes Joseph Goebbels look like a piker. Curiously enough, Dr. Goebbels was a client of the very Jewish Edward Bernays… 😳 The Genocide charge against Israel is laughable on its face, but it is an effective permission structure for antisemitism. Most of the westerners who parrot this charge are useful idiots deluded by this psyops campaign that hates Jews, Christians, Israel, and the USA pretty equally.”🤯

Brave AI goes on to inform:

“Kennedy also thanked an X user for their “steadfast courage” in a fact-check (🤪🤣) accompanying the post. The post received approximately 336,000 views before its removal, with speculation that a complaint from Qatar prompted the deletion, though no official explanation was provided by Kennedy or the US Health and Human Services Department.” 🤔💩

And of course there’s been no official explanation, never mind an apology, issued. As Paul and Art sang lo those many years ago, “just trying to keep the customer satisfied”: 🙄

On the face of it, absolutely appalling. Still, I suppose our Bobby can be excused, considering the Mossad’s role* in the murders of his dad and his uncle, to say nothing of the curious circumstances surrounding the destruction of Teddy Kennedy’s presidential aspirations and the mysterious deaths of his cousins Micheal and John F. Kennedy Jr…

With thanks, to the ghost of National Lampoon .

That said, there’s no way around it: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reputation is for me, permanently shot to shit. About everything. And how is it possible after the past 63 years and everything that has happened in that time, that people can still remain contemptuous of the concept of “Conspiracy Theory”⁉️

Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,

Captain Roy Harkness

* You know it’s true. But there’s no way in Hell to prove it. 🤨