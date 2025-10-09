The other day, waiting for a connecting flight in Porto, Portugal, I decided to visit the old city center. Stopping for a coffee in a local cafe, I was surprised to be attended by personnel addressing me in American English, despite my placing the order in Portuguese, though with a Brazilian accent. As my ears were being filled with rhythmic, soulless American music, I wondered what had happened to Europe. Only a generation ago, cafe employees in Porto were still speaking Portuguese. Also, one would not have been exposed to the kind of insufferable noise, resembling the sound of machinery in some industrial plant, that passes for music in today’s world.

Wherever one goes in Europe today, the situation is the same. The personnel automatically speaks English and the “music” is the same everywhere. Local tastes and varieties have been swept away by the mind-numbing trash from the music industry. If the coffee is drinkable, one may consider oneself lucky, because finding good coffee in Europe today is now as difficult as it has always been in the US. Music and coffee are only two among a plethora of phenomena bearing witness to the extent to which Europe has lost its original diversity and become Americanized to a degree unimaginable only a few years ago.

Most shocking is the fact that so many Europeans now automatically adopt a kind of second-rate American English, never bothering to learn other European languages besides the official one of the country where they were born. Like Indians, South Africans, and the Germans and French of yesteryear, they could have developed their own version of English. Why then stick to American English? Why the cultural self-humiliation?

The answer is not hard to find: because Europe has been under American occupation for almost a century. With it came a full-spectrum cultural domination. In 1945, American movies were imposed on a public longing for entertainment and eager to forget any and all wartime traumas. American dance and jazz music, followed by Hawaiian and Rock music found an enthusiastic ear among European audiences. Thus, movies and light music laid the basis for the further Anglicization of the various European cultures.

Today, the process has been almost completed, as most Europeans have adopted American language and culture. No wonder they also like to consume American fast food and American-style coffee and drinks. While Europeans may still enjoy their traditional local and national specialties (in food, drinks, entertainment and music), they have forgotten that their European neighbors also have food, drinks, entertainment and music that might be worthwhile to get to know. Europe has been covered with an American cultural carpet that is actually suffocating native European culture, rich and diverse to a degree not found anywhere else.

What happened? How come?

Before answering those questions, there is more. The Europe of today is quite unlike the Europe of yesteryear, which is especially apparent in the big cities and increasingly so in the smaller ones. Paris, Berlin, Vienna, Brussels, Amsterdam, Milan and thousands other cities are being overrun by boatloads of “asylum seekers” from North Africa, the Middle East and Afghanistan, most of them young males and Muslims. Since Angela Merkel opened the borders in 2015, more than ten million of them have come to Germany. In the same period, 1.5 million have come to the Netherlands. There are now tens of millions of Muslims in the EU, mostly in Germany and France. Even in Spain, which has fought for centuries to throw them out, there are almost two million Muslims today. El Cid and all those other heroes of the Reconquista have just been wasting their sweat and blood. In Vienna, one of the centers of traditional European culture, where in 1683 the Muslim invaders were stopped, today 40% of the population is Muslim. Many schools in the historic city center now have almost exclusively foreign (mostly Muslim) students, few of whom can speak and understand (let alone read or write) even minimal German. Most do not even want to read European languages, yet they often do read their own languages including Quranic Arabic. In the Netherlands, training colleges for teachers now have mostly students who can barely even speak Dutch. Mind you, those students will soon be teaching young Muslims from the Middle East and North Africa. Surely, this is a very efficient way to kill a national language and culture!

As Europe’s most numerous ethnicity and strongest and most dynamic collective economy, the Germans have had most to suffer from all those fortune seekers. During the 1980s, when West-Germany had finally managed to recover after the war and reach a satisfactory level of wealth and well-being, the city of Frankfurt fell into the hands of Yugoslav and Israeli crime syndicates. Today, the Ruhr Area, once the country’s economic powerhouse, is firmly in control of rivaling Lebanese and Syrian crime families, while the police and the legal authorities are completely powerless. Elsewhere in Germany and Austria, in Sweden, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and even Switzerland, entire sections in many cities have become virtual no-go areas. In most European cities, women are no longer safe on the street after dark, having become the preferential target of imported scum that despises feminism and hates Western-style freedoms. If not powerless, the Police are instructed to leave the molesters and rapists alone and be reluctant to process any charges and denunciations.

In Europe as a whole the youngest generations seem to have lost their faith in the future. Many young adults have little choice but to stay living with their parents because they cannot find a decent job and a suitable mate. Birth rates have been dropping dramatically, most young couples can no longer afford to buy a house or to find a house with a decent rent. Married women have to get a job because families can no longer live on one salary alone. The working class is becoming more impoverished by the day and the middle classes are disappearing. Europe is fast becoming a de-industrialized wasteland studded with giant windmills that kill the environment, wildlife and insect life.

Just look at the way contemporary native Europeans dress: many, people including aging men and women have set tattoos and even pierced their ears, noses, lips, eyebrows, cheeks and belly buttons. Increasing numbers of people are unseemly fat, yet seem to be proud of it, showing their blubber to the world, packed in tightly fitting garments. Others seem to think that hair dyed pink, mauve, blue, green or bright orange is a sign of refined taste. Just while waiting for your connection at some public transport facility you can see all those people move past. The only people who tend to dress more or less decently are the many underexposed aliens interspersed with the natives. It looks rather like some freak show or at best some carnival parade, not as what it really is: a cross section of modern European society. By the looks of it, the average European has lost his self-esteem and faith in the future.

Why? What is happening?

So what might be the answer to the above questions?

As a matter of fact, there are several answers, but the most plausible one is a bit controversial. Basically, it is because Adolf Hitler lost the war.

The defeat only became apparent toward the end of the war. For a long time, it did not look as if Hitler would lose the war he had not even started. Enjoying a massive popularity in Germany since coming to power in 1933, Hitler was still supported by a vast if not greater majority in 1939. During the opening stages of what has come to be called World War II, when the German armies overran one country after another, Hitler’s popularity grew even more. Since those days, only very few politicians in the world have come even close to reaching Hitler’s approval rates from the late 1930s and early 1940s. Even in the nations defeated and occupied by the Wehrmacht, the local population respected and admired Germany, simply because the German soldiers behaved very well, were good-looking and extremely friendly. In those days it certainly looked as if Europe’s future was going to be German.

Hitler’s and German popularity in Europe reached a pinnacle in the summer of 1941, when the German army invaded the Soviet Union. Since former East German army general Bernd Schwipper published his thoroughly documented monograph on Operation Barbarossa, the German invasion, there can be no doubt that by ordering it, Hitler beat Stalin to it. Interpreting a wealth of original sources from the perspective of military science, Schwipper proves beyond any doubt that Stalin was planning to invade Germany sometime in July, 1941. It would have meant a certain death for European culture if Stalin had been able to execute his plan. At the same time it explains why so many Europeans aligned with the Germans when they prevented this by invading first. They might have had second thoughts about National Socialism, but the last thing they wished for was to live under Communism.

Ever since the Bolsheviks staged their coup in 1917, in a first step towards the globalist plan for complete world domination, the Europeans were gripped with fear. In most historical treatises, this fear is said to emanate from petty bourgeois narrow-mindedness. The middle classes just rejected the legitimate demands of the working class. However, support in Europe for Germany after June 1941 was not limited to the middle class. In France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Baltic republics, the Balkans and Scandinavia, young men from across the social spectrum hurried to report for duty in the German army, especially the SS. There were more Europeans enlisting in the SS and Wehrmacht than there were who enrolled in similar units that were part of, or fought along with the US and British armed forces. Indeed, voluntary military service being the ultimate proof of loyalty, until 1945 Europeans were more pro-German than pro-American or pro-English.

Support for Germany broadened and became more solid in 1943 and 1944, when the RAF and the USAAF began bombing European cities. Not only German cities were targeted, but also cities in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy. It should not be forgotten that not only were millions of German civilians killed by allied aerial bombings, so were hundreds of thousands of French, Italian, Dutch and Belgian civilians. In other words, the allied air forces were waging war not just against the German people but against all Europeans within their radius of action.

When the National Socialists ran Germany (1933-39), economic growth was impressive, enabling the nation to climb out of the deep economic abyss it had been plunged into largely due to Anglosphere-based banksters. During that time of recovery, certain commodities remained scarce and expensive. Yet there were plenty of well-paid jobs. Married women did not have to find a job, because a single salary could still sustain a family. Housing was mostly sufficient and streets were safe. Thus basic requirements for most people were being met. By the time German armed forces had occupied much of Europe in early 1941, some 60 million Europeans had been brought under direct German rule, adding up to a total of 150 million people, all of them sharing the German standard of living. German allies included France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria and Finland (together almost 150 million) Sweden, Switzerland and Portugal (totaling almost 20 million) were neutral, but at the same time important German economical allies supplying vital commodities, services and products. In other words, apart from the neutrals, in the summer of 1941 only the Russians, Little Russians (Ukrainians), White Russians, Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians were not yet formally allied with Germany. Hence, without a doubt, most Europeans were with Hitler.

If they weren’t pro-Hitler, they were at least pro-German, if only because Germany was the source of most glitzy contemporary entertainment. German movies were very well made, highly entertaining and catered to a broad audience. German bands were popular everywhere and musicians and artists from all over Europe flocked to Berlin to make recordings and appear in movies and broadcasts. German leadership also offered greater market opportunities for European popular culture as a whole. Brussels and Paris became hotspots for a distinct European form of jazz music, while Budapest, Prague, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Zurich and Stockholm also developed into lively centers for light music and jazz. The German occupation proved to be a heyday for the French movie industry, and French movies were also popular elsewhere in German-occupied Europe. French literature also blossomed and all over Europe, writers and poets continued to produce high quality work, like the Italian author Curzio Malaparte, whose personalized account of the war years, Kaputt, is a masterpiece still under-appreciated in the Anglosphere.

Standard postwar narratives generally misrepresent or distort some key historical facts, one of these being that Hitler was a warlike madman and that he was the one who started the Second World War. Hitler did not want war, least of all with England and hardly anybody today knows that after war had broken out, he reached some fifty times with offers for a peace settlement. Rather, Winston Churchill in London and FDR in Washington DC were hell-bent on having a war with Germany.

Of course Hitler is especially vilified for presiding over the so-called holocaust, the wholesale murder of Jews during the Second World War. Since this holocaust is the very foundation on which the State of Israel was created in 1948, it is by one of those ironic quirks of history—as a result of the current Israeli genocide in Gaza—that the holocaust can no longer be claimed to be such a unique event in world history. Whoever wishes to condemn Hitler for a holocaust, should also condemn Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu. To put it differently, by his actions, Netanyahu has contributed a great deal to making Hitler appear less of the vile monster he has been made out to be in the prevailing postwar historical narrative.

Moreover, in comparison with the organizers and perpetrators of the Great Covid Show, leading to the deaths of millions from an engineered germ and at least twenty millions from the “vaccinations” against that germ (with thousands more dying eacht day from its consequences), Hitler seems at best a naive amateur. That is, if he truly is responsible for all the deaths he is imputed with.

All of a sudden, the broad popular support that Hitler enjoyed among both Germans and Europeans is becoming understandable. That very support could precisely be the reason for the consistent, persistent and wholesale vilification of Hitler after 1945. Postwar politicians realized it would be practically impossible to attain popular acceptance even minimally approaching that enjoyed by Hitler. Perhaps General De Gaulle in France came close, but that is why Europe’s American overlords eliminated him in the 1968 Color Revolution. Belgium’s most popular politician Léon Degrelle was exiled and prevented from making a comeback, while in Britain Oswald Mosley was obstructed in every imaginable way. In 2002 Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn was assassinated by the government, like Jörg Haider in 2008 in Austria. Invariably branded as “fascists” (which Mosley was indeed) “far right extremists” or “populists” (a nonsensical term coined by practitioners of the pseudoscience called “political science”), these politicians had programs that benefited the country and the people at large, just like the National Socialists did. More specifically, they aimed at reducing the power of the banks and their stranglehold on the economy and society.

With the globalist US government and big banks calling the shots in Europe after 1945, there was, of course no room whatsoever for the kind of economic policies first put in practice by Hitler. At the same time it meant that broadly beneficial social policies were anathema as well. However, during the so-called Cold War it was deemed necessary to throw some bones to the working class and set up what has come to be called a welfare state in the part of Europe under American occupation. If not, local workers might have become Communist and cause problems too complex and too expensive to solve. Not surprisingly, after the Iron Curtain finally came down in 1991, the European welfare state was dismantled piecemeal.

The economic, social and political situation in today’s Europe is diametrically opposite to what Adolf Hitler had in mind. He wanted a Europe consisting of autonomous, ethnically based political entities working together along parallel political lines and with common basic values, toward shared goals. Sort of what De Gaulle once called “L’Europe des patries,” stretching from the Atlantic to the Urals.

If Germany had not been defeated in 1945, Europe would have been a radically different place from what it is today. Women would have been respected and encouraged to be homemakers and full time mothers. They would have been able to walk outside unmolested, even after dark. Schools would have been imparting real and useful education, instead of just brainwashing kids with woke, gender and climate lunacy. Teaching real subjects would not have been obstructed by throngs of youthful aliens unable to properly understand and express themselves in the language of their host nation. Trains would run on time and overall, public transportation would function properly. Industry would thrive and labor conditions would be as clean, healthy and safe as possible. Pensioners would be respected and enjoying decent pensions. Inflation would be negligeable and nature and the environment would be taken care of by means of efficient legislation. One could go on endlessly naming all the things that would be better or even great if Hitler had won the war.

But that would also be depressing. All we can really do is breathe deeply, sigh and resolve to undo what the globalists have done to Europe.

