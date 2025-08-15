Deliberately shooting little children. How can it get more despicable than this? When does this slaughter end? And all I can do, is draw attention.

— Capt. Roy Harkness

“Dedicated to the memory of Abdulrahim ‘Amir’ al Farabe. (Correction: “Abdulrahim Mohammed al-Jarabe’a”) Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. Let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. And to Dr. E. Michael Jones for his inexhaustible inspiration. Our Lady of Palestine, pray for us.”

Abdulrahim Mohammed al-Jarabe’a

Tradition tells us, The Virgin Mary was a 13-year-old girl…🤔

A couple of annotations after the fact via Brave Browser’s AI; do I doubt Lt.-Col. Aguilar’s testimony? Not for a millisecond:

“Abdulrahim Amir al Farabe”

The name “Abdulrahim ‘Amir’ al Farabe” appears to be a conflation of two distinct individuals based on the provided context. The first individual is Abdulrahim Mohammed al-Jarabe’a, known by his nickname Amir, a 10-year-old boy from Gaza who was reported missing after visiting a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid site on 28 May 2025. A widely circulated video shows him receiving aid from a U.S. military contractor, Anthony Aguilar, and kissing his hand. Aguilar, a former U.S. contractor, stated he witnessed Israeli forces shoot the boy while he was trying to return home after receiving aid. The boy’s family, including his step-mother Siham al-Jarabe’a and cousin Qusai al-Jarabe’a, have reported that his body has not been recovered, and they have not found him in any hospital, morgue, or displacement list despite extensive searches. They have called for an international investigation into his disappearance and death. The family expressed heartbreak and frustration, noting the lack of response from the international community. The second individual is Al-Farabi (Abu Nasr al-Farabi), a prominent 9th-10th century Islamic philosopher, scientist, and musician. He is known as the “Second Master” of philosophy, second only to Aristotle. His work encompassed political philosophy, metaphysics, logic, music theory, and cosmology. He is credited with creating a coherent system of Islamic philosophy and is considered a founder of Islamic political philosophy. His most notable work on political philosophy is Ara Ahl al-Madina al-Fadila (The Virtuous City), which theorizes an ideal state modeled on Plato’s Republic but adapted to an Islamic context. He also authored the Kitab al-Musiqi al-Kabir (Grand Book of Music), a foundational text in Islamic music theory. Al-Farabi died in Damascus around 950 CE. There is no evidence in the provided context linking the 10-year-old boy from Gaza to the historical philosopher Al-Farabi. The name “al Farabe” in the query likely refers to the boy’s family name, al-Jarabe’a, which is phonetically similar to “al-Farabi,” but they are distinct individuals from different eras and contexts.”

Abdulrahim al-Jarabe’a Family