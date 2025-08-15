Deliberately shooting little children. How can it get more despicable than this? When does this slaughter end? And all I can do, is draw attention.
— Capt. Roy Harkness
“Dedicated to the memory of Abdulrahim ‘Amir’ al Farabe. (Correction: “Abdulrahim Mohammed al-Jarabe’a”) Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. Let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. And to Dr. E. Michael Jones for his inexhaustible inspiration. Our Lady of Palestine, pray for us.”
A couple of annotations after the fact via Brave Browser’s AI; do I doubt Lt.-Col. Aguilar’s testimony? Not for a millisecond:
The name “Abdulrahim ‘Amir’ al Farabe” appears to be a conflation of two distinct individuals based on the provided context.
The first individual is Abdulrahim Mohammed al-Jarabe’a, known by his nickname Amir, a 10-year-old boy from Gaza who was reported missing after visiting a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid site on 28 May 2025.
A widely circulated video shows him receiving aid from a U.S. military contractor, Anthony Aguilar, and kissing his hand.
Aguilar, a former U.S. contractor, stated he witnessed Israeli forces shoot the boy while he was trying to return home after receiving aid.
The boy’s family, including his step-mother Siham al-Jarabe’a and cousin Qusai al-Jarabe’a, have reported that his body has not been recovered, and they have not found him in any hospital, morgue, or displacement list despite extensive searches.
They have called for an international investigation into his disappearance and death.
The family expressed heartbreak and frustration, noting the lack of response from the international community.
The second individual is Al-Farabi (Abu Nasr al-Farabi), a prominent 9th-10th century Islamic philosopher, scientist, and musician.
He is known as the “Second Master” of philosophy, second only to Aristotle.
His work encompassed political philosophy, metaphysics, logic, music theory, and cosmology.
He is credited with creating a coherent system of Islamic philosophy and is considered a founder of Islamic political philosophy.
His most notable work on political philosophy is Ara Ahl al-Madina al-Fadila (The Virtuous City), which theorizes an ideal state modeled on Plato’s Republic but adapted to an Islamic context.
He also authored the Kitab al-Musiqi al-Kabir (Grand Book of Music), a foundational text in Islamic music theory.
Al-Farabi died in Damascus around 950 CE.
There is no evidence in the provided context linking the 10-year-old boy from Gaza to the historical philosopher Al-Farabi. The name “al Farabe” in the query likely refers to the boy’s family name, al-Jarabe’a, which is phonetically similar to “al-Farabi,” but they are distinct individuals from different eras and contexts.”
The family of 10-year-old Abdulrahim Mohammed al-Jarabe’a, known by his nickname Amir, has renewed calls for an international investigation into his disappearance after a widely circulated video showed him receiving aid from a US soldier in southern Gaza. Abdulrahim was displaced by the war and had previously lost his father in an Israeli air strike; he was living with his mother in a displacement zone in southern Gaza. According to the family, he left home alone after following others towards an aid site and was only recognized in the footage after it was shared online. Since his disappearance, the family has searched extensively in displacement centres, hospitals, morgues, and through humanitarian organisations like the Red Cross, but found no trace of him. His name does not appear on any hospital, morgue, or displacement list, and no report matching his name or description has been filed. The last confirmed sighting of Abdulrahim remains the video with the US soldier on 28 May 2025.
A US whistleblower, former military contractor Anthony Aguilar, stated he saw Israeli forces kill Abdulrahim while he was at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution point on 28 May 2025. The family was only alerted to the possibility of his killing after seeing Aguilar’s testimony. Despite the video and the whistleblower’s account, the family has not received his body, and his fate remains unknown. His cousin, Qusai al-Jarabe’a, stated the family had held out hope he might still be alive, but everyone is heartbroken, and they believe Israel is targeting children.
