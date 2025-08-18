Global Land Grab, Bug Butter, Alpha-Gal, Chikungunya & Biometric Warfare

The latest from Steve Eyes… And as Christ is my witness the tale he unfolds — forget Thomas Harris and his characters Francis Dolorhyde or Jame Gumb — is straight out of HP Lovecraft. This is truly the calibre of the people running this shitshow on Planet Earth: Utterly insane, utterly demonic; from State Governors and Provincial Premiers up. At least. Question is, what can any of us do about it? How do those of us who are even somewhat alert to all this, wake the average utterly brain-dead, blue-pilled sheeptard up? A nasty dangerous business to say the least. A lot of people will be very unhappy at the language Steve uses and whom he lays the blame on. As Asha Logos said some years ago, it’s unpleasant to voice, and unpleasant to hear. Possibly Steve could have qualified what he said at least somewhat. But that will not change the reality of any of it.

Whatever. We’d better get on with it, and PDQ.

Presto, hey nononnio…

Capt. Roy Harkness