Today is a sad anniversary: two years of merciless slaughter by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, two-thirds of the victims are children and women; a massacre of unheard proportions, official figures indicate some 80,000 deaths. Reality probably is way above 100,000.

The world is still silent, by action, even though some western countries have voiced their opposition to Israel’s genocide, none of them have undertaken anything to stop it.

Words are useless unless they are followed by actions.

Some 150 countries recognize Palestine as an independent State (recent UN General Assembly on September 2025), what it was all along, until Israel was force-implanted into Palestine in 1948, an initiative by the UK, following the “wishes” of the chief-UK Zionist, Lionel Walter Rothschild, leader of the British Jewish community.

The chosen slogan is promoting a “Two-State Solution” which was already the idea behind the Oslo Accord of 1993. Although signed at the White House, Israel never agreed to it. They said so on non-public occasions. One of the Oslo conditions was that the two states were sovereign nations, with sovereign ownership of the resources on their respective territories. Israel from the get-go said “no,” mainly because close to all water resources (surface and underground) – some 70% to 80% – were in Palestine territory.

Today the phrase of Two-State Solution is repeated ad nauseam by countries without proper reflection. It is inconceivable that Israel and Palestine can today live side by side. Palestine must be restored to her borders before 1948, an existence for more than 3,000 years.

Palestine was dominated and literally slaughtered from the first Nakba in 1948 (massive displacement of Palestinians), followed by 77 years of massive Israeli aggressions against Palestine – helped, funded and defended by Washington.

It is Baron Rothschild who received the infamous letter that became known as the Balfour Declaration. On November 2, 1917, Arthur Balfour, the British Foreign Secretary, wrote the letter to Rothschild expressing the British government’s support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. Great Britain made the proposal to the freshly created UN in 1948. The then only 51 UN members, predominantly western nations, went along with the proposal.

Today we are in the midst of an endless aggressive war by Zionist Israel, not only to eradicate Gaza and to annex what is left of the West Bank, but a war against the legitimate governments of Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq; and soon to come, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States, Egypt and even Turkey.

This was already, before 1917, part of a plan for the establishment of a Greater Israel, eventually backed by the United States, the continuation of the British empire, just on the other side of the Atlantic, for better protection – a sub-continent between two shining seas, as the current saying goes.

Strangely, Iran and many of the Gulf States are not on this map.

Logically, because in the meantime emerged the “Oded Yinon Plan” of the 1980s, first published in 1982 by the magazine Kivunim (Directions) of the World Zionist Organization.

This project goes way beyond Greater Israel, but is not talked about in the western media. In fact, not even in Israel is it widely known, for preventing internal protests against a plan whose execution means endless war and bloodshed.

The plan consists of taking over all of the Middle East by Zionist Israel. But not in its present form. It is based on “Divide and Conquer.”

This is how the new Middle East, or better Western Asia, would look like, if the project was successful. In how many years, after how many people killed?

As can be seen, among new configurations, a new state, Kurdistan, would be created, carved out from what used to be Syria and from Turkey. Similarly, Iraq would be divided into Sunni Iraq and an Arab Shia State.

Will that happen? It is doubtful simply because the “The New Middle East” would be taking history away from them, a form of expanding modern colonization.

We must be confident; it will not happen. Why? Because those who pretend running Mother Earth can only think in two-or-three dimensional terms. Whereas reality is multi-dimensional and functions as a dynamic body, where time and space are unpredictable and accessible in spiritual terms.

Allies, symbiotic allies like Israel and the US, think of their potential power by controlling the Middle East and its energy riches; or more immediately, the about a trillion dollar-worth off-shore gas off Gaza which is supposed to become part of the Trump’s America’s property.

So, the “wishful” thinking Nobel Peace Prize candidate Donald Trump had already made official declarations to this effect, wanting to rebuild Gaza and transform it into a high-tech palace, where gambling for the rich and famous is of the order.

Today, on this infamous anniversary, we must also become conscious about the fact that the 7 October 2023 “Hamas attack”, was most likely a false flag. This assault, or what looked like one, was prepared for many years and was indeed already designed by the infamous threesome secret service, Mossad-MI6-CIA, for many years ahead.

And taking the “war” a step further, it is destined to lead to the big picture of Greater Israel, or now rather the Oded Yinon Plan. The world at large is oblivious to this plan – a Chosen People controlled Middle East and its endless energy supply. Thus, commanding the world’s not only dollar-based monetary system, which they already do but also the supply of energy which makes the economy function.

We the People MUST NOT allow this domination to happen. Knowledge is power. If we can stop this linear approach to all control, we are about to conquer the self-nominated Chosen People’s dream, by illumination and light for our future generations.

See: “Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

