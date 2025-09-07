Flock Safety Drones, Paragon Spyware, Google Hasbara & The Golden Cage

Debt Clock flips from warning sign to “New Money Revolution” pitch. Not gold, code. CBDCs, biometric ID, AI scorecards with a kill switch. Same week, Flock Safety rolls 80,000+ plate cams and rooftop drones, ICE revives Paragon to crack phones, Google buys hasbara placement, TikTok tightens speech. Pre-crime talk goes mainstream, Melania says the robots are here while her husband promotes more depopulation shots.
The dollar crashes as Gaza is mapped for “smart” rebuilds. A beta test for what is going to happen to the world. Epstein files turn to theater. Fresh mRNA death shots approved while RFK blames Tylenol for autism. Programmable money, digital IDs, carbon scores, predictive policing. The Golden age is officially a golden cage.
