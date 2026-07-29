Below is a bit of a back-and-forth I had with someone on YouTube yesterday. Dr. Roberts concludes his post with “The real question before us is: Are the American people too stupid to survive?” Judging from what I experienced during the Fraudemic? The Canadian electorate continuing to vote the Lieberals into office with their decades-long demonstrated, utterly wanton irresponsibility, corruption and criminality? Their on-going sneaking, creeping totalitarian legislation? But what’s going on in America is as bad if not worse. This is the reality of what we’re living under people. “And no-one seems to notice. No-one seems to care..”

I’d say Dr. Roberts, that’s a no-brainer. 🙄

“And no-one seems to notice. No-one seems to care...”

Capt. Roy Harkness

@Sarando1 97% of all stats are made up by pollsters.

@Roypb01 Meanwhile it seems 98% of Canadians were stupid enough to take at least 1 dose of the Covid Lethal Injection... And then they took their website down... Just saying..

@Liz-r5j Nvm I had one person tell me that they got the jab 12Xs and were prepared to get more. I replied to her by explaining that she had taken a bioweapon. So I suggested that she should do her due diligence. But judging from her response she really didn’t care. And wasn’t stopping. Lol.

This is the level of ignorance in Canada. So is it any wonder why Canada is so screwed up?

@Roypb01 I’m amazed she’s still alive, and the highest dose I’ve heard of thus far. A co-worker told me he found his wife passed out on the kitchen floor of their summer cottage. Called 911, she was in cardiac intensive care for 10 days, is now sporting a panic button, can’t recall now what else but it was horrendous. When I asked how many doses she’d had he blandly replied “eight.” Meanwhile at 67 I work full-time so my 69-year-old wife can work part-time so she can devote most of her energy to care for her 30-year-old daughter (4 doses) who as a result, will never again be well enough to work... In my immediate circle? 17 deaths, 47 permanent debilitating injuries...

Liz-r5j Yea, 12 jabs is what she admitted to.

Initially I told her that I hoped she was being sarcastic? Nope, she said she got them b/c she is immune compromised. Then I told her that was the worst thing she could’ve done. But she wasn’t having none of it. She fully bought the faux Govt’s lie hook, line, and sinker. What’s that saying? “It’s easier to fool ppl than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” And man did she ever fall for it.

But I digress . . . 17 deaths from the jab?

@Roypb01 17 Deaths, more-or-less.. Haven’t been keeping track as well as I should. My favorite so-to-speak was my ex-landlady’s (four doses) cat, “Mischief”. She had to have him put down after he mysteriously developed an inoperable blood clot in the artery to his legs... 🙄

From the Fauci Diaries emerges a person so egotistical that he leaves a self-written trail of his own criminality. How this man can escape indictment and imprisonment or execution is beyond belief.

It is not just Fauci. It is the pharmaceutical industry, the medical profession and Big Pharma bought-and-paid-for medical boards. It is the whore media. It is the dumbshit American masses who lack the intelligence and knowledge to wonder if they are being driven by fear to an unknown destination.

The Covid virus was a man-made virus. The work to make the virus easily spreadable was funded by Fauci, first at a North Carolina university and then in Wuhan, China. The virus was meant to be deadly, but was not. As a backup human extermination tool, a deadly “vaccine” was created and mandated by ignorant and corrupt governments and employers, including the Biden Secretary of Defense.

To add to the death toll, masks and lockdowns were mandated. Fortunately, the Covid virus was less deadly than the official treatments, and those who avoided the “vaccine” and hospitalization escaped unhurt. Dating sites still advertise for people who avoided the Covid vax.

Soren Roest Korsgaard’s book, The New September 11th, documents that the Covid-19 virus had already been released in several countries months before it was “discovered” in China. The book provides endless documentation. In some instances it is too technical for uneducated dumbshit Americans, but professionals in the field have all the information that they need to know that the “Covid Pandemic” was an intended assassination of the human race: https://www.amazon.com/dp/8793987919

And this vast crime is not being investigated. US Senator Ron Johnson has tried to bring us the truth of the “Covid Pandemic,” but has been rebuffed by the Big-Pharma paid for US Congress and the whore American media that lives on pharmaceutical advertisements.

Clearly in our stupidity and our ignorance we are nor safe. Soon there will be a second attack on us. Bill Gates gloats about it.

The real question before us is: Are the American people too stupid to survive?