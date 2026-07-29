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Barry Varkel's avatar
Barry Varkel
1d

Capt.,

Don't we all know that EVERYTHING that comes out of Uncle Schmuel's mouth is unadulterated horseshit and lies.

What's the fucking point of the timing of this Fauci crap right now? More false flag ops? More distraction from the war mongering collective West in the middle east?

The point is things move so quickly now that even covid is a distant memory. Of course not so if you're injured or half-dead. However, I never took the injection and whoever did, and who made fun of me/told me off, and is wrecked now, well my haemorrhoids don't bleed for you.

I'm more concerned about the Jew run middle east killing machine than I am about covid.

As it happens, the USA covid scam was also jew run.

They make Hitler look like Father Xmas

Viva Iran xx

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Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
1dEdited

"The Covid virus was a man-made virus. The work to make the virus easily spreadable was funded by Fauci, first at a North Carolina university and then in Wuhan, China."

Who the fuck wrote this complete bullshit? Sheesh...

I mean, Fauci is evil, but the whole virus narrative is complete crap.

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