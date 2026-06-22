The Slave Market (French: Le Marché d’esclaves ) is an 1866 painting by the French artist Jean-Léon Gérôme. It depicts a West Asian or North African setting where a man inspects the teeth of a nude, female Abyssinian slave in the context of the Barbary slave trade. ( Wikipedia ) This would seem to epitomize the situation in The West vis-a-vis our Overlords…

“What white people have done is to denounce themselves, or rather, have permitted their white intellectuals to denounce them for decades.” 🤨

— Paul Craig Roberts

With reference to our “white intellectuals”? They may be in control of our universities, media, political and legal systems, Dr. Roberts. But they’re not “White.” They may pay lip service to Christ’s message — the foundation of Western Civilization — but they’re not Christians. To paraphrase Solzhenitsyn, they hate Whites. They hate Christians. And given their ethnic hatred they will eventually torture and slaughter millions of Whites without a shred of human remorse. It cannot be overstated. When they finally gain the control they aim for, they will commit the greatest human slaughter of all time. Bolshevik Russia and Occupied Palestine are but preludes for the horrors in store, for White Western Christian civilization… 😱

I deleted my commentary accompanying my repost yesterday of Dr. Roberts’ “The Anti-white Starmer Government Completes the Erasure of the Ethnic British People”, comparing the encroachment of civil liberties in Canada corresponding to the atrocities he described being committed in the United Kingdom under Keir Starmer; I’m afraid I just wasn’t happy with it. May be able to use some of that material in a later post.

That said, I got some feedback of a very curious sort, for example one Joy Ann Bonham told me:

“You are a racist POS. White men rape women too. But those dudes get a pass by you it seems. I gotta find the button to block your fucking dribble.”

And shortly followed suit, before I was able to inform her that the very occasional rapes committed by Whites scarcely compares to what the Gimmegrants are doing; Whites also don’t pimp little girls of eight to eleven, and very seldom if ever shit in the street or butcher their neighbor’s dogs or cats for dinner.

Those wee factoids would likely fly right past her addled little liberal head I imagine… 🤔

One Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH informed me: “It’s called KARMA, and She’s a bitch. 🤓”

To which I replied: “It’s not “karma”: “Karma” (if you care to believe that rubbish) only operates on the personal level; is the reward or punishment you get in this incarnation for what you did right or wrong in a previous incarnation — of which you have no memory of doing, so what’s the good of “karma”? Also you would seem to be entirely unaware of the atrocious behavior of all races and ethnicities for the length of human history: Nobody’s hands are clean.”

Hannoshobazz: You’re delirious if u ASSume that KARMA only operates on a personal level. 🧐 You better ask an Israeli. 🤭 The bill for EuroPEON’s Colonial Imposition & Domination over the INDIGENOUS has come due. 🤨 The INDIGENOUS worldwide are re-wrightng this paradigm hypersonically. 🤓 Whether u like it or not. 🥱 There are NO races (plural), so your pseudo perspective is based on a false premise. 🤔 Update: There are only SPECIES, not races (a social construct, like caste). 🥸 Or it can be said that there is only the ‘human race’ (singular). 🤓 Sub-Species DEVOLVE from Progenitor Species. 🤓 Polar Bears (a Sub-Species) DEVOLVED (sub-mutated) from KODIAK & GRIZZLY Bears. 😎 Postdiluvian NEANDERTALBINOs (EuroPEONs) are a DEVOLVED Sub-Species of their antediluvian PROGENITOR SPECIES. 🧐 We the MELANDIGENOUS are rejecting Darwin’s backward MYTHEORY because it conveniently omits the planet’s antediluvian BLACKSKINDIAN ORIGIANTs, who were known & acknowledged by all the INDIGENOUS of this planet before the Berlin Conference Agenda removed the teachings about Giants from their imposing pedagogy. 👊🏾🙏🏾

Capt. Roy Harkness: “You ever heard of the Kingdom of Dahomey? It was the primary source of the Jewish — not White — slave trade, from about 1500 - 1860. (https://gtvflyers.com/flyers/slave_trade.html) Are you aware of the Moslem (not White) slave trade from about 600 - 1815? Thomas Jefferson, third President of America of all people, finally put a stop to it with the Barbary wars. (https://search.brave.com/search?q=America%27s+war+against+muslim+slavery+in+the+early+19th+century&source=web&summary=1&conversation=093b6ec2e5cc0c3e86c4c6713146f1763726) Oh, and by the way? Slavery was stopped (for a time) by the work of White, Evangelical Christians. Your knowledge of history would seem to be thoroughly biased and inaccurate. PS One other thing? The “indigenous” of the world are by no means the innocent lambs you imagine them to be.

Hannoshobazz: There was no Atlantic Slave Trade from Dahomey as taught. 🤨 That was a pedagogical psyop now being debunked like that ‘Roots’ & ‘Book of Negroes’ bullshite. 🥱 We the INDIGENOUS will now be determining YOUR Futura via ‘Resource Control’, and you WILL be paying a ‘Reparations Tax’ which will be embedded in all future transactions. 🤫

Very reminiscent of Gollum, really:

“It was difficult to learn anything from him for certain, for his talk was constantly interrupted by curses and threats. “What had it got in its pocketses?”’ he said. “It wouldn’t say, no Precious. Little cheat. Not a fair question. It cheated first, it did. It broke the rules. We ought to have squeezed it, yes Precious. And we will, Precious!”

— Gandalf the Grey

Had a chat with Chris who very kindly gave me a lift up the hill from the ship after work yesterday, talking about Keir Starmer and over here, the Liberal’s continuing Totalitarian Tiptoe with Bills C-8, C-9, C-34 and now C-22; she remarked of the demonic influence we experienced with the Covid Fraudemic continues with such as the above and like me, wondered what, if anything, can mere mortals do about it…

🤔😥

White Replacement, indeed, White Genocide, is very real and Ken O’Keefe talking with the anonymous “Beholden to Truth” speaks of the reality, no quarters given, none taken. Remarkably, you’ll find his interview on YouTube.

And thus my repost of Paul Craig Roberts’ articles “The Anti-White Starmer Government Completes the Erasure of the Ethnic British People” and “Every White Ethnicity Faces Demise”… while allegedly educated whites like Joy Ann Bonham completely miss the point, and demented hobgoblins such as Hannoshobazz rejoice in the snuffing out of the very best that Humanity has accomplished.

“Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.”

— Our Lord and Savior in The Gospel of St. Luke, 22:34

Ta-ta For Now…

Captain Roy Harkness

In every Western country intellectuals and governments have elevated a multicultural tower of babel above an ethnic-based nation state. In the past few days the Lowe Report in Britain has made clear some of the adverse consequences for the white ethnicities that once comprised the European nations, now towers of babel and no longer nations. The abolition of the nation is the first step in the destruction of white ethnicities. https://paulcraigroberts.org/why-arent-keir-starmer-british-social-workers-and-british-police-hanging-from-lamp-posts/

Many have warned of the approaching demise of every white ethnicity. Enoch Powell warned the British in 1968. His reward was to be demonized as a racist. Wilmot Robertson warned Americans in 1972. His reward was to be demonized as a racist. Jean Raspail warned the French in 1973. His reward was to be demonized as a racist. In Germany not a word can be said in defense of German ethnicity without being called a Nazi. White ethnicities are permitted no leaders as any person willing to undertake the dangerous role is immediately branded a racist Nazi.

In other words, the demise of white ethnicities is a foregone conclusion, because it is impossible to warn them and to organize them under leaders. Only those opposed to them are permitted leaders. The white liberals have so infused the white ethnicitie with guilt that they believe they are guilty of racist exploitation of people of color. Western universities have been teaching them this for decades.

In the United States, for example, DEI–Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion–championed by the corrupt Biden regime, Democrat Party, presstitutes, and university faculties, is the solution to inequities allegedly created by “white privilege,” of which there has been none since Alfred Blumrosen contrary to the statutory language of the 1964 Civil Rights Act disadvantaged white heterosexual males by imposing university admission, employment, and promotion quotas that favored blacks and feminists at the expense of white men.

These quotas, despite their strict illegality and unconstitutionality, still exist and explain the increasing disappearance of white males from government, corporate, university, and family leadership.

Diversity and Inclusion require turning over the legal system to people of color indoctrinated by white liberals to hate white people. We have recently experienced in the United States two anti-white prosecutors, NY Attorney General Leticia James and Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis with the audacity to prosecute the President of the United States on charges they themselves fabricated. Trump’s reelection stopped the prosecutions, but neither of the corrupt prosecutors has been punished for their abuse of the powers of their office. Being black, their immunity against accountability holds.

Anti-white Leticia James proceeds with her persecution of Vdare and Peter Brimelow who did nothing but host a website that examined the immigration issue. But for anti-white Leticia James that meant he was a racist, and she decided that if she could abuse her powers to frame-up the President of the United States without consequence to herself, she certainly could abuse them to frame up Peter Brimelow. This is what happens when dumbshit white populations put in charge of themselves blacks indoctrinated to hate them. What else do you need to know, white person? You are unequal in law and in practice and are designated for termination, as your presence defiles the earth.

White ethnicities have been positioned by white liberals to have their existence snuffed out. But there is more. A lot more. Psychologists for several decades have been attacking the family as an oppressive, coercive institution that prevents the emergence of mentally healthy children. I can remember when there were TV programs that celebrated the family, but it was long ago. Today families are described as a toxic element whose imposed discipline prevents normal development and results in problem kids. It is called “imperfect parenting” and requires endless government intervention to correct. As there seems to be no way of escaping it, marriages are producing fewer children, thus guaranteeing that white ethnicities will become minorities in their own countries and, thereby, be dispossessed of everything as Jean Raspail demonstrates in The Camp of the Saints.

Family estrangement is becoming the norm. Psychologists recommend it and now according to news reports 38 percent of Gen Z are estranged from family members.

So the white liberal psychologists have destroyed the unity of the family, thereby enhancing the ongoing destruction of white ethnic peoples.

I regard the situation as so serious as to have said that it won’t be many decades until the last white people are zoo exhibits of white racist exploiters. I am serious about this, not just making a joke. The coverup by the British government of 30 years of gang rapes by immigrant-invaders of British ethnic children demonstrates the weakness of white ethnicities. The demonstrated weakness encourages more aggression against them. As the aggression goes unanswered, it intensifies.

White ethnicities do not yet see beyond the end of their nose and thereby remain in jeopardy unaware. Most white people live in white communities. They know that things are bad elsewhere and stay away from dangerous areas. But this is becoming difficult. For example, the immigrant-invader rape gangs operate in 40% of Britain.

White ethnicities do not comprehend that their loss of dominance and the tiny percentage of the world population that they comprise places them at great risks from their self-demonization as racist exploiters of people of color. White cities are increasingly non-white. In Britain, for example, Leicester is only 41% white. Birmingham is only 51% white. London, Britain’s capital, is only 54% white.

In the US, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York have large concentrations of undocumented immigrants. The character of American cities is being transformed.

As Western countries are being overrun, why do they spend on national defense? What is the point of keeping out the Iranians, Russians, and Chinese when everyone else can walk in and take over? The immigrant-invaders do not have to fight their way in. Millions of them just walk in unopposed. In Texas Muslims are demanding the establishment of Sharia law.

Hitler understood the precarious position of white ethnicities in the world. He did not want war with France and England. Most people don’t know that England and France started World War II by declaring war on Germany. Hitler believed that the British Empire was essential to the safety of white ethnicities. His peace terms to England following Germany’s easy defeat of France and the English Expeditionary Force offered the British the German military for the protection of the British Empire. Churchill kept the generous terms of Hitler’s proposed peace deal secret from the British people and his own cabinet. The reason the war continued past June 22, 1940 was Churchill’s refusal to make peace. Yet the whore historians have blamed Germany for the war. To defeat Hitler cost the British their empire, and they have been overrun by peoples far less assimilable than Germans.

It was three decades later that Jean Raspail realized the vulnerability of Europe’s small population and wrote The Camp of the Saints, an accurate prediction of what the Western world is currently experiencing and continues to deny.

The fact that successive British governments for thirty years denied and covered up the immigrant-invader gang rapes of a quarter of a million ethnic British children in order to continue the open borders policy should tell you how weak and vulnerable white ethnicities are. Their own white governments are against them exactly as in The Camp of the Saints. The French government was against the French people even to the extent of having the French Air Force destroy the segment of the French Army that assembled to prevent the entry into France of the immigrant-invaders.

As ethnic British are now saying, “Our own government is against us.”

If you pay attention to the small amount of valid information that manages to get out, you will learn that marriage, now only 50% or less of relationships, has been transformed. It is based on sex. People get married, because there is less chance of catching a STD (sexually transmitted disease) from a wife or husband than from promiscuous sexual activity. Sex, once associated with love, is being separated from love, with love and commitment dropping out of the picture.

It looks like the basis for family is pretty much destroyed. Thus the family, the last bastion for white ethnicity, is on the verge of destruction.

The demonisation of white people is institutionalized in universities and has spread into the elementary grades. Leaders of non-white ethnicities have been trained by Western education to see white people as guilty of racist exploitation and possessors of privilege, and white people have been taught to see themselves the same way by their education which essentially is anti-white indoctrination.

The guilt that whites have accepted makes them weak and vulnerable and their enemies confident and strong. Thus we witness videos of blacks stabbing whites in public and celebrating their crime. The brainwashed white liberals refuse to see black-on-white violence as hate crimes and dismiss the attackers as disturbed people who need more understanding. It has gone so far that white liberal judges refuse to keep dangerous black criminals incarcerated. The entire Western world is self-destructing.

White people awake! You have nothing to lose but your lives!

Which are already forfeit.