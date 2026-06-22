Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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edward's avatar
edward
1d

The Barbary slavery lasted over 1400 years but does anyone hear any blacks demand reparations from the moslem mob? Nope. In fact whites were also used as slaves for 1400 years. Goes tro show how stupid people sheeple blacks are. All mouth and no capacity to figure out the real enemy were the moslem hordes.

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The Agent 355's avatar
The Agent 355
1d

The Jewish dream, the disappearance of white people. And a lot of white woman straight eat this 💩 up.

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