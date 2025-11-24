Europe Will Not Surrender

This video is available on Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Telegram, and X.

The Great Replacement of Europeans is an indisputable fact. It’s slow genocide — half crime, half tragedy — that its victims aren’t even supposed to notice.

This year, the University of Buckingham reported that: “White British are set to become a minority in the country only 38 years from now, in the year 2063.”

A 2022 German study said this: “our projections foresee this “majority-minority shift” occurring in Germany around 2065.”

All of Western Europe is being replaced, and in some places, it’s been dramatic.

This is the senior prom at Errigal College in County Donegal, Ireland.

Here are blacks who posed for a group photo.

This is CBS Primary School in Tralee, County Kerry.

The school said it was “incredibly proud” to be named a “School of Sanctuary.” A government-funded body praises schools that are full of immigrants.

The government of Ireland encourages replacement.

Here is Year Six at Hollydale Primary School in London.

This is the school’s home page, displayed in Gujarati if English is too much for you.

Here’s a different British class photo from last year.

These Muslims in Britain are expressing grief over the martyrdom of Hussain ibn Ali in 680 AD. You never heard of Hussain ibn Ali? They mourned him in Houston, Texas, too. This is the ladies’ contingent.

Here is an increasingly common scene in Britain. Bare-chested Hindus in Britain celebrate differently. All over the internet you can find videos like this.

How British are these newcomers? Here, a citizen, born and bred, answers a question.

I’ve been picking on the Brits, but it’s the same everywhere. Here is center-center, Lisbon Portugal.

Here is a train station just outside of Paris.

Immigrants can be expensive. This German report on labor markets explains that Syrians are 10 times more likely than native Germans to be on welfare. Afghans are 9 times more likely.

Many newcomers are criminals. After police shot 17-year old thug Nahel Merzouk, French Arabs rioted. They burned 5,000 vehicles, and damaged, looted, or burned 1,000 buildings, and attacked 250 police stations. A French police officer explained what immigrant rioters are like.

There have been countless Arab race riots in France. The first one was in 1979. And Muslim terror attacks, many carried out by French-born Arabs.

Sixty incidents, 304 dead, and 973 wounded since 2012.

Don’t worry, said the French government. The second generation will fit right in. Wrong. “Young Muslims are becoming increasingly radical,” says the headline, along with a nice photo of prayer in the streets.

Forty-four percent of all French Muslims say “respect for the rules of Islam” is more important than “respect for French laws.” But it’s 57 percent for Muslim ages 15 to 24. Islam more important than French law. And 40 percent more of those youngsters compared to other Muslims want to impose Sharia law on the whole country.

“One in two juvenile inmates in Italy are foreigners.” That’s half of them, even though foreigners are only 9 percent of the population.

Adult foreigners are 32 percent of the prison population; five times more likely than Italians to be in prison — especially for rape, by the way.

Our rulers prefer we not notice. Causeur is a French magazine that notices a lot of things, including this scene from the Paris subway.

One of its cover stories was “Smile, you are being great-replaced.”

It cited statistics about the potential disappearance of the French.

This didn’t sit well with Elizabeth Moreno, who was the French Minister Delegate for Diversity.

Credit: Filo gèn’, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

She said replacement was a “conspiracy theory,” the article was “unapologetic racism,” and said it had been “reported to the public prosecutor.”

White people talking about replacement could be a crime.

A few days ago, The Economist wrote an article about “MAGA fertility fanatics” who are calling for Americans to have more babies.

White people talking about replacement could be a crime.

It noted that critics call it “an insidious project to create a whiter America.”

I guess we’re supposed to just fade away.

A UN report from 25 years ago was already saying that. Europe should take in millions of non-Europeans rather than have more babies. The title: “Replacement Migration.”

National Geographic was cheerleading the idea with this 2016 cover, “The New Europeans.”

Could you move to wherever they came from and assimilate? No.

They can’t either. They’re not Europeans. They don’t want to be. A nation is a people, with a heritage, culture, traditions, and national spirit passed down through blood. That young black born in Britain won’t fight for Britain. Arabs born in France are more loyal to Islam. Plant a carrot in the potato patch, and it’s still a carrot.

Europeans were lulled into thinking non-whites would be a blessing. Instead, they are taking over, just as this Indian living in America says of a doctored photo of what’s supposed to be a fellow Indian waving the flag during a riot in LA, “stop crying and embrace the great replacement.”

That’s an invitation to go extinct. And the answer is no. Europeans don’t want more immigrants, and they want the ones who have come to go. It’s called remigration.

Credit Image: © Imago/ZUMAPRESS.com

However the immigrants came, they can leave.

Yes, we let them in. We had rulers who, whether they meant to or not, betrayed us. Here’s President Bill Clinton in 1998, happily telling whites they will become a minority. In Europe, replacement is even more rapid, and our rulers continue to betray us by telling us it’s wrong to want to survive.

That will change. The passion for Europe, especially among young people, is too strong to resist.

Before long, governments will once again speak for the people, and they will speak with a voice of righteous anger. They will tell their foreigners that Europe will live. The West will live. White people will live. And for that, foreigners must go.

(Republished from American Renaissance via Unz.com)