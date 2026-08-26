Ethiopian Monks Just Released a Translated Resurrection Passage

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Words of comfort delivered by a Chinese hologram. The Lord works in mysterious ways. 🤔

A newly released Ethiopian resurrection translation is raising unsettling questions about the story most of the world was taught.



For nearly 2,000 years, Ethiopian monks preserved an 81-book Bible written in the ancient Ge’ez language, including texts that much of Western Christianity never accepted. These writings describe a resurrection tradition that goes far beyond the empty tomb, revealing hidden teachings, spiritual warfare, forbidden knowledge, the Book of Enoch, the Book of the Covenant, and a warning about a future age of deception.



In this episode, we explore the mystery of the Ethiopian Orthodox Bible, the hidden 40 days after the resurrection, the Ark of the Covenant tradition in Axum, the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, and the shocking possibility that Ethiopia preserved a version of Christianity the West was never meant to read.



Were these texts forgotten, suppressed, or protected until now?



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