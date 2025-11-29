Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ark's avatar
Ark
1d

No shit doc, time to stop asking for donations, get off your arse, and actually record all the culprits names, so that we can re-incarnate them. Yep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
19h

The international Jewish criminal cabal created the EEU, not 'the Nazis', matter of fact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Roy Harkness
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture