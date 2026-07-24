Digital ID For Trades: Mark Carney’s Surveillance Net Closes In!!

Original Link Here.

I seem to recall reading in John Taylor Gatto’s remarkable polemic The Underground History of American Education that John Dewey, the American philosopher and educational reformer, was instrumental in creating the Chinese personal file system known as the “Dang’an” (檔案). These heinous documents collect every Chinese individual’s complete history for the the Chinese Communist Party’s apparatchiks’ perusal and decision-making. Everything, and I mean everything, is recorded on one’s Dang’an. Your birth date. The religion you were raised in if any; your baptism and confirmation dates. Your marks at school. Your disciplinary history at school. Your visits to the doctor, all his/her diagnoses and opinions, the prescriptions given you, the vaccinations you receive, your work history, the opinions of your supervisors; if you are seeing a psychiatrist or other mental health-care professional, if you have a criminal record. Your wife / husband / girlfriend / boyfriend’s name. — all those go into the Dang’an as well. During The Cultural Revolution, if you were a University Student caught up in the “Down to the Countryside Movement” and forced to work in some commune hundreds if not thousands of miles from home? Your every interaction would be recorded by your supervisor in the Dang’an, and it didn’t matter if you were a 17-year-old girl and he was a fat, 52-year-old overweight semi-literate thug with bad teeth and worse hygiene: You dropped your pants and did as you were told — Or your bad attitude was recorded in the Dang’an.

And here’s the real nasty: EVERYTHING recorded in the Dang’an is considered privileged, confidential information. You have no access to it. You can’t issue a correction, appeal a decision, issue a grievance, nothing. How can you if you don’t know what’s in there? I recall my former Mother and Father-in-law, both trained as doctors in the 1940s, one by Methodist missionaries, the other by the Japanese Occupation, my Father-in-law as a student was also a member of the Guomindang. Those factoids followed them like a bad smell throughout their lives in China. I should hardly need to add this was all deadly serious. At the height of the Cultural Revolution they could have been shot on any pretext at any moment, simply for whatever was written in their Dang’an, didn’t matter how old or actually false that material was…

You want to apply for Community College or University? You’ll have to have a Digital ID. You want to work? You’ll have to have a digital ID. Apply for, never mind access your bank account? You’ll need a Digital ID. Apply for a credit card? “Digital ID please.” Your credit history will be recorded on the Digital ID, including “consumer proposals” and bankruptcies. You need to visit your doctor? You’ll need a Digital ID. Hospital Emergency? “Digital ID please”. Your vaccination records (better be up-to-date), your prescriptions — including any psychoactive medications. You have history of mental health issues? Too bad! That goes on the Digital ID too! Your entire medical history—on the Dang’an it goes! You want to travel? You need a passport? You’ll need a Digital ID. — All of it, everything on your Digital ID, open to the perusal and action of any sneaking bureaucrat or politician… will be in your digital ID, which will of course be tied to your pay issued by the government’s new Central Bank Digital Currency.

And you will have no control, input, or likely any knowledge, about any of it. George Orwell couldn’t have made this shit up.

I shouldn’t need to add, you don’t need to be a computer whiz to know how insecure and dangerous these items are, what some bored 14-year-old hacker could do with these things… 😱

And now Mark Carnage — I know something of his background, it is disquieting — is feeding us a load of patent bullshit about a “Voluntary” Digital ID for trades people across the country “to speed things up”? 🤨 The fecal odor wafts through my computer screen. 💩

Meanwhile I remember the Hell-on-Earth Medea and I experienced because we wouldn’t take the Covid Lethal Injections; rendered not merely unemployed, but non-persons for 8 months. Meanwhile the criminals comprising our Provincial and Federal Governments? They’re still in power. They’ve not and likely never will, be held to account. By now I should scarcely need to add these people are not and never were our or your friends, do not have our best interests at heart.

Do not comply, not matter what they threaten.

Capt. Roy Harkness