Original at this link.

Another gem of rectitude from the pen/keyboard of Dr. Paul Craig Roberts… Derek Chauvin was exonerated in the death of George Floyd — a career petty thief, drug-addict and drug-dealer, a burglar and a pimp — quite some time ago. I gather he’s still in prison.

Please Dear Jesus, may I never be a defendant in the criminal justice system. 😱

Sic Transit Gloria Mundi, I guess…

Capt. Roy Harkness

White liberal America has been determined for a long time to burn a white racist at the stake in order to enshrine white racism into the fabric of the national narrative. Derek Chauvin’s frame-up served the white liberal cause of making white America indefensible.

It was completely obvious from the start that the Democrats’ intention was to frame Chauvin. For example, a young black girl’s cell phone video shot from a distance at an angle that experts testified resulted in distorted perception was endlessly shown on TV and social media as evidence that Chauvin intended to kill Floyd apparently out of racial hate. The expert testimony was kept out of the reporting and the show trial. The up close police videos showed that Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s shoulder exactly as it is shown in the policy manual of how to properly restrain a person.

Why was Chauvin restraining Floyd? When the police placed Floyd in the back seat of the police car, Floyd said “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.” Chauvin recognized a case of fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl impairs the blood from carrying oxygen, thus shutting down life. Medics were called, and Floyd was put prone on the street and restrained by Chauvin in order to protect Floyd from exertion that would have exhausted his limited oxygen and terminated his life.

The coroner, Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed the autopsy on Floyd reported finding enough fentanyl in Floyd’s blood to kill two people. The media went totally quiet on this news. A recently published book by a former US Attorney, T. J. Harker reports that Dr. Baker asked the lead prosecutor of Floyd at the time, “what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?”

The answer is absolutely nothing. All real evidence was excluded because it did not support the pre-arranged narrative. It is exactly the same as 9/11, JFK’s assassination, Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction,” Iranian nukes.

I was, I believe, the first to marshal the real evidence and point out that the prosecutors intentionally kept the evidence out of the trial so that Chauvin could be used as the symbol of white racism. Sent to prison by a corrupt or intimidated jury and judge, black prison inmates indoctrinated by the whore media stabbed Chaucin 21 times and almost killed him. No white people burned and looted business districts in protest to the black attack on Chauvin.

Derek Chauvin went to prison for trying to save George Floyd’s life. An obvious question never occurred to the dumbshit white Americans. If Chauvin wanted Floyd dead, why did he call for medics? Why didn’t the police just leave Floyd in the police car and drive him to the jail and let fentanyl do its work? If Chauvin had done nothing to help Floyd, Chauvin would be a free person.

Chauvin was destroyed by white liberals for trying to save a black life. The large numbers of Black Lives Matter and Antifa criminals who looted and burned business districts and a police station in many American cities were honored, not condemned and punished.

Derek Chauvin was declared guilty by the national media in advance of his trial. In my younger years, media prejudicing of the jury was grounds for dismissing all charges. When guilt is proclaimed prior to trial, the jury has to convict or find their lives and property threatened and themselves ostracized by family, friends, and neighbors.. No one in the totally corrupt criminal justice (sic) system in the corrupt state of Minnesota cared. The purpose was not to serve justice but to crucify a white cop and blame his “crime” on white racism.

And still the insouciant dumbshit white American population cannot see the writing on the wall.

— Paul Craig Roberts