Corporate Culling, Alien Comets, Escaped Monkeys & Smartdust Trails

Got to send Steve some money, but … “Out and about” this morning running errands since Tuesday is when I get the car; Hanon’s The Virtuoso Pianist and a lamp for my keyboard and a bit of plywood to make a better music desk for it than the one that came with it, and just back from buying maybe 4 days’ worth of groceries set me back an additional $99.75. Supporting a wife, step-daughter and cat on a security guard’s wages is just a tad challenging occasionally… as in, “constantly”… 🙄

To say nothing of Eriopis’ Siberian Long-Tailed Hamsters…

Thus my life is somewhat like Van Gogh, he did his painting to distract himself from developing schizophrenia, I’m back to my music to distract myself from devolving reality. Last week Donald Trump cut off food stamps to 42 million Americans. This week in Woke Canuckistan? Mark Carnage’s first budget tomorrow, wish I still had that video of the toppled tractor-trailer in Venezuela; the critically injured driver lying half out of his cab, ignored while about 30 people were ransacking the trailer’s contents… it’s where we’re going to be in another 6 months… On Thursday we get to know the Supreme Court’s decision on the 400 ostriches held captive by the our moronic Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)… Nice warm-up act to the engineered chaos! Look to your “preps” Good People!

But I digress... Here’s Steve’s material pursuant to his presentation:

“Food aid slashed, jobs erased, and the same demons who built the system now profit from crashing it. Trump, Gates, and Carney preach “sacrifice” while automation quietly replaces the workers they starved.

Meanwhile, the alien distraction takes center stage. Harvard scientists, Israeli insiders, and mainstream media push a cosmic psy-op to distract from the economic demolition. 3I/ATLAS is the new Covid.

Future Strategic Wars 2025. NASA laid out the blueprint decades ago and somehow every part of it is unfolding right on schedule. The skies are filled with grid-like patterns, hurricanes that refuse to die, and Smartdust turning the atmosphere itself into a digital weapon.

