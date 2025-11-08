Consummatum Est

“You Will Own Nothing And You Will be Happy”

Viva Frei’s latest. Welcome to the end of the beginning; what The Globalists and their WEF Henchmen have in store for humanity.

Personally, I am beside myself with rage and grief that this could have happened, and knowing that this lunatic, utterly barbaric act of senseless, pointless and above all useless brutality, is merely the thin edge of the wedge with what we’re going to experience under the government of WEF-appointee Mark Carnage. I’m fantasizing writing letters to the ringleaders; our Prime Murderer; the loathsome, contemptible, utterly craven members of The Supreme Court, the despicable head of the CFIA, Paul MacKinnon… Trouble is… I’m 66 years old. I can’t afford to retire. I work full-time so my 68-year-old wife Medea can work part-time so she can take care of her 4-times Covid-Lethally-Injected 29-year-old daughter (I tried to warn Eriopis, but she wouldn’t listen) who as a result, will never again be well enough to work.

“Avian Flu”… like “Covid”… like AIDS… like every Big-Pharma-sponsored bullshit fraudemic since and including the Spanish Flu of 1918 (the horrific hemorrhagic deaths from same merely the result of over-prescription and over-dosing of Aspirin) … nothing but a scam, a marketing phantasm pulled out of their collective butthole to flog their worthless toxic potions.

How can I write something so irresponsible? How is it anyone with a functioning intelligence can continue to trust the words of proven, consummate, pathological — and frequently murderous — liars?

I will not be able to care for Medea and Eriopis if I were to wind up unemployed, or in prison, or worse, for telling these monsters the truth. “Thus doth a paycheque make cowards of us all.” I sit here and wonder what, if anything, I can constructively do, besides mailing the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms a cheque and a condolence card… “Canada under Carney will be Venezuela 2.0”? Never mind Venezuela where women physicians had to resort to prostitution to survive and people were reduced to eating their pets — although that I suspect that is going to happen as well — it will simultaneously be Weimar Germany and Bolshevik Russia...

I thought the Covid Fraudemic had left me sucker-punched in the nuts.

I will not forget this.

Damn the bastards.

Captain Roy Harkness