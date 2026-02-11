Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Christians Stop Blindly Supporting 🇮🇱

MD Creekmore
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Feb 11, 2026

My question is, how many other Mossad-controlled, pedophile pimps just like Jeffrey Epstein, are out there? And all these “Bible believing Christians” and “Christian Zionists” should understand if they knew their religion at all, that the New Testament emphatically teaches that the covenant with Israel was fulfilled and consummated in Christ’s act of sacrifice on Calvary. Ted Cruz has no excuse for what he’s saying, and that’s before we talk about the unrelenting genocide that has been taking place in Occupied Palestine since at least 1947…

