Over here on Canada’s Left Coast and even with my English Mum I blush with shame to admit I’ve never heard of Keir Starmer’s dacha, “Chequers”… Having read Jane Jay’s comment which popped up on my feed by accident, just did a Brave Search on it and learned the following:

President Donald Trump concluded his historic second state visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with a bilateral meeting and joint press conference at Chequers, the official country residence of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The visit culminated in the signing of a major US-UK Tech Prosperity Deal aimed at boosting investment in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and other emerging fields, with Starmer highlighting the potential for £150 billion in investment from US firms like Blackstone and Palantir. 💣 Meeting and Signing at Chequers: Trump and Starmer met at Chequers following a stay at Windsor Castle, where they discussed the US-UK relationship… 💣 Key Outcomes and Statements: The agreement is designed to ensure the UK has access to the best AI hardware and software… 💣 Final Departure: After the press conference, Trump and his senior staff departed Chequers…

What Brave’s AI of course did not mention, but Jane certainly did, was of The Donald handing that sniveling globalist douchebag Keir Starmer, his ass on a platter…

May this be the start of better things for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and for the rest of us; may we soon see there an instant replay of The French Revolution — but with the customary British restraint, conspicuously absent!

À la prochaine!

Captain Roy Harkness

“Chequers wasn’t a diplomatic meeting it was an execution.

President Trump didn’t even need the warm-up act. He strolled in and proceeded to take Keir Starmer apart like a cheap IKEA flatpack.

“Why are British police harassing Americans over tweets?” Trump barked. “We don’t do that in the United States. It’s called free speech. Maybe you’ve heard of it.”

Starmer squirmed, lips trembling, trying to cobble together a legalistic waffle about “balance.” Trump cut him off: “Balance? You’ve got none. You’ve got speech police and open borders. Congratulations you’ve built the worst of both worlds.”

Starmer looked like he’d rather be anywhere else preferably in one of those police vans he sends after people on Facebook. But the real hammer blow came when Trump turned to immigration:

“You said you’d stop the boats. You haven’t stopped anything. They’re laughing at you. Your borders are wide open, your deportation deal is a joke, and everyone knows it.”

The President of the United States just told the British Prime Minister, to his face, that he’s weak, useless, and unfit. And he wasn’t wrong.

Starmer muttered about “frameworks” and “cooperation.” Trump leaned in and said: “Keir, people don’t want frameworks. They want leaders.”

It was car crash television. A President who actually believes in borders and liberty standing opposite a PM who believes in hashtags and committees.

The optics couldn’t be worse: Trump looked like a statesman, Starmer looked like a hall monitor.

History books will record it as the day Chequers hosted a massacre.”

— Jane Jay

British Lioness