Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah's avatar
Hannah
12h

The house was gifted by an MP and his American wife after the First World War so that Prime Ministers from any background, wealthy or not, would have a place to retreat and host dignitaries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
16h

I bet it all felt rather rosy for the sick megalomaniac Chabad Lubavitcher fans Starmer and Trump as they shared a few lines of coke up their hooters and made lethal plans for all the goyim in their unreal little Jewish world together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Roy Harkness
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture