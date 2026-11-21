Original at this link.

On this November 20th 2026 Transgender Day of Remembrance, the CBC recently published an article about the alleged Tumbler Ridge co-conspirator and repeatedly used “she/her” pronouns for a biological male charged in connection with the massacre of children.



In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breakss down the reporting, the court allegations involving James Cody Bryant (who identifies as Melody), and why affirming a severe delusion is not journalism.



Dan also examines the Tumbler Ridge shooting itself, an 18-year-old biological male who identified as Jesse Van Rootselaar and the broader pattern of media and institutional denial when the ideology collides with reality.



Biology is binary.



You cannot change sex.



When institutions treat the lie as sacred, the results can be catastrophic for the individuals involved and for everyone around them.



So on this day of remembrance let’s remember the actual victims!



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Sources:



https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tumbler-ridge-co-conspirator-trial-delayed-9.7428544?cmp=rss

