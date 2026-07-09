Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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edward's avatar
edward
12h

Hey you stupid bastards of the LPC, and you JoLIE, you are all a bunch of dirty lying pos and you damned fools do not know yet that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is violated by your FITH fake laws. I would not piss on the best part of any of you statist sops so make like thew birds and flock off. Wanna take me to court? Well first go suck some farts out of dead seagulls.

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Aquila's avatar
Aquila
9hEdited

In Australia the government exempted itself from its own laws against "misinformation" lol! The commonwealth countries are obviously all in "lockstep", being managed from above. So much for "democracy".

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