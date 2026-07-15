Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Dan's avatar
Dan
43m

It’s amazing how it seems to have ramped up just after 2015? But look even Carney 🤡 moved his company out of Canada! Of course he evaded 5.3 billion dollars in Canadian federal taxes between 21 and 24 first! Yet the WEF still placed him in the PM slot! Attaboys for controlling Skippy? Management of the Canadian Liberal Laundromat? Freeland got Ukraines?

https://youtu.be/BA6g_-pVyYg?si=KF1vpM7GewOY9lHw

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
2h

Now Trump is serving a useful purpose if you think about it, for he has gotten about 70% of the country hopping mad. An all time high IMO.

And they are not only mad, but are awake to the threat his AIPAC buddies represent, the impossible debt, as well as the data center mogels, Gates with his franken foods and bugs, Big Brother cars and so much more.

I mention this because you might like to come visit and possibly stay, I believe we are more likely to roust the vermin than other nations, and we have less snow :)

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