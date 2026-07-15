A bird’s-eye view of downtown Toronto, my home for 18 years. I’ve lived in Victoria 21 years now. Still doesn’t feel like home.

Via “Better Dwelling”, via some more, Cryptogon.com.

Been rather neglectful for far too long, of Kevin Flaherty’s work. For getting on 3 decades he’s been meticulously recording the iron cage the Globalist parasites have been constructing around us, right under our noses… as the Blue-pilled Pinheads line up for their 4th or 5th Covid Lethal Injection, cheerfully download their digital IDs, or buy Bill Gates’ latest piece of spyware along with another two-to-three thousand dollar computer because their 2-year-old one has suddenly become a brick. I’ll give you a hint of one way deal with Bill: It’s called “Linux.” I’ve been running Ubuntu Linux exclusively since August 2020 and have never looked back.

As for moving? Well… at 67 and no particularly valuable skills worth mentioning, where am I going to go? And who will take me? And the garbage coming down in Canada is pretty much the same garbage as everywhere else. Australia and New Zealand are farther along the Totalitarian Tiptoe even than we are. What went down in the UK under that POS Keir Starmer doesn’t bear comment. Once staid, prime-and-proper, outpost-of-Empire Victoria, BC? Homeless encampments everywhere. Meanwhile the Federal government is bringing in millions more 3rd World gimmegrants every year, with pretty much zero vetting; has been for years. Our economy and climate can’t begin to support these numbers. They’re doing it anyway. Don’t know if the sexual assaults / rapes are anywhere near Europe’s, but they’re getting there. Protests? Demonstrations? Don’t waste your breath or your time. The situation in the US is disintegrating even faster than here, with the deranged Donald Trump’s lunatic, illegal war on Iran and equally lunatic Executive Orders banning criticism of Israel and “antisemitism.” Europe? The EU — an unelected bureaucracy imposed From Above, has mandated all cars in Europe be sold with AI cameras (also here; and I have a simple solution, give that camera a smart tap with a 2-pound club hammer) watching your every move. Where are we going to fly to? Mexico, Central or South America? Even if I spoke Spanish fluently, Gringos are not loved, and with justification. Thailand, Japan or Korea? Africa? The Middle East? Give your head a shake… 🙄

No, the only solution is to wake the Hell up and in Teddy Roosevelt’s words, “do what you can, where you are, with what you have.”

À bientôt

Captain Roy Harkness

Canadians continue to flee in record volumes, in a trend that’s picking up, not plateauing. Statistics Canada (StatCan) data shows emigration—when citizens or permanent residents move abroad—climbed again in Q1. Canadians are now leaving at the fastest pace in 74 years of records.

Canadians Continue To Flee In Record Volumes

StatCan estimates 30,092 emigrants in Q1 2026, up 0.9% (+276 people) from last year. Don’t let the minor growth rate fool you. This was the fifth straight quarter of annual growth and the highest it’s been in 74 years.

This data is often conflated with Canada’s intentional pullback of non-permanent residents (NPRs), but they’re different issues. The country saw 199,260 NPRs leave in Q1 2026, up 16.5% (+28,230) from last year—the biggest Q1 on record for NPR outflows. NPR departures began climbing even before policymakers decided to throttle intake volumes; the temporary nature of those visas means it shouldn’t surprise.

Over 120,000 Canadians Moved Abroad In The Past 12 Months

There were 120,916 emigrants in the 12 months ending Q1 2026, up 1.4% (+1,630) from a year prior—and this isn’t a quarterly comparison skew. The rolling 12-month sum has accelerated for three straight years, reaching its highest level on record. Canadians have never left the country at such a rapid pace.

Emigration rising aggressively signals a much deeper problem brewing. One that policymakers fundamentally don’t understand.

Canada Hiding The Problem With Immigration Is Misguided

Policymakers often dismiss emigration data, relying on the view that people are relatively replaceable. The mindset is that losing one Canadian isn’t a problem if we mint two of these human capital tax units. People can be trained, and there’s no short-term problem that money can’t solve. When you’re of the gilt class, it’s hard to understand why everyone isn’t fond of your rule.

The problem is these aren’t recent immigrants leaving. They aren’t facing culture shock or foreign credential hurdles. These aren’t people sold on diploma mill marketing, only to realize they’ve been scammed. These are Canadians, and other countries are offering a more compelling pitch.

The demographic leaving makes this worse. Most countries only want immigrants who are young, talented, and bringing in-demand skills—which is exactly who’s walking out the door. It’s been a problem in the startup sector, where many Canadians feel the need to leave to succeed.

New Canadians might eventually replace them—but that assumes the replacement talent doesn’t notice the same exit signs. Canada attracts top global talent, but if the people who build the opportunities are leaving, the pitch hollows out fast.