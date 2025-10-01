Canada LAUNCHES DIGITAL ID!

Original may be found here, but I’ll let “Unacceptable Fringe” speak for himself; still, we already have it have it in British Columbia — for those stupid enough to comply: You want to communicate with the BC government? They want you do download an app to your cellphone. I nixed the installation on Step 3 when it was obvious what it was. Otherwise you can report in person to The Ministry of Love, and they’ll give you a little electronic widget that generates a different number everytime you use it such that whenever you go to one of their websites, you have to key in the code it gives you. Not doing that either. After four years of Hell on Earth with the Covid Fraudemic, the abominable “Vaccine Passport” and lie after lie after lie on their part, I don’t give a damn what they tell me: I will not comply.

Meanwhile YouTube remains a censorious complete piece of shit, I posted this item from Dr. Joseph Sansone’s substack together with a link:

“According to British Führer Keir Starmer’s plan, those living in the UK without a digital ID will not be allowed to participate in society. They will not be allowed to work or rent a home. This is a basic human right violation to deny civilians the right to food clothing and shelter if they do not possess an Orwellian digital ID. The full implementation of the UK digital ID slave system will be by the end of Parliament in 2029.” https://www.josephsansone.com/cp/174889105

Less than a minute later it was gone. The douchebags had deleted it.

And so worldwide, “The Totalitarian Tiptoe” continues.